'PFAS' no longer sold in US to package greasy food: FDA

'Forever chemicals' referred to as PFAS have been used to grease-proof packaging for microwave popcorn, fast food, take-away meals but have been linked to health hazards (Justin Sullivan)

Regulators on Wednesday said materials with harmful chemicals known as "PFAS" are no longer being sold to package microwave popcorn or other greasy foods in the United States.

Manufacturers have fulfilled a voluntary commitment not to sell material containing Per and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) for use as grease-proofing agents in packaging that encounters food, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deputy commission Jim Jones said in a release.

"This means the major source of dietary exposure to PFAS from food packaging like fast-food wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, take-out paperboard containers and pet food bags is being eliminated," Jones said.

PFAS, referred to as "forever chemicals" because of their lifespans in bodies and the environment, resist grease, oil, water and heat, according to the FDA.

Exposure to some types of PFAS have been linked to serious health effects, Jones said.

The FDA in 2020 got commitments from manufacturers to stop selling the chemical for food packaging to protect public health, according to the regulator.

It was expected to take more than a year for the supply of food packaging with PFA already sold to be exhausted in the market.

