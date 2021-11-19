Pfizer to apply for EU authorization of its COVID pill on Friday - Wirtschaftswoche

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Pfizer logo is placed near medicines from the same manufacturer in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Pfizer plans to apply for a European authorisation of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 on Friday, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said, citing sources close to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the company.

The paper also said that acting German health minister Jens Spahn plans to buy Pfizer's medicine. "The health ministry is in contact with Pfizer regarding a possible procurement of the antiviral drug Paxlovid," Wirtschaftswoche quoted a ministry's spokesperson as saying.

Pfizer has said that the pill cuts by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Escritt)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories