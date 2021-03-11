Pfizer/BioNTech say COVID-19 vaccine likely to prevent asymptomatic infection

Pfizer logo in Manhattan, New York
Michael Erman
·2 min read

By Michael Erman

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests that their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning the vaccine could significantly reduce transmission.

The companies also said the latest analysis of the Israeli data shows the vaccine was 97% effective in preventing symptomatic disease, severe disease and death. That is basically in line with the 95% efficacy Pfizer and BioNTech reported from the vaccine's late-stage clinical trial in December.

The analysis also shows real-world evidence of the vaccine's effectiveness against a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 first discovered in Britain, known as B.1.1.7. More than 80% of the tested specimens when the analysis was conucted were variant B.1.1.7.

There was only a limited number of infections in Israel caused by the so-called South African variant - known as B.1.351 - so they were not able to evaluate vaccine effectiveness against this variant.

Israel is leading the world in its vaccination roll out, due in part to an agreement to share data with Pfizer and BioNTech. As of Wednesday, around 55% of its 9 million population had been given at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to Health Ministry data, and 43% have received both doses.

According to the analysis, unvaccinated individuals were 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 and 29 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who had received the vaccine.

The data, collected between Jan. 17 and March 6, has not yet been peer reviewed.

Israel's Health Ministry previously found the Pfizer vaccine developed with Germany's BioNTech reduces infection, including in asymptomatic cases, by 89.4% and in syptomatic cases by 93.7%. That was in data collected between Jan. 17 and Feb. 6 .

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Toby Chopra, Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Denmark and Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine over blood clot fears

    Denmark has put all vaccinations using the AstraZeneca jab on hold for two weeks after someone who received it in the country died from a blood clot. Iceland quickly followed Denmark on Thursday and paused vaccinations until more clarity is given on what caused the clots. It comes after Austria has stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots, ABV5300, while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism. The two countries are the first to impose a total freeze on the jab, with Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Latvia so far only pausing vaccinations using the ABV5300 batch. Magnus Heunicke, the Danish health minister, said in a statement on Twitter that the country was acting "on the precautionary principle".

  • Coronavirus update: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine effective against Brazil variant; Experts weigh in on CDC rules for vaccinated people

    Vaccines are providing increasingly positive data against concerning variants as the CDC advises vaccinated individuals can have more freedom.

  • U.S. averages 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day for first time since October

    Data: JHU; Chart: Axios VisualsThe U.S. is averaging fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day for the first time in over five months.Why it matters: The downward trend comes after reaching a high in January and amid the U.S. vaccination campaign, but health officials warn people to remain vigilant about social distancing and masking.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The U.S. seven-day average peaked at nearly 250,000 cases per day in January but has steadily declined since to the current average of 49,908 cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. U.S. hospitalizations have dropped to 42,262, according to the New York Times, declining 33% over the past two weeks.Deaths in the country decreased 20% in the past two weeks, dropping to about 1,650 deaths per day.For the record: The last time the U.S. was down to 50,000 new cases per day was in mid-October.The U.S. has confirmed a total of 29,099,393 cases since the pandemic started, per Johns Hopkins University.What they're saying: "All this is good news," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a briefing Wednesday. But she emphasized that "our actions this week represent a first step, not our final destination."Walensky said the U.S. is at a "critical point in this pandemic and on the cusp of having enough vaccines to protect every adult" in the country."We ask for your patience in practicing prudent prevention measures for just a while longer," she added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Thailand says Moderna to apply for COVID-19 vaccine approval this month

    Moderna will submit to Thailand its application for approval for its COVID-19 vaccine this month, a health official said on Thursday, as the country gets ready for its mass vaccination drive. Surachoke Tangwiwat, a senior Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official, told Reuters that in addition to Moderna, India's Bharat Biotech had started sending documents for registration of its vaccine. Bharat Biotech's vaccine showed interim efficacy of 81% in late-stage clinical trials, the firm said this month.

  • 'Waves of symptoms': Researchers may have found a pattern of progression in Covid long-haulers

    Long-term symptoms may emerge in a distinct pattern over weeks and months.

