Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of February to CA$0.11. This makes the dividend yield 9.5%, which is above the industry average.

Peyto Exploration & Development's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, based ont he last payment, Peyto Exploration & Development was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 91% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 15.3% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$0.72 total annually to CA$1.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.2% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Peyto Exploration & Development has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Peyto Exploration & Development's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Peyto Exploration & Development will make a great income stock. While Peyto Exploration & Development is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Peyto Exploration & Development that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Peyto Exploration & Development not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

