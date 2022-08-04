Peyton Manning & More: The Richest Pro Football Hall of Famers

George Malone
·2 min read
Jack Dempsey/AP/Shutterstock
Jack Dempsey/AP/Shutterstock

With the inductions set for Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio, a new group of stars will be joining one of the brightest constellations in sports, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Not only are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame the best players who ever lived, with Super Bowl titles and NFL records galore, but many are also financially successful.

Who tops that list? GOBankingRates looked at Celebrity Net Worth's top 50 richest NFL athletes and broke out the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Some have passed away, but their fortune from playing and more still came out on top. It's quite an accomplished list, so read on to see where your favorite star lands.

Rick Bowmer/AP
Rick Bowmer/AP

Ray Lewis

  • Net worth: $30 million

  • Years played: 1996-2012

  • Year enshrined: 2018

Matt York/AP
Matt York/AP

Jim Brown

  • Net worth: $30 million

  • Years played: 1957-65

  • Year enshrined: 1971

Ed Zurga/AP
Ed Zurga/AP

Edgerrin James

  • Net worth: $40 million

  • Years played: 1999-2009

  • Year enshrined: 2020

Hc/AP
Hc/AP

Terry Bradshaw

  • Net worth: $45 million

  • Years played: 1970-83

  • Year enshrined: 1989

David Zalubowski/AP
David Zalubowski/AP

Champ Bailey

  • Net worth: $45 million

  • Years played: 1999-2014

  • Year enshrined: 2019

Jose Juarez/AP/Shutterstock
Jose Juarez/AP/Shutterstock

Calvin Johnson

  • Net worth: $45 million

  • Years played: 2007-15

  • Year enshrined: 2021

Orlin Wagner/AP
Orlin Wagner/AP

Tony Gonzalez

  • Net worth: $50 million

  • Years played: 1997-2013

  • Year enshrined: 2019

Patrick Semansky/AP
Patrick Semansky/AP

Jerry Rice

  • Net worth: $50 million

  • Years played: 1985-2005

  • Year enshrined: 2010

Paul Cannon/AP
Paul Cannon/AP

Gale Sayers

  • Net worth: $50 million

  • Years played: 1965-71

  • Year enshrined: 1977

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Charlie Neibergall/AP

Aeneas Williams

  • Net worth: $50 million

  • Years played: 1991-2004

  • Year enshrined: 2014

Bill Kostroun/AP/Shutterstock
Bill Kostroun/AP/Shutterstock

Frank Gifford

  • Net worth: $60 million

  • Years played: 1952-60, 1962-64

  • Year enshrined: 1977

Susan Ragan/AP
Susan Ragan/AP

Troy Aikman

  • Net worth: $65 million

  • Years played: 1989-2000

  • Year enshrined: 2006

Bill Kostroun/AP
Bill Kostroun/AP

Michael Strahan

  • Net worth: $65 million

  • Years played: 1993-2007

  • Year enshrined: 2014

James Biever Photography LLC / NFL
James Biever Photography LLC / NFL

Brett Favre

  • Net worth: $100 million

  • Years played: 1991-2010

  • Year enshrined: 2016

Ron Schwane/AP
Ron Schwane/AP

John Elway

  • Net worth: $145 million

  • Years played: 1983-98

  • Year enshrined: 2004

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Joe Montana

  • Net worth: $150 million

  • Years played: 1979-94

  • Year enshrined: 2000

Lois Bernstein/AP
Lois Bernstein/AP

Steve Young

  • Net worth: $200 million

  • Years played: 1984-99 (including one season with the USFL's Los Angeles Express)

  • Year enshrined: 2005

Tony Dejak / AP
Tony Dejak / AP

John Madden

  • Net worth: $200 million

  • Years as head coach: 1969-78

  • Year enshrined: 2006

Scott Audette/AP
Scott Audette/AP

Peyton Manning

  • Net worth: $250 million

  • Years played: 1998-2015

  • Year enshrined: 2021

Uncredited/AP
Uncredited/AP

Fran Tarkenton

  • Net worth: $300 million

  • Years played: 1961-78

  • Year enshrined: 1986

Uncredited/AP
Uncredited/AP

Roger Staubach

  • Net worth: $600 million

  • Years played: 1969-79

  • Year enshrined: 1985