  • America's nightmare year of COVID is finally ending

    Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti and Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosOne year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the end of that pandemic is within reach.The big picture: The death and suffering caused by the coronavirus have been much worse than many people expected a year ago — but the vaccines have been much better.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: “Bottom line, it's going to get worse,” Anthony Fauci told a congressional panel on March 11, 2020, the day the WHO formally declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic.A year ago today, the U.S. had confirmed 1,000 coronavirus infections. Now we’re approaching 30 million.In the earliest days of the pandemic, Americans were terrified by the White House’s projections — informed by well-respected modeling — that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from the virus. That actual number now sits at just under 530,000.Many models at the time thought the virus would peak last May. It was nowhere close to its height by then. The deadliest month of the pandemic was January.Yes, but: Last March, even the sunniest optimists didn’t expect the U.S. to have a vaccine by now. They certainly didn’t anticipate that over 300 million shots would already be in arms worldwide, and they didn't think the eventual vaccines, whenever they arrived, would be anywhere near as effective as these shots turned out to be.Where it stands: President Biden has said every American adult who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the end of May, and the country is on track to meet that target.The U.S. is administering over 2 million shots per day, on average. Roughly 25% of the adult population has gotten at least one shot.The federal government has purchased more doses than this country will be able to use: 300 million from Pfizer, 300 million from Moderna and 200 million from Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer and Moderna orders alone would be more than enough to fully vaccinate every American adult. (The vaccines aren’t yet authorized for use in children.)Yes, millions of Americans are still anxiously awaiting their first shot — and navigating signup websites that are often frustrating and awful.But the supply of available vaccines is expected to surge this month, and the companies say the bulk of those doses should be available by the end of May.Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling sharply at the same time vaccinations are ramping up.The bottom line: Measured in death, loss, isolation and financial ruin, one year has felt like an eternity. Measured as the time between the declaration of a pandemic and vaccinating 60 million Americans, one year is an instant.The virus hasn’t been defeated, and may never fully go away. Getting back to “normal” will be a moving target. Nothing’s over yet. But the end of the worst of it — the long, brutal nightmare of death and suffering — is getting close.Go deeper: The coronavirus vaccines have shattered expectationsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Preliminary data indicates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine effective against Brazilian P1 variant: official

    Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, Sao Paulo's state governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday. Doria's comments at a news conference in Sao Paulo confirm a Reuters report from earlier this week, which said the study had tested the blood of vaccinated people against the Brazilian variant of the virus. Coronavac, as the Sinovac shot is known, is the main vaccine currently being used to inoculate people in Brazil.

  • Expert chides relaxing COVID mandates: 'I don't know why you can't wait just a little longer'

    The decision by some U.S. governors to lift their states’ mask mandates has drawn criticism from public health experts who feel that it’s too soon to make such a move.

  • The verdict is in: People who've had COVID-19 need just one shot, researchers say

    Giving people who've already had COVID-19 a second dose may be a waste, since the first one already acts like a booster.

  • Vaccine 'revolution' could see shots for next pandemic in 100 days

    A "revolution" in technology that helped scientists develop COVID-19 vaccines in under a year must be sped up, so that when the next pandemic arrives a shot can be ready in 100 days, an international coalition said on Wednesday. Launching a call for international donors to back a $3.5 billion five-year strategy to tackle future pandemic risks, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said the next emerging disease could be even worse than COVID-19. Despite 2.5 million deaths from COVID-19 so far, "We might not be so lucky next time," CEPI's chief executive Richard Hatchett told an online event.

  • COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens are coming, experts say

    As more Americans line up for COVID-19 vaccines, children have been excluded. But that is expected to change by the fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

  • Women Have Worse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions Than Men. Here's Why

    The female immune system is stronger. That’s both good and bad for women.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech real-world study shows COVID-19 vaccine 'dramatically' lowers cases, hospitalizations and deaths

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE , along with the Israel Ministry of Health, said a real-world study showed "dramatically lower" rates of COVID-19 cases in people vaccinated with the companies' BNT162b2 vaccine. The data also showed that protection from COVID-19 is even stronger two weeks after the second dose was taken. Vaccine effectiveness was at least 97% against symptomatic COVID-19 cases, hospitalization, severe and critical hospitalizations and deaths, and 94% effective against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections. The data showed that those who have not been vaccinated are 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 and 29 times more likely to die from COVID-19. Shares of Pfizer rose 0.4% and BioNTech rallied 2.7% in premarket trading, while futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.7%.

  • South Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials

    In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of coronavirus vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people. But at Seoul's National Medical Center, healthcare workers say it's actually a safe and easy process that should be a no-brainer for countries struggling to provide enough vaccines quickly. "Two designated nurses take shifts to extract the doses and each of us had no trouble getting seven doses from each vial, vaccinating everyone," said Kim Eun-suk, an intravenous therapy specialist who was taking a shift extracting doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from vials that officially only hold six.

  • New Trump recording revealed

    Audio from a phone recording appears to show the former president asking a Georgia state official to help overturn election results. ABC News' Alex Presha has the details.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • Fort Worth-area school districts make difficult mask decisions after Abbott lifts order

    Gov. Abbott made masks optional in Texas effective Wednesday, leaving school districts to decide whether to continue to require face coverings or not.

