Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.05

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) will pay a dividend of CA$0.05 on the 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 9.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Peyto Exploration & Development's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Peyto Exploration & Development was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 15.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was CA$0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Peyto Exploration & Development has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. Peyto Exploration & Development definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Peyto Exploration & Development's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Peyto Exploration & Development is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Peyto Exploration & Development that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

