Pfizer beats profit estimates on demand for new drugs, COVID products

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on strong demand for its newly acquired drugs and steady demand for its COVID products, sending its shares up nearly 3% before the bell.

The company has said it expects 2023 to be a "transition year" for its COVID products, before potential returning to growth in 2024.

Sales of its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty were $3.06 billion in the first quarter, topping estimates of $2.37 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Antiviral treatment Paxlovid sales came in at $4.07 billion, also beating estimates of $3.13 billion.

The company said it expects significantly lower sales contributions from COVID products in the second quarter from the first quarter.

Excluding COVID products, Pfizer said first-quarter revenue was mostly driven by recently acquired products, including migraine drug Nurtec ODT and sickle cell disease treatment Oxbryta.

Excluding items, the U.S. drugmaker earned $1.23 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with estimates of 98 cents, according to Refinitiv estimates.

The drugmaker reaffirmed its annual profit forecast of $3.25 to $3.45 per share.

Pfizer also maintained its annual COVID products revenue forecast of about $21.5 billion from both the vaccine and the pill.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)