Peyton Manning once attempted to apologize to a ref after cussing him out, but the NFL refused to give him the address

Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning says he once cussed out a referee so bad he attempted to send an apology letter.

Manning's plan was foiled when the NFL refused to give him the referee's address.

Manning shared the story during he and brother Eli's inaugural "Monday Night Football" broadcast.

Peyton Manning offered a years-late apology to a referee he once cursed out over a holding penalty in the middle of a game.

Manning's apology came during the inaugural "Monday Night Football" simulcast featuring Manning and Eli Manning on ESPN2.

The broadcast was loose, closer to a podcast than a traditional nationally televised football game, and Manning used the extra room to tell stories.

"I remember one time I just laid into a referee," Manning said. "I knew the guy; he was a good guy. He called the worst holding call. I let him have it. I felt so bad I asked the NFL for his address after the game. I was going to write him an apology letter.

"They wouldn't give me his address, as if I was going to go and like, egg his house or something. I was like, 'I'm just going to write him an apology letter!' Nobody writes the referees an apology letter."

While it was a funny anecdote to share on the broadcast, it was also clearly a thing that has been on Manning's mind for some time.

"Anyway, the guy thinks I'm a jerk to this day because I cussed him out for a holding call against the Dolphins in the second quarter."

While the referee in question never got his apology letter, maybe there's a chance he was watching Manning on Monday night.

It's never too late to say you're sorry.