  • As California's vaccine rollout gains steam, Black and Hispanic residents continue to lag behind whites

    As California prepares to offer COVID-19 vaccines to a new tier of its citizens, immunization rates for Black and Hispanic residents continue to lag behind that of whites. In L.A., the hunt for the vaccine has sometimes led affluent white residents to wait in line at pharmacies in lower-income neighborhoods, sparking anger.

  • Texans scramble to get vaccinated after Republican governor says no more masks

    Greg Abbott says state can ‘open 100%’ without masks – but millions remain unvaccinated and navigating the state’s vaccine bureaucracy is fraught A vaccination clinic in New Braunfels. Governor Abbott’s order to lift mask mandates fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Photograph: Mikala Compton/AP In Houston, a long line of cars wraps around a cluster of white tents in the parking lot of NRG Stadium – a Texas-sized vaccination hub. Texans roll up to the drive-through, hang an arm out of the window to get their shot, and leave as if the vaccination site were one of many fast-food restaurants sprawled across the state. Men and women in army green and face shields direct traffic, scan QR codes and administer shots containing the ticket to a renewed social life and some peace of mind. That reassurance could not come too soon for Texans, since the statewide mask mandate has now officially been lifted, leaving millions of those still unvaccinated more vulnerable to an infectious disease that has killed 527,000 people in the US, including more than 45,000 in Texas. On 2 March, the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, announced the statewide mask mandate implemented over the summer would suddenly cease to exist as of Wednesday. At first glance, one might see the announcement as the light at the end of the tunnel. But upon further examination, it seems Texas is jumping the gun. According to the Texas health department, the number of those fully vaccinated in the state currently stands at 2,463,005 – about 16% of Texas’s near 15 million over-18 population. Texas currently ranks 38th in the nation for total administered vaccinations. Announcing the end of the mask mandate, Abbott said last week: “It is now time to open Texas 100%. So today, I am issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders: effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any kind are allowed to open 100%. Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate.” The announcement fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Some argued Abbott’s order was a distraction from the state’s failure to keep its energy grid powered during a brutal winter storm that left millions without electricity, heat and water for days. The Harris county judge, Lina Hidalgo, said of Abbott’s move: “At best, this is wishful thinking, that Covid is somehow less dangerous than it was yesterday. At worst, it is a cynical attempt to distract Texans from the failures of state oversight of our power grid.” She was referring to the deadly Arctic-temperature storms that hit the state with little warning last month and caused mass power outages and suffering. Hidalgo urged constituents to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing until more people are vaccinated. Soon after his announcement in Lubbock, Abbott spuriously blamed Joe Biden’s administration for allowing the entry of Covid-19 positive “illegal immigrants” into the US. The former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro expressed outrage that the governor was already planning on making undocumented migrants a scapegoat for any surge in Covid cases. He said: “You have a governor who basically is trying to pass off the blame to undocumented immigrants when we see the numbers start to go up here because of his terrible policy decisions … there’s no basis whatsoever to suggest that immigrants are spreading Covid-19 in Texas. There is evidence to suggest that the decision the governor made to kill the mask mandate and also to open up business to 100% will cause a lot more spread of coronavirus in Texas.” Castro is a frequent customer of Halcyon, an eclectic coffee shop and lounge on San Antonio’s pedestrian-only River Walk area. On Twitter, he applauded the establishment’s sign on the door that read: “Despite the recent ordinance, we as a business have decided to still require masks when not seated at the table. Thank you for your understanding and for helping us keep our staff and patrons safe.” When I go shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks. They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other Angelica Guerra Wells Kristopher Strompl, one of Halcyon’s managers, says it is too soon for the mask mandate to be lifted. “The only reason [Covid] case numbers were down was because of the storm,” Strompl said. “We will continue to wear a mask. It’s an extra layer of protection.” Before the lifting of the mask mandate, Strompl said some patrons had been less than respectful of Halcyon’s mask policy. He said he expects more cases like this once the mask order is lifted. “It was the equivalent of a child throwing a temper tantrum,” Strompl said, recounting the time his team had to threaten to call the police before the customer eventually left on their own. In Houston, Picos Mexican restaurant has dealt with even harsher reactions from customers refusing to wear a mask. Some customers even threatened to report staff to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice). The restaurant’s co-owner, Arnoldo Richards, told CNN: “This gentleman just said I should not be going against the governor of Texas and we should respect his mandate on lifting the ban. If not, he could send immigration to come and check our green cards. And I thought that was highly racist. I thought it was inappropriate. And had it not been a Mexican restaurant, he might not have said anything or referred to checking our green cards.” Angelica Guerra Wells lives in New Braunfels, a town just outside of San Antonio. She describes her town as “very conservative”. “The norm here already is that when I go grocery shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks,” Guerra Wells said. “They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other. I’m