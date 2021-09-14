  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Peyton Manning once attempted to apologize to a ref after cussing him out, but the NFL refused to give him the address

Tyler Lauletta
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peyton Manning talks with a referee after a play in 2015.
Peyton Manning. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

  • Peyton Manning says he once cussed out a referee so bad he attempted to send an apology letter.

  • Manning's plan was foiled when the NFL refused to give him the referee's address.

  • Manning shared the story during he and brother Eli's inaugural "Monday Night Football" broadcast.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Peyton Manning offered a years-late apology to a referee he once cursed out over a holding penalty in the middle of a game.

Manning's apology came during the inaugural "Monday Night Football" simulcast featuring Manning and Eli Manning on ESPN2.

The broadcast was loose, closer to a podcast than a traditional nationally televised football game, and Manning used the extra room to tell stories.

"I remember one time I just laid into a referee," Manning said. "I knew the guy; he was a good guy. He called the worst holding call. I let him have it. I felt so bad I asked the NFL for his address after the game. I was going to write him an apology letter.

"They wouldn't give me his address, as if I was going to go and like, egg his house or something. I was like, 'I'm just going to write him an apology letter!' Nobody writes the referees an apology letter."

While it was a funny anecdote to share on the broadcast, it was also clearly a thing that has been on Manning's mind for some time.

"Anyway, the guy thinks I'm a jerk to this day because I cussed him out for a holding call against the Dolphins in the second quarter."

While the referee in question never got his apology letter, maybe there's a chance he was watching Manning on Monday night.

It's never too late to say you're sorry.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories