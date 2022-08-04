Peyton Manning & More: The Richest Pro Football Hall of Famers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Peyton ManningLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
With the inductions set for Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio, a new group of stars will be joining one of the brightest constellations in sports, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Important: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning for Retirement
Not only are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame the best players who ever lived, with Super Bowl titles and NFL records galore, but many are also financially successful.
Who tops that list? GOBankingRates looked at Celebrity Net Worth's top 50 richest NFL athletes and broke out the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Some have passed away, but their fortune from playing and more still came out on top. It's quite an accomplished list, so read on to see where your favorite star lands.
Ray Lewis
Net worth: $30 million
Years played: 1996-2012
Year enshrined: 2018
Jim Brown
Net worth: $30 million
Years played: 1957-65
Year enshrined: 1971
Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?
Edgerrin James
Net worth: $40 million
Years played: 1999-2009
Year enshrined: 2020
Terry Bradshaw
Net worth: $45 million
Years played: 1970-83
Year enshrined: 1989
Champ Bailey
Net worth: $45 million
Years played: 1999-2014
Year enshrined: 2019
Calvin Johnson
Net worth: $45 million
Years played: 2007-15
Year enshrined: 2021
Tony Gonzalez
Net worth: $50 million
Years played: 1997-2013
Year enshrined: 2019
Jerry Rice
Net worth: $50 million
Years played: 1985-2005
Year enshrined: 2010
Gale Sayers
Net worth: $50 million
Years played: 1965-71
Year enshrined: 1977
Aeneas Williams
Net worth: $50 million
Years played: 1991-2004
Year enshrined: 2014
Frank Gifford
Net worth: $60 million
Years played: 1952-60, 1962-64
Year enshrined: 1977
Troy Aikman
Net worth: $65 million
Years played: 1989-2000
Year enshrined: 2006
Michael Strahan
Net worth: $65 million
Years played: 1993-2007
Year enshrined: 2014
Brett Favre
Net worth: $100 million
Years played: 1991-2010
Year enshrined: 2016
John Elway
Net worth: $145 million
Years played: 1983-98
Year enshrined: 2004
Joe Montana
Net worth: $150 million
Years played: 1979-94
Year enshrined: 2000
Steve Young
Net worth: $200 million
Years played: 1984-99 (including one season with the USFL's Los Angeles Express)
Year enshrined: 2005
John Madden
Net worth: $200 million
Years as head coach: 1969-78
Year enshrined: 2006
Peyton Manning
Net worth: $250 million
Years played: 1998-2015
Year enshrined: 2021
Fran Tarkenton
Net worth: $300 million
Years played: 1961-78
Year enshrined: 1986
Roger Staubach
Net worth: $600 million
Years played: 1969-79
Year enshrined: 1985
More From GOBankingRates
States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
Check Out Readers' Favorite Small Businesses in Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight
Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These Alternative Investments
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Peyton Manning & More: The Richest Pro Football Hall of Famers