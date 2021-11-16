Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in New York, on Feb. 5, 2021. In a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, drugmaker Pfizer Inc. said it has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental coronavirus pill, in a move that could make its treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
MARIA CHENG
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant a license for the antiviral pill to the Geneva-based Medicines Patent Pool, which would let generic drug companies produce the pill for use in 95 countries, making up about 53% of the world’s population.

The deal excludes some large countries that have suffered devastating coronavirus outbreaks. For example, while a Brazilian drug company could get a license to make the pill for export to other countries, the medicine could not be made generically for use in Brazil.

Still, health officials said the fact that the deal was struck even before Pfizer’s pill has been authorized anywhere, could help to end the pandemic quicker.

“It’s quite significant that we will be able to provide access to a drug that appears to be effective and has just been developed, to more than 4 billion people,” Esteban Burrone, head of policy at the Medicines Patent Pool, said.

He estimated that other drugmakers would be able to start producing the pill within months, but acknowledged the agreement wouldn't please everyone.

“We try to strike a very delicate balance between the interests of the (company), the sustainability required by generic producers and most importantly, the public health needs in lower and middle-income countries,” Burrone said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will not receive royalties on sales in low-income countries and will waive royalties on sales in all countries covered by the agreement while COVID-19 remains a public health emergency.

Earlier this month, Pfizer said its pill cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections. Independent experts recommended halting the company’s study based on its promising results.

Pfizer said it would ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators to authorize the pill as soon as possible,

Since the pandemic erupted last year, researchers worldwide have raced to develop a pill to treat COVID-19 that can be taken at home easily to ease symptoms, speed recovery and keep people out of the hospital. At the moment, most COVID-19 treatments must be delivered intravenously or by injection.

Britain authorized the Merck's COVID-19 pill earlier this month, and it is pending approval elsewhere. In a similar deal with the Medicines Patent Pool announced in October, Merck agreed to let other drugmakers make its COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, available in 105 poorer countries.

Doctors Without Borders said it was “disheartened” that the Pfizer deal does not make the drug available to the entire world, noting that the agreement announced Tuesday also excludes countries including China, Argentina and Thailand.

“The world knows by now that access to COVID-19 medical tools needs to be guaranteed for everyone, everywhere, if we really want to control this pandemic,” said Yuanqiong Hu, a senior legal policy adviser at Doctors Without Borders.

The decisions by Pfizer and Merck to share their COVID-19 drug patents stands in stark contrast to the refusal of Pfizer and other vaccine-makers to release their vaccine recipes for wider production. A hub set up by the World Health Organization in South Africa intended to share messenger RNA vaccine recipes and technologies has not enticed a single pharmaceutical to join.

Fewer than 1% of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots have gone to poorer countries.

__

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer agrees to share recipe for COVID-19 pill

    Pfizer has agreed to a licensing deal with the UN's Medicines Patent Pool for its COVID-19 pill — roughly a month after Merck said it licensed its COVID pill with the MPP.Why it matters: These antiviral pills have showed promising results in reducing the severity of infection and preventing death among the unvaccinated, and Pfizer's licensing agreement, combined with Merck's, will allow generic drug companies to cheaply produce the pills for more than 100 low- and middle-income countries.Get mar

  • Kampala blasts: Suicide bombers target Ugandan capital

    At least three people are killed in the blasts near parliament and the city's police HQ.

  • After decline, new COVID cases skyrocket in Tri-State; 25 die from illness last week

    The number of new reported COVID cases surged last week in the Tri-State area, with some counties reporting a more than 95% increase.

  • One year after booking record profits, Packers seeking $90M in faux 'stock offering' to fan base

    People are free to spend their money how they like. But what Green Bay's offering is more like "PackerCoin," a paper version of cryptocurrency that can't be spent anywhere.

  • Kamiti escape: Manhunt under way after 'dangerous' Islamists flee Kenya prison

    Seven wardens have been arrested after three men escape a maximum-security facility near Nairobi.

