Pfizer Announces Vaccine Provides Insufficient Protection for Young Children

Zachary Evans
·1 min read

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Friday that the companies will modify a clinical trial for their coronavirus vaccine in young children, after a two-dose regimen did not produce a sufficient immune response in children ages 2, 3, and 4.

The companies said that “no safety concerns were identified” in the trial, and that participants age 2-4 will be given a third vaccine dose two months after their second dose. Participants ages six months to 24 months saw a sufficient immune response from the vaccine.

Participants were given 3 micrograms of vaccine, or one-tenth of the dose given to adults over age 18. Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts said the companies do not plan to increase the dosage for young children, and instead will determine whether a third 3-microgram dose generates sufficient immunity.

“The goal here is to understand the potential of protection of the third dose,” Pitts told the New York Times.

Pfizer still expects to request emergency authorization for the vaccine in children under 5 before summer 2022.

“It is important to note that this adjustment is not anticipated to meaningfully change our expectations that we would file for emergency use authorization and conditional approvals in the second quarter of 2022,” Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine development at Pfizer, told investors in a call reported by the Washington Post.

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly with BioNTech, is the only coronavirus vaccine authorized for Americans ages 5 and up. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccines are authorized for Americans age 18 years and older.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

    Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn't appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn't have as strong an immune response as expected to the very low-dose shots the company is testing in the youngest children. Pfizer had expected data on how well the vaccines were working in children under 5 by year's end, and it's not clear how long the change will delay a final answer.

  • Pfizer says pandemic could extend through 2023, studies three-dose vaccine course for children

    MADRID/DUBLIN (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc said on Friday the COVID-19 pandemic could extend through next year and announced plans to develop a three-dose vaccine regimen for children ages 2 to 16, a move that could delay its authorisation. The U.S. pharmaceutical company made its comments as European countries geared up for further travel and social restrictions and a study warned that the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was five times more likely to reinfect people than its predecessor, Delta. Pfizer executives said the company believed that by 2024, the disease should be endemic around the globe, meaning it would no longer be a pandemic.

  • Fauci pushes new word for 'mandates,' admits changing 'fully vaccinated' definition 'certainly on the table'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that the possibility of changing the definition for fully vaccinated is "certainly on the table" as the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge due to the omicron variant.

  • DeSantis announces preventative COVID-19 monoclonal treatment available on limited basis

    The state has around 3,100 doses of Evusheld, an antibody combination that can prevent COVID-19 in immunocompromised individuals for up to six months.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Give Up Gains as Tech Selloff Accelerates

    Bitcoin and Ether were giving up gains Thursday afternoon as selling pressure accelerated in stocks, hitting tech particularly hard.

  • Unvaccinated Americans facing ‘winter of severe illness and death,’ Biden warns, as omicron starts to spread across the U.S.

    The unvaccinated are facing a "winter of severe illness and death," President Joe Biden has warned, and hospitals will be overwhelmed, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads rapidly across the U.S.

  • CDC releases new guidance to allow children exposed to coronavirus to attend school

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new strategy called "test-to-stay" that allows unvaccinated children to stay in school even if they have been exposed to the coronavirus, agency Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. "If exposed children meet a certain criteria and continue to test negative, they can stay at school instead of quarantining at home," Walensky said during a press briefing. Schools must test their students twice a week to implement the test-to-stay strategy, Walensky said, adding that many schools already meet that standard.

  • Alec Baldwin's attorney claims he 'proactively requested' cops obtain warrant to protect actor, his family

    A new search warrant was issued by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department for Baldwin's cell phone.

  • Pregnant women moved to front of vaccine queue amid fears Covid causes more maternal deaths

    Pregnant women are being classed as “clinically at risk” from coronavirus as new data suggest Covid increases the risk of maternal death.

  • New Study Suggests Flu Vaccine May Not Protect Against This Year’s Main Flu Strain

    Current flu vaccines may not match the main circulating influenza virus, a new study found. Researchers still suggest getting your flu vaccine.

  • P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays on finding carcinogens

    The recall also includes products from its Aussie and Waterless brands made in the United States and some discontinued items from its Old Spice and Hair Food brands, in which P&G said it detected "unexpected levels" of benzene, a human carcinogen. P&G did not disclose the number of recalled products, which were distributed through retail and online outlets, but said they represented less than 1% of its overall hair care product portfolio. The company said it had not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall, but added that daily exposure to the level of benzene detected in the products would not be expected to cause negative health consequences.

  • UW researcher finds an unusual possibility for treating people with COVID-19: Shark antibodies

    Nurse sharks at The University of Wisconsin-Madison may provide antibodies for COVID-19, according to new study in the journal Nature Communications.

  • The radicalization of a COVID moderate

    The pandemic is real and serious. But for most of us, it's time to return to normal.

  • UPDATE 1-Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder -study

    The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities. The results of the study by Imperial College London were based on UK Health Security Agency and National Health Service data on people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11. "We find no evidence (for both risk of hospitalisation attendance and symptom status) of Omicron having different severity from Delta," the study said, although it added that data on hospitalisations remains very limited.

  • 'No need' for Omicron-specific boosters -Fauci

    "Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster," Fauci told reporters at a White House briefing.BioNTech and Pfizer said last week that a three-shot course of their vaccine was able to neutralize Omicron in a laboratory test, but two doses resulted in significantly lower neutralizing antibodies.J&J has yet to release any of its own data about how its vaccine performs against the new coronavirus strain.All three U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines appear to be significantly less protective against Omicron in laboratory testing, but a booster dose likely restores most of the protection, according to a study published on Tuesday.

  • Duke study: Moderna vaccine less effective against omicron variant, but booster helps

    The study mirrors the results of a similar one involving the Pfizer vaccine.

  • New research offers a clearer picture of the omicron variant's threat. Here's what we know.

    The omicron variant is rapidly multiplying. Learn about the omicron Covid variant, including omicron symptoms and how effective vaccines are against omicron.

  • Democrats eye last-ditch effort to pass pathways to citizenship

    Democrats are eyeing a way to overrule the Senate parliamentarian and provide pathways to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants — but it will depend on the caucus, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), sticking together. Why it matters: Providing protections for undocumented immigrants has been a central focus for Congressional Democrats. Failing could cost some needed political points heading into what are expected to be brutal midterm elections. Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • Moderna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's, study shows

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause inflammation of the heart muscle, a very rare side effect, than its rival vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a Danish study published in the British Medical Journal late on Thursday. The study, in which almost 85% of Danes, or 4.9 million individuals, aged 12 and older participated, investigated the link between mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation, also known as myocarditis or myopericarditis. Earlier studies from Israel and the United States have indicated an increased risk of heart inflammation after inoculation with the mRNA-vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

  • Here’s what stock-market experts are blaming Friday’s wild price swings—and it’s not just quad witching

    Friday's stock market swings seem particularly frenetic, and experts say that you can blame one novel element to the list of factors knocking them around: quadruple witching.