Pfizer's Forgotten Cancer Pill Is About to Become Its Next Blockbuster

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) had big expectations for Inlyta when it launched in 2012. Over the past few years, though, it's fallen out of favor as new, more effective treatments set up camp in its neighborhood.

Despite being unremarkable as a monotherapy, it turns out Inlyta added to Keytruda from Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) gives new kidney cancer patients a much better chance at long-term survival than standard care. Here's what's behind the most unlikely Cinderella story the biopharma space has seen in a long time.

Benjamin Franklin hiding under a lot of prescription tablets. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Minding the gaps

Earlier this year, Merck's head of research and development admitted there were big gaps in the company's understanding of Keytruda. We know this PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor stops tumors from shutting down the immune system when it attacks, but that isn't much help if an attack doesn't begin in the first place. Unfortunately, nobody can pin down why a majority of immune systems aren't willing to play ball.

Merck and dozens of partners have started hundreds of combination studies with different drugs in hopes they'll boost patients' chances of responding to Keytruda. So far, though, the best combination for lung cancer patients has been old-fashioned chemotherapy plus Keytruda.

An unlikely Cinderella story

Pfizer's Inlyta is a VEGF inhibitor that earned approval to treat kidney cancer patients who relapse after their first treatment in 2012, and so far it has not lived up to anyone's expectations. Annual Inlyta sales peaked at $430 million in 2015 and sank to an annualized run rate of just $288 million during the last three months of 2018.

Unremarkable results from pivotal trials with newly diagnosed patients and patients still responding to their first round of standard care were expected to limit Inlyta to the second-line indication. That's a problem, because Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Cabometyx from Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) are both approved to treat Inlyta's only addressable patient population, and they appear to work better.

When Merck and Pfizer reported Inlyta-plus-Keytruda results from the Keynote-426 trial last October, the combination reduced the risk of disease progression by just 31% compared to Sutent. Cabometyx acts on VEGF and a bunch of other targets, and it earned approval to treat first-line kidney cancer patients after reducing their risk of disease progression by 52% compared to Sutent.