Peyton Manning & More: The Richest Pro Football Hall of Famers

Jack Dempsey/AP/Shutterstock

With the inductions set for Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio, a new group of stars will be joining one of the brightest constellations in sports, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Important: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning for Retirement

Not only are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame the best players who ever lived, with Super Bowl titles and NFL records galore, but many are also financially successful.

Who tops that list? GOBankingRates looked at Celebrity Net Worth's top 50 richest NFL athletes and broke out the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Some have passed away, but their fortune from playing and more still came out on top. It's quite an accomplished list, so read on to see where your favorite star lands.

Rick Bowmer/AP

Ray Lewis

Net worth: $30 million

Years played: 1996-2012

Year enshrined: 2018

Matt York/AP

Jim Brown

Net worth: $30 million

Years played: 1957-65

Year enshrined: 1971

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?

Ed Zurga/AP

Edgerrin James

Net worth: $40 million

Years played: 1999-2009

Year enshrined: 2020

Hc/AP

Terry Bradshaw

Net worth: $45 million

Years played: 1970-83

Year enshrined: 1989

David Zalubowski/AP

Champ Bailey

Net worth: $45 million

Years played: 1999-2014

Year enshrined: 2019

Jose Juarez/AP/Shutterstock

Calvin Johnson

Net worth: $45 million

Years played: 2007-15

Year enshrined: 2021

Orlin Wagner/AP

Tony Gonzalez

Net worth: $50 million

Years played: 1997-2013

Year enshrined: 2019

Patrick Semansky/AP

Jerry Rice

Net worth: $50 million

Years played: 1985-2005

Year enshrined: 2010

Paul Cannon/AP

Gale Sayers

Net worth: $50 million

Years played: 1965-71

Year enshrined: 1977

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Aeneas Williams

Net worth: $50 million

Years played: 1991-2004

Year enshrined: 2014

Bill Kostroun/AP/Shutterstock

Frank Gifford

Net worth: $60 million

Years played: 1952-60, 1962-64

Year enshrined: 1977

Susan Ragan/AP

Troy Aikman

Net worth: $65 million

Years played: 1989-2000

Year enshrined: 2006

Bill Kostroun/AP

Michael Strahan

Net worth: $65 million

Years played: 1993-2007

Year enshrined: 2014

James Biever Photography LLC / NFL

Brett Favre

Net worth: $100 million

Years played: 1991-2010

Year enshrined: 2016

Ron Schwane/AP

John Elway

Net worth: $145 million

Years played: 1983-98

Year enshrined: 2004

Story continues

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Joe Montana

Net worth: $150 million

Years played: 1979-94

Year enshrined: 2000

Lois Bernstein/AP

Steve Young

Net worth: $200 million

Years played: 1984-99 (including one season with the USFL's Los Angeles Express)

Year enshrined: 2005

Tony Dejak / AP

John Madden

Net worth: $200 million

Years as head coach: 1969-78

Year enshrined: 2006

Scott Audette/AP

Peyton Manning

Net worth: $250 million

Years played: 1998-2015

Year enshrined: 2021

Uncredited/AP

Fran Tarkenton

Net worth: $300 million

Years played: 1961-78

Year enshrined: 1986

Uncredited/AP

Roger Staubach

Net worth: $600 million

Years played: 1969-79

Year enshrined: 1985

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Peyton Manning & More: The Richest Pro Football Hall of Famers