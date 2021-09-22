Americans are dying at almost 10 times the rate of July; US to provide 500M more doses to developing nations: COVID-19 updates

The United States is again reporting more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths per day, a level not seen in more than six months.

Johns Hopkins University data show the country reported 14,220 deaths in the week ending Tuesday. At this pace, an American dies of COVID-19 every 43 seconds.

In July, deaths were as low as 1,525 per week, or a little more than 200 per day, meaning they're almost 10 times higher now. Put another way, as many Americans are now dying every 18 hours of COVID-19 as were dying in a full week just a few months ago.

Deaths are rising because America is still exiting a Delta variant-fueled coronavirus surge. Case counts are still about 12 times higher than they were in the last relative lull a few months ago but have been falling. Deaths are likely to peak in the coming weeks.

But the pace of deaths remains far below that seen in some weeks of January, when some 3,400 Americans were reported dead in a typical day.

Also in the news:

►Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, in New York at the United Nations General Assembly, said he has tested positive and will quarantine in the U.S. Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who spoke to the assembly Tuesday, suffered a mild case last year and has said he doesn't need to be vaccinated.

►The Department of Education launched an investigation into Texas' ban on mask mandates in schools, which it said may be preventing disabled students from full access to education, The Texas Tribune reported.

►A 20-year-old gas station clerk in Germany was fatally shot after he asked a customer to wear a mask while buying beer, prompting officials to warn against the radicalization of people opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.

►All employees at San Francisco International Airport will be required to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. It's the first U.S. airport to implement this kind of vaccine mandate, Mayor London Breed said.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 42.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 678,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 229.4 million cases and 4.7 million deaths. More than 182 million Americans — 54.8% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Story continues

📘What we're reading: Parents of young children woke up Monday morning to the news that COVID-19 vaccines for their little ones may be just around the corner. So, when can kids get the vaccine? We answered your questions.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Biden to announce 500M more vaccines to lower-income countries

President Joe Biden is set to announce that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world – to 1 billion doses – as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year.

The additional vaccines are part of an agreement with the U.S. government to supply doses to 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries and 55 member states of the African Union, areas that don’t have widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer said the doses will be provided at a not-for-profit price. Deliveries of the vaccine to these areas started in August and the total 1 billion doses are expected to be delivered to these areas by September 2022, the company said, adding the first doses as part of this program arrived in Rwanda on Aug. 18. Since that time, more than 30 million had been shipped to 22 countries.

— Christal Hayes

California has best handle on COVID-19 transmission

California is now the state with the lowest transmission of COVID-19 in the country, according to data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state is reporting transmission levels considered "substantial" by the CDC, along with the territory Puerto Rico. All other states currently have "high" levels of transmission." High transmission consists of 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

California's rate is 94 cases per 100,000. By comparison, Texas is 386 and Florida is 296. About 70% of eligible Californians — those ages 12 and up — are fully vaccinated, according to state data. That's compared to the national average of about 64%.

Art installation in nation's capital commemorates COVID-19 deaths

An installation of more than 660,000 white flags on the National Mall was on display, beginning this weekend, to represent lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. The temporary art installation, called "In America: Remember," was created by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg. It will be available to view for two weeks. Many of the flags include personal tributes to people who have died.

There have been more than 678,000 COVID-19 deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Shortage of monoclonal antibody drugs hits states

A shortage of monoclonal antibody drugs, used to fight infection and shown to reduce hospitalization and deaths if administered early, is impacting states amid rising cases of unvaccinated people.

In Tennessee, the state government is now recommending nearly all vaccinated residents be denied access to monoclonal antibody treatment to preserve the limited supply for non-vaccinated patients.

Hawaii's health centers are receiving just half of the amount of monoclonal antibody treatments they are requesting to treat patients. The weekly supply for the state has been capped at 680 treatments by the federal government.

'Worried about her fertility': Unvaccinated bride-to-be dies

The family of an unvaccinated Kentucky woman who died from COVID-19 just days after she was supposed to get married is sharing her story in the hopes of encouraging others to get vaccinated.

Samantha Wendell, a 29-year-old surgical technician in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, became engaged to her longtime boyfriend in 2019, her family has told national media outlets. She spent much of the late summer in the hospital and ended up on a ventilator, according to family. Her funeral was held at that same church days after her Sept. 10 death.

"She was worried about her fertility," a cousin wrote in a Facebook group for COVID-19 survivors and loved ones of those who've died from the virus. "Misinformation killed her."

— Mary Ramsey, The Courier-Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID deaths 10 times July rate; Queiroga tests positive: Updates