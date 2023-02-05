Peyton Manning's 11-year-old son Marshall gets in throws at Pro Bowl Games

"With the No. 1 pick in the 2033 NFL Draft, (fill in the name of team) selects Marshall Manning."

OK, so we're getting ahead of ourselves here. Even Arch Manning has yet to throw a pass for Texas.

Peyton Manning's 11-year-old son Marshall got in some throws during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas, connecting with Buffalo's Stefon Diggs.

Peyton and Eli Manning are the captains for Sunday's flag football game. Arch is the son of Cooper Manning, who is the brother of Peyton and Eli.

This quarterback dynasty started with Archie Manning.

Marshall Manning must have a good football background with throws like these 🎯



📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames Sunday 3pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/zvckYNq8lv — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2023

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; Marshall Manning, the son of AFC coach Peyton Manning, during Pro Bowl Games practice at Allegiant Stadium.

