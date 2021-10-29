PFA no longer necessary with Somerset DA bound by bond guidelines, accuser's attorney says

Oct. 29—SOMERSET, Pa. — With bond guidelines already in place ordering Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas to stay away from a Windber woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her, a redundant PFA request was withdrawn by her attorney Friday.

Thomas is now awaiting trial on a list of felony charges, with bond conditions set, and "he goes to jail" if he violates any of those conditions, the woman's attorney, Matt Zatko said, explaining the rationale for withdrawing the request.

The guidelines for Thomas's release on bond prohibit him from communicating in any way with the woman, her family and witnesses in the case — "far greater protections" than the PFA provided, meaning that "continuing this PFA would be superfluous," Zatko told Senior Judge Timothy Creany during Friday's hearing.

Creany, appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the case, responded by dismissing the temporary PFA order.

It was one of two orders involving Thomas issued Friday.

The other a ruling by Somerset County President Judge D Gregory Geary prohibits the suspended prosecutor from filing legal documents, acting as a District Attorneys Office "Commonwealth" Attorney and even communicating with assistant prosecutors during Somerset County court proceedings.

Fighting the charges

Thomas, who has taken a leave of absence from his elected post, faces charges of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass stemming from an incident police allege occurred inside a Windber woman's home in September.

According to state police, he is accused of entering the residence despite her telling him to stay away.

Thomas is accused of entering the home with beer cans, and — after she slapped him and told him to leave — pushing her onto the couch, pulling down her top and sexually assaulting her, state police said. The woman was able to flee from Thomas after the attack, police wrote.

Story continues

Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charges and plans to fight them in court.

His Pittsburgh defense attorney, Ryan Tutera had no objection to the PFA dismissal on Friday, arguing it was unnecessary in the first place.

"It's our argument this (PFA was) filed frivolously to make him appear in a bad light," Tutera said.

Tutera has already raised questions about the allegations, saying the woman did not seek medical treatment following her alleged encounter with Thomas.

Restrictions detailed

Thomas' law license was suspended until further action this week by the state Supreme Court following a recommendation by the Pa. Disciplinary Board, which reviews complaints about professional conduct by attorneys in Pennsylvania.

Geary issued his own order afterward, setting restrictions on Thomas' actions within the courthouse.

The two-page order prohibits Thomas from executing any legal documents, appearing as a District Attorneys Office "Commonwealth" representative or communicating with the office's attorneys during court proceedings.

Among prohibited actions, Thomas cannot "execute any complaint, motion or other legal document; appear on behalf of the Commonwealth in a court proceedings; enter the well of any courtroom, except as a victim or defendant; sit at or near counsel in any courtroom, except as a defendant (or) communicate, by electronic or other means, with any assistant district attorney who is representing the Commonwealth during a court proceeding," Geary wrote.

Any violation may result in civil, and/or criminal contempt proceedings.

All attorneys practicing before the courts of the local Sixteenth Judicial District have a duty to report to the President Judge any violations against the order that are witnessed firsthand, he added.

Friday marked the first time both Thomas and his accuser appeared for a hearing related to the case.

The young woman was sworn in for the proceeding and told the judge she was withdrawing the PFA under her own free will but but did not comment after Creany withdrew the petition.

The Tribune-Democrat does not name victims or alleged victims of sexual assault unless they choose to be publicly identified.

Zatko said the woman wanted to protect her privacy in the matter — and made a request that the judge seal the PFA requests now that they were withdrawn.

Creany declined that motion.

But after Zatko also raised concern about a private detective appearing at her workplace this week to ask questions about the incident, the Judge told Tutera to direct such requests to her attorney in the future.

"You have a right to ask (about interviewing her) and she has a right to decline," Creany said. "Unless alternative arrangements are made though her attorney ... you (Tutera) are directed not to have any contact."

Zatko noted that Thomas' defense already had a chance to question the woman during a scheduled preliminary hearing but instead chose to waive their right to the hearing and proceed toward trial.

Thomas' next court procedure is a formal arraignment at the Common Pleas level — an informal proceeding held to advise a defendant of his or her rights and inform the individual of the charges against him or her at the county court level.

Tutera indicated Thomas was waiving his right to appear for that proceeding — a common step — and will await the scheduling of pre-trial matters as his case proceeds toward trial.