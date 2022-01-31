The PFC is bringing pillow fighting out of the living room and into the ring

Associated Press

The U.S. has little margin for a stumble at home in World Cup qualifying. With a victory over Honduras on Wednesday night in brutal cold at St. Paul, Minnesota, the Americans could be in position to clinch a return to soccer’s showcase if they beat Panama on March 27 at Orlando, Florida. “Our focus right now is finishing off the window with a win,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said after Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Canada.