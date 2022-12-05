Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5

Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle, gives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot to a 20-month-old child, June 21, 2022, in Seattle. Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5. The youngest tots already are supposed to get three extra-small doses of the original vaccine as their primary series. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 that if the Food and Drug Administration agrees, the updated vaccine would be used for the third shot. The FDA already has cleared COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better target omicron as boosters for everyone 5 and older. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
4
LAURAN NEERGAARD
·2 min read

Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 — not as a booster but part of their initial shots.

Children ages 6 months through 4 years already are supposed to get three extra-small doses of the original Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine — each a tenth of the amount adults receive — as their primary series. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, a dose of Pfizer's bivalent omicron-targeting vaccine would be substituted for their third shot.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said Monday that may help prevent severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 in little kids, at a time when children’s hospitals already are packed with youngsters hit by other respiratory illnesses.

Few of the nation's youngest children have gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations since the shots were OK'd in June: Just 2% of tots under 2 and about 4% of 2- to 4-year-olds have gotten their primary doses so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA has authorized the new bivalent COVID-19 shots — versions made by Pfizer and rival Moderna — as a booster for everyone ages 5 and older. Those combination shots contain half the original vaccine and half tweaked to match the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains that until recently were dominant. Now BA.5 descendants are responsible for most COVID-19 cases.

The CDC last month released the first real-world data showing that an updated booster, using either company's version, does offer added protection to adults. The analysis found the greatest benefit was in people who’d never had a prior booster, just two doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine -- but that even those who’d had a summertime dose were more protected than if they’d skipped the newest shot.

—-

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer, BioNTech ask FDA to authorize bivalent COVID vaccine in young children

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Monday that they asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize their updated COVID-19 vaccine as the third dose for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old. Children in this age group receive three doses as their primary series of shots. (Older children, teens, and adults get two shots for their primary series.) If the FDA authorizes the new request, children in this age group would receive two of the original shots, and the third shot would b

  • Pfizer applies for FDA authorization for Omicron-retooled vaccine booster in kids under 5

    If authorized, children would receive the primary series consisting of two doses of the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine and one shot of the Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine, the company said. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the original strain and the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariants, is currently authorized as a booster dose for ages 5 years and older in the United States and the European Union (EU). Last month, a real-world study of more than 360,000 people in the U.S. found the updated bivalent boosters, including those of rival Moderna Inc, offered increased protection against new coronavirus subvariants in people who have received up to four doses of the older vaccine.

  • Strep A: What are the symptoms and how infectious is it?

    Strep A is a common bacterial infection which causes strep throat, tonsillitis and scarlet fever and it is easily treatable with antibiotics. Penicillin is the preferred medication of choice in the UK. But while it is a common infection it can also, in rare cases, lead to a severe condition called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS).

  • Pregnant 28-year-old woman missing for a week found dead, Colorado officials say

    The woman vanished Nov. 27, authorities say.

  • Only NC says utilities must buy power fueled by poultry waste. Here’s the problem.

    As the number of birds grown in North Carolina swells, it remains the only state that makes utilities buy power generated from poultry waste.

  • 1 person killed, 2 found injured in car in Durham shootings

    Durham police say the shootings do not appear to be random, based on their initial investigation.

  • UFC on ESPN 42 video: Yazmin Jauregui blows up Istela Nunes with TKO

    Yazmin Jauregui faced some adversity at UFC on ESPN 42, but in the end she got the same result as all her other fights: A win.

  • Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

    Hospitalizations among those 70 and older have surpassed the summer peak. Coronavirus cases for all age groups are up nearly 50% in just one week.

  • COVID omicron stirs the viral pot in Stanislaus County. Plus a newcomer emerges

    The nation’s top health officials have worried that the newest omicron variants have mutations that could make them resistant to COVID-19 treatments, or help them evade immunity created by vaccines.

  • Hertz to Settle Most False-Arrest Claims for $168 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. will spend $168 million to settle hundreds of claims that it falsely reported rental customers to the police for car theft when a vehicle was not returned on time.Most Read from BloombergStocks Drop as Solid Economic Data Boost US Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling Ap

  • Biden's 2024 primary calendar gives Kamala Harris an edge in a future White House bid

    President Joe Biden's push to make South Carolina the first major battleground in Democratic presidential primaries has a second big beneficiary: Kamala Harris.

  • Spike Lee Discusses Malcolm X, Mecca, Colin Kaepernick at Red Sea Film Festival

    Spike Lee attended the first-ever public screening in Saudi Arabia of “Malcolm X” on Saturday during the Red Sea Film Festival. The film shot key scenes in Mecca, over 30 years ago, but has never been screened in the kingdom, due to the 35-year ban on cinemas that only ended in December 2017. On Sunday, […]

  • 'Deliberate cruelty': U.S. defense chief on Russia

    STORY: "Because of the Kremlin's longing for a vanished empire, Europe faces its worst security crisis since the end of World War II. And a member of the UN Security Council, let me say that again, a member of the UN Security Council is waging war to deny democracy to more than 43 million people," Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California."With deliberate cruelty, Russia is putting civilians and civilian infrastructure in its gun sights. Russian forces have killed thousands of Ukrainian citizens, even as millions more have fled. And Russian attacks have left children dead, schools shattered and hospitals smashed." On Friday, a U.N.-appointed investigation team said it was looking into whether Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, which has caused blackouts and left millions without heating as winter arrives, amount to war crimes.Russia says the assaults do not target civilians and are meant to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate, but Kyiv says such attacks are a war crime.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Saudi Arabia now the only bidder for soccer's 2027 Asian Cup

    Saudi Arabia is now the only candidate to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India’s soccer federation withdrew its bid on Monday. Preparing for the month-long tournament can let Saudi Arabia show its soccer hosting ambitions to FIFA, which is seeking bidders for the 2030 World Cup and future editions of a revamped Club World Cup. The Asian Football Confederation said the Saudi Arabian bid will be the only one presented to congress members for approval.

  • Keep U.S. military’s COVID vaccine mandate, defense secretary says

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it.

  • RSV, flu and COVID-19: What you need to know about the viruses menacing Jacksonville area

    RSV, flu and COVID-19 are all in the Jacksonville area during respiratory virus season. But fortunately they are not following the same schedule.

  • Harry Accuses Royals of ‘Dirty Game’ Leaking Stories in Explosive Netflix Trailer

    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty ImagesNetflix dropped another trailer for their new show Harry and Meghan Monday morning, which showed Harry describing the “pain and suffering of women” marrying into the “institution” of the royal family and accused the palace of leaking and planting stories in what he termed a “dirty game.”The new trailer shows clips of his mother, Princess Diana, being chased by paparazzi, as Harry says: “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”Meghan says, o

  • China’s COVID Plan Is Threatening Disaster Once Again

    Kevin Frayer/Getty ImagesAfter three years of strict COVID lockdown, many Chinese have had enough. Protests have erupted in cities across the country: Beijing, Hong Kong, Jinan, Kunming, Shanghai—the list goes on. Now some mayors—who national leaders have authorized to set local rules on crowds, business capacity, travel, mask-wearing and testing—are easing up on some COVID-related restrictions.While many Chinese might welcome a return to something more closely resembling normal, experts warn th

  • NBCU Sees New Gains At Peacock, But Ad Market Worsens

    NBCUniversal’s top executive said the company had seen new subscription growth at its streaming Peacock hub even as he noted that the advertising market was “worsening” and prepared investors for a more challenging fourth quarter. Speaking at an investor conference held by UBS, NBCU CEO Jeff Shell said Peacock now had more than 18 million […]