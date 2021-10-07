Pfizer, BioNTech seek COVID-19 vaccine approval for children 5 to 11

FILE PHOTO: Syringes filled with a doses of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, Pfizer said in a tweet on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set a date of Oct. 26 for its panel of outside advisers to meet and discuss the application, making it possible for kids to begin receiving the vaccines shortly afterwards.

A rapid authorization of the vaccine in young kids could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide.

The vaccine could be ready for roll out as early as November pending approval from federal regulatory health agencies, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Thursday.

Children currently make up about 27% of all U.S. coronavirus cases and an increasing percentage of hospitalizations, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That reflects the high contagiousness of the Delta variant among unvaccinated people.

While kids are less susceptible to severe COVID-19, they can spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations that are more at risk of severe illness.

The vaccine is already authorized in teens aged 12-to-15 and fully approved for ages 16 and up, and has been shown to induce a strong immune response in the target age group in a 2,268 participant clinical trial, the companies said on Sept. 20.

The two drugmakers are also testing the vaccine in children ages 2-to-5 years and children ages 6 months-to-2 years, with data expected in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington, Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Have you used the Ellume COVID Home Test? Some are giving ‘false positives,’ FDA warns

    Here’s how to check if your test was affected by the manufacturing issues.

  • The Delta wave is receding

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios COVID-19 cases have been falling across the U.S. for weeks — and now deaths are finally on the decline, too.Why it matters: The Delta wave may truly be behind us, and though unvaccinated people in heavily unvaccinated areas will always remain at risk, getting the virus under control would allow the country as a whole to breathe a little easier this fall.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • One of Colorado's largest health systems is denying organ transplants to most unvaccinated people

    Transplant centers often prioritize patients who are more likely to survive after surgery. Vaccinated people fall into that category.

  • Biden says he and China's Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the "Taiwan agreement", as tensions have ratcheted up between Taipei and Beijing. Biden appeared to be referring to Washington's long-standing policy under which it officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes clear that the U.S. decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing instead of Taiwan rests upon the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means.

  • NATO chief hits out at Russia's 'malign activities'

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the organization withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to the military alliance in response to a rise in “malign activities” by Moscow. The eight officials are to be deprived of access to NATO’s Brussels headquarters from the end of the month because it believes they have been secretly working as intelligence officers. NATO also reduced the number of positions that Russia can accredit people for from 20 down to 10.

  • NYC judge denies another challenge to Education Dept. vaccine mandate

    Another legal challenge to New York City’s vaccination mandate for Education Department staffers has fallen flat. Manhattan Federal Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil denied a request Tuesday for a temporary restraining order to overturn the Education Department’s vaccine requirement, which took effect Monday. The emergency request was filed by a group of Education Department staffers who have opposed ...

  • Pfizer study to vaccinate whole Brazilian town against COVID-19

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc will study the effectiveness of its vaccine against COVID-19 by inoculating the entire population over the age of 12 in a town in southern Brazil, the company said on Wednesday. The study will be conducted in Toledo, population 143,000, in the west of Parana state, together with Brazil's National Vaccination Program, local health authorities, a hospital and a federal university. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with German partner BioNTech SE, said the purpose was to study transmission of the coronavirus in a "real-life scenario" after the population has been vaccinated.

  • Germany: Jewish group condemns singer's treatment at hotel

    A leading Jewish group in Germany said Tuesday it was shocked by a German-Israeli singer's report of being turned away from a hotel in the eastern German city of Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant. Singer Gil Ofarim, who lives in Germany, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig and saying a hotel employee asked him to put away his necklace in order to check into the hotel. The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, responded on Twitter, saying “the antisemitic hostility against Gil Ofarim is appalling.”

  • Boeing's Chicago HQ a 'ghost town' as priorities shift

    Twenty years ago, just days before the 9/11 attacks on the United States crippled the aerospace industry, Boeing Co moved its headquarters from its historic Seattle manufacturing hub to a stylish downtown Chicago skyscraper. The move was central to Boeing's plan to forge a new identity as a diversified global juggernaut, distancing top executives from the daily operations inside far-flung business units, and getting closer to Wall Street and major customers. Two decades on, in the midst of a fresh crisis shaking the industry, Boeing's corporate hub is in a state of limbo.

  • Pfizer files for emergency use of vaccine for kids

    Pfizer files for emergency use of vaccine for kids

  • Republicans shouldn’t be cocky about the midterms

    Joe Biden's missteps give the GOP an opening, but a party must stand for something to win elections.

  • Biden's CIA director creates high-level unit focusing on China

    The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday that the China Mission Center he was setting up "cuts across all of the agency's mission areas," while noting that the CIA's concern is that "the threat is from the Chinese government, not its people." A senior CIA official compared Burns' creation of the China unit to the agency's tight focus on Russia during the Cold War and to its concentration on counter-terrorism following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech file for FDA authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. were up 0.1% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company and BioNTech SE announced they submitted an application for emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The Food and Drug Administration will review the safety and efficacy of the vaccine before deciding whether to authorize the shot for this age group. Pfizer's stock is up 14.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 15.7%.

  • Willow Smith Says A Cyberstalker Broke Into Her House While She Was Away And Attempted To Wait For Her Return

    "He basically got my patterns."View Entire Post ›

  • Video of 5-year-old girl asking to hold adults’ hands to cross the street in South Korea warms hearts

    The social experiment: The video that has melted the hearts of viewers was a social experiment to see how strangers in Korea would react to a child asking for their hand to hold to cross the crosswalk. In the video, Ro-eun, a 5-year-old actress, is seen standing next to strangers and nervously asking them to help her cross the road.

  • Federal law seeks to protect election workers from threats

    Federal legislation would clarify who is protected under federal law for threats made against election workers and polling places.Why it matters: The 2020 election saw a spike in threats directed towards election workers, many of whom are volunteers, across the country. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn Georgia, which came into the national spotlight during the 2020 election, some of those threats included a man calling in a bo

  • Sweden, Denmark pause Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups

    Sweden and Denmark said on Wednesday they are pausing the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups after reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects. The Swedish health agency said it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and later as data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults that had been vaccinated. "The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the health agency said, adding the risk of being affected was very small.

  • The CDC Issued New Guidance on COVD-19 Booster Shots—Here's What You Need to Know

    Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are staying ahead of coronavirus variants by studying booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s how it might work.

  • Virginia woman left hospitalised and hallucinating after venomous spider bites her lip

    ‘I was just praying I wasn’t going to die’

  • I Started Waking Up Hours Before My Alarm, So I Asked a Sleep Doctor What to Do

    When I have sleep problems, it's usually not about struggling to fall asleep; I conk out pretty quickly once I get in bed. For me, the problem comes on the other side, when I'll wake up two hours before my alarm, perfectly alert and awake and ready to start my day despite repeatedly telling my brain that, hello, excuse me, it's really not time yet.