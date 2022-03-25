Pfeiffer University Misenheimer campus cleared after reports of person with gun, officials say

The Pfeiffer University Misenheimer campus was on lockdown for an hour Thursday afternoon following reports of a person with a gun, according to school officials.

Around 1 p.m., officials said they received an unconfirmed phone call about a person with a gun on the university’s campus.

The Misenheimer Police Department responded and closed the campus to investigate further. A temporary lockdown was implemented as a precautionary measure for the safety of students, faculty and staff.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff, the campus was cleared and there is no indication of an active shooter situation at the school.

The lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m., school officials said.

The First Bank in nearby Richfield was robbed at about the same time.

Friday, an investigation determined that Kelvin Wayne Simmons made the false threat of an active shooter on the campus to divert police.

He was taken into custody at a hotel in Charlotte before being transported back to Stanly County.

He has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and filing a false report of mass violence on educational property.

It has been brought to our attention that there are many rumors being posted on social media regarding today’s events at... Posted by Stanly County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 24, 2022