  • Pfizer to allow generic versions of its COVID-19 pill in 95 countries

    Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the MPP will allow the United Nations-backed group to grant sub-licenses to qualified generic drug manufacturers to make their own versions of PF-07321332. Pfizer will sell the pills it manufactures under the brand name Paxlovid.

  • Maximizing infrastructure ‘impact’ means 'routing new dollars through old plumbing': Transportation Secretary

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo Finance that the infrastructure bill will allow the US to route "new dollars through old plumbing."

  • Social Security Administration’s New Online Statements Could Help You Retire Early

    The Social Security Administration recently made social security statements available online for the first time. One of the biggest new benefits to having statements ready online is a color bar chart...

  • Airlines prepare for the holiday travel crunch

    Airlines expect to fly millions of passengers over Thanksgiving nearing levels similar to 2019.

  • Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of "talented" expats

    Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year. The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to "experts and exceptional global talents" who will contribute to the growth of the kingdom under its ambitious reform plans, state news agency SPA reported last week. Foreigners in Saudi Arabia usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years and tied to employment.

  • Xi-Biden talks raise hope for better ties but strains remain

    China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world's two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions. The leaders appeared to put aside the language of acrimony in their first formal meeting since Biden took office. Xi welcomed the U.S. leader as his “old friend,” and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the exchange was candid and constructive.

  • Jeff Bezos responds to critics who say he should spend his money on Earth rather than space: 'We need to do both'

    Bezos said that critics who say billionaires should focus on Earth rather than space miss the fact that "the two things are deeply connected."

  • Philippines starts to reopen schools after 20-month coronavirus closure

    Thousands of children in the Philippines returned to school on Monday for the first time in nearly two years, kicking off a pilot scheme to resume face-to-face learning after the pandemic disrupted the education of 27 million students. A hundred public schools in lower-risk areas are holding classes in person for a two-month pilot run, with the reopening of more dependent on vaccination rates and a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases. The Philippines, which had imposed some of the world's longest lockdowns, is among the last countries to reopen schools, in stark contrast to many western countries.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    On Monday, Mark Jones, a Georgia district attorney, pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office, including trying to influence a police officer’s testimony. Jones also agreed to resign.

  • Biden signs bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

    President Biden signed into law the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Monday, at a ceremony that has become a rarity in the nation’s capital: a celebration, and a bipartisan one.

  • After dust settles, son of late Philippine dictator emerges as presidential frontrunner

    The son of late Philippines strongman Ferdinand Marcos has emerged as the person to beat in the 2022 presidential race, after President Rodrigo Duterte's popular daughter decided not to contest the country's top job. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. likely benefited the most from Davao city mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's move to run for vice president, against the wishes of her supporters, despite leading polls for preferred presidential contenders all throughout the year. Duterte-Carpio announced on Tuesday she would be Marcos' running mate.

  • Cam Newton's Panthers return is a feel-good story amid the NFL's feel-bad season

    There have been so many negative NFL-related headlines this year that Cam's joie de football is desperately welcome.

  • A Second HIV Patient Has Cleared the Virus Without Antiviral Drugs

    Does the case could represent the possibility of sterilizing immunity, or a cure for HIV?

  • Surgeon General: Court's block of vaccine mandate 'would be a setback for public health'

    The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals continued its temporary block of a federal mandate for all private businesses with 100 or more employees to require coronavirus vaccines or weekly testing and face masks, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is concerned about the consequences if the mandate gets shot down entirely.

  • Biden's meeting with Xi "substantive" but no breakthroughs

    President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a wide-ranging and, at times, candid discussion, in a virtual meeting that lasted for about three and half hours on Monday evening. Why it matters: The meeting didn't produce any "deliverables," but it did bolster a sense of much-needed stability between the two countries.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The conversation was respectful and straightforward and open," a senior