trying to buy bananas and they’re high-fiving and talking over the food. This is ridiculous.” Throughout the pandemic, Guerra Wells went into her office every day. She just recently quit, citing her company’s dangerous Covid policies as part of her decision to look for a new job. “I had to go into the office every single day. Everyone did. How they handled the [pandemic] is kind of the reason I left. They tried to implement stuff about keeping distance, checking temperatures, not allowing people into the office, but none of it was actually enforced,” Guerra Wells said. “It felt like they were putting on a show that they were going to be following these policies.” Governor Greg Abbott last week at an event to announce he is rescinding the mask mandate. Photograph: Justin Rex/AP Guerra Wells and her husband live in a one-bedroom apartment. When he contracted Covid, she said her employers told her she should come in if she felt fine and tested negative, despite the possibility of transmitting the virus to other co-workers. “I had one employee whose wife and daughter caught Covid. He didn’t catch it but soon after, his brother caught [it] and died,” Guerra Wells said. “Today is my new company’s one-year anniversary of working from home. I feel like they’re taking people’s safety into consideration a lot more.” Guerra Wells is now fully vaccinated. Her health conditions pushed her near the top of the list, but she said she still feels guilty that she had vaccine access while others who need it don’t. “I am hopeful that we’ll get back to some sort of normalcy, but I think it needs to happen first with better access to vaccinations. These 90-year-olds can’t get vaccinations because they’re not quick enough on the computer. It’s really hard to get through on the phone lines. I had to wait four hours just to talk to someone and then get hung up on,” she said. She added: “I’m hearing far too often from pharmacy techs that they’re having to throw away vaccines at the end of the day, or scrambling to call their friends to come take one.” In many parts of Texas, vaccination appointments are being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who fall in either category 1a or 1b, as defined by the state health department. But even those in neither category are securing appointments, since there is no process to verify whether someone has an underlying health condition or works in a school or care facility. Eunice Lee is a student pharmacist in San Antonio. She believes the faulty vaccine rollout process in the state, combined with the mask mandate order being lifted, will cause a spike in Covid cases. “When [Abbott] made the announcement that he was getting rid of the mask mandate, only 6-7% of Texans had been vaccinated. It came out of the blue, especially after we had the winter snowstorm. A lot of people were still displaced from that. A lot of people still didn’t have food or water and weren’t even living at home,” Lee said. “As healthcare workers, a lot of people were shocked and angry.” Lee and her family were personally affected by the winter storm, like millions of other Texans. “I had a family member who was supposed to get their vaccine during that week of the storm, and because that pharmacy didn’t have electricity, we had to unfortunately miss that appointment. I can imagine how many more people were in my grandma’s situation who missed their vaccine,” Lee said. “That wiped a week’s worth of people who could’ve been vaccinated. That probably hurt our numbers even more.” Many young people are assisting older relatives with booking their vaccine appointments, because navigating the website of a county or pharmacy chain can be daunting to those elderly and most in need. Digital literacy is often the key to successfully acquiring a vaccine. So when a spot opens up, the fastest person will win – regardless of how great another person’s health risks are. Lee was eventually able to secure a vaccine appointment for her grandmother, but said she had to stay up “night after night” to snag one, despite working in a pharmacy. “Since I can use the computer easily, I would go to all the different companies’ websites and open up all the tabs, like a weird ritual every day. If I wasn’t able to drive across town, she would not have had that appointment. She doesn’t know the roads as well,” Lee said. Lee has been relying on “intel” from her other pharmacist friends to find out when new shipments of vaccines are expected to arrive and when websites would be updated. She shares any information she knows with patients, but says those that are older are often uncomfortable with driving too far and to unfamiliar places to get their vaccines. “It’s disappointing and frustrating personally for me and my family, but also for others around me who are in the same situation,” Lee said. “We have the manpower to vaccinate all of these people, but we need to get [vaccines] into the local and community pharmacies like we do for flu shots. Hopefully, we can get a majority of the population vaccinated, but this rollout process is hindering us at this point. “It makes me feel like the governor isn’t looking out for his constituents. To me, it’s just bizarre. Masks are only going to help if the majority of people are wearing them.”

  • Study: Pfizer vaccine works against Brazil coronavirus variant

    The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective against the more contagious coronavirus variant discovered in Brazil, scientists from the two companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch reported in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The findings came as public health experts warned that highly transmissible variants could drive a new surge in infections as more states lift restrictions intended to fight the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can safely gather in small groups without masks or social distancing, but urged those who have been fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks and take other precautions when in public or when meeting with unvaccinated people. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyWhat does Joe Manchin really want?Texas AG threatens to sue Austin officials if they don't lift mask mandates