Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2B doses to less wealthy nations

  • The Italian and the EU flags are displayed outside Villa Pamphili as Italian Premier Mario Draghi and EU Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen arrive on the occasion of the Global Health Summit in Rome, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
  • The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. Pfizer and BioNTech have pledged to deliver 2 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months. The companies made the announcement, Friday, May 21, 2021 at a global health summit in Rome.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
1 / 2

Italy Global Health Summit

The Italian and the EU flags are displayed outside Villa Pamphili as Italian Premier Mario Draghi and EU Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen arrive on the occasion of the Global Health Summit in Rome, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (AP) — American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNTech pledged Friday to deliver 2 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months, amid international calls for more vaccine solidarity.

The companies, which together developed the first vaccine to be authorized for use in the United States and Europe, made the announcement at a global health summit in Rome co-hosted by the European Union’s executive arm and Italy.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said they expect to provide a billion of the doses this year and another billion in 2022.

It was unclear whether the deliveries would take place through the U.N.-backed COVAX program, which aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 shots for low-and middle-income countries, or if countries would get the doses at a reduced price.

Bourla said his company last year adopted a three-tiered pricing policy guaranteeing that low-income countries get the shots at cost and to have middle-income nations pay about half the price wealthier nations are charged.

Earlier this week, the COVAX effort suffered a major setback when its biggest supplier, the Serum Institute of India, announced it would likely not export any more vaccines until the end of the year due to COVID-19 crisis on the subcontinent.

As vaccination campaigns continue to progress in the Western world, poorer countries are struggling to acquire supplies. The U.N. Security Council expressed concern this week about the small number of doses that have reached Africa.

Last week, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged rich countries to donate their vaccines before immunizing younger populations, including children. Experts warn that allowing the virus to spread unchecked anywhere in the world could lead to the emergence of potentially dangerous variants.

During Friday's global health summit in Rome, Italian Premier Mario Draghi said that nearly 1.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered in over 180 countries worldwide. Yet only 0.3% were in low-income countries, while richer countries administered around 85%.

“The differences in the vaccination rates are staggering," Draghi said at the event, which drew representatives from the Group of 20 industrial and emerging market nations and the heads of international organizations. "Not only are these disparities unacceptable, they are also a threat so long as the virus continues to circulate freely around the world it can mutate dangerously and undermine even the most successful vaccination campaign.”

To address inequalities and contain the pandemic, the head of the World Trade Organization said on the eve of the summit it's also crucial to diversify vaccine manufacturing and to have more production taking place in Africa and Latin America. The European Union raised many of the same points WTO Director-General Okonjo-Iweala made, specifically looking to increase manufacturing production in Africa.

“Today, Africa imports 99% of its vaccines, and this has to change," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “And therefore, team Europe is launching an initiative with African partners to develop vaccine production in Africa. The initiative will develop a number of regional hubs distributed across the continent and it will draw on the full toolbox of team Europe, including 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of investment.”

Despite a recent call by the United States to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents as a way to increase supplies, participants at the summit were expected to insist that intellectual property rights were an important tool to boost vaccine production.

But EU parliament member from Italy, David Sassoli, said that sharing patents is a necessity during the health crisis.

“The entire international community must take shared responsibility. This is why we support the call to negotiate a new global treaty to strengthen the common system for monitoring and responding to epidemics,” he said.

Sassoli’s views are not widely shared; there is a lack of consensus among EU countries on a temporary waiver of patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines. EU officials have argued that waiving patents would yield no short-term or intermediate improvement and could even have a negative impact.

Draghi said Italy is open to the idea on the condition that the any waiver measure is “targeted and time-limited and does not undermine incentives for pharmaceutical companies to innovate.”

Recommended Stories

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Biden Secretary of State said the US is not looking to buy Greenland after Trump floated the possibility in 2019

    In 2019, Trump said he discussed the possibility of purchasing Greenland - an autonomous Danish territory - and Danish PM said it was "absurd."

  • The cast of Friends is back in Monica's NYC apartment in new reunion trailer

    It's almost time to recline in your Barcalounger and tune in to the Friends reunion. HBO Max released a full-length trailer on Wednesday, and the gang is reunited in Monica's apartment, playing the trivia game that ended in an apartment swap 23 years ago. The trailer features shots on all of the iconic sets — Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, and in front of that fountain. Naturally, emotions are running high among cast members, hugs are aplenty, and host James Corden asks the quintessential question: Were Rachel and Ross on a break? The cast answers in a chorus of yeses and one naysaying chortle: "Bullsh--t." The unscripted special, Friends: The Reunion, is available for streaming May 27 on HBO Max. More stories from theweek.comJustice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalistsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayPrince Harry says he used drugs and alcohol to 'mask' his grief over Diana's death

  • Martha Stewart says you should look 'provocative' or have someone edit your photo 'real well' for the perfect thirst trap

    Martha Stewart told Insider that a lot of "naturally amazing" girls you see on Instagram are "highly-edited online."

  • Big cats seized from park belonging to Tiger King couple

    Officials seized 68 tigers, lions, hybrids and a jaguar, citing violations of animal welfare laws.

  • Top Mueller prosecutor says New York investigators are likely examining if the Trump Organization falsified tax records

    Andrew Weissmann analyzed the legal instruments and tactics that investigators probing the Trump Organization were using.

  • 'Like hell:' As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil

    As she struggled to breathe, Shizue Akita had to wait more than six hours while paramedics searched for a hospital in Osaka that would treat her worsening COVID-19. Akita, 87, was dead two weeks later. “Osaka’s medical systems have collapsed,” said her son, Kazuyuki Akita.

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • The WHO's Europe director says fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask, breaking with CDC guidance

    Hans Kluge said people should also "rethink or avoid" international travel, in a departure from the EU position.

  • Verdugo, Martinez power 5-run 1st, Red Sox top Blue Jays 7-3

    Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth straight decision and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night. Kiké Hernández and Christian Vázquez also went deep for the Red Sox, who are 13-6 on the road. Boston has outhomered its opponents 57-32.

  • Children whose mothers live in areas with high air pollution more than twice as likely to have asthma

    One in five (18 per cent) children born to mothers who live in areas with high levels of air pollution when they were pregnant will develop asthma, a US study suggests. The nationwide average asthma prevalence for children is seven per cent, indicating air pollution more than doubles the likelihood of the respiratory condition. Scientists focused specifically on tiny pollutants which measure less than 0.1 microns in diameter and are called ultra-fine particles (UFPs). Little is known about the risk to health posed by these particles as they are rarely studied and unregulated, with PM2.5 and gases like CO2 attracting most of the attention. But it is believed that due to their tiny size they are able to penetrate deeper into tissues and organs and therefore into the bloodstream. It is thought they may also be able to cross the placenta and into the developing organs of the foetus, leading to future respiratory problems. UFPs are produced by wood-burning stoves and engines, with urban air saturated with the pollutant. In the study the researchers followed 376 mothers and their children in Boston, Massachusetts and used a new technique which allowed them to estimate daily UFP levels. The amount of the pollutant was found to range between 10,000 per cubic centimetre and 40,000 per cubic centimetre. Researchers found that a doubling in concentration, for example from 15,000 to 30,000 particles per cubic centimetre, made an unborn child more than four times as likely to develop asthma. Anything above 30,000 was considered to be a high level of exposure and was in line with readings for people living near busy roads with lots of traffic. A 15,000 reading is akin to a quiet side street, the researchers say. “As we advance methods for measuring these tiny particles, we hope for replication of these findings, both within different geographic areas across the United States as well as globally,” said study author Dr Rosalind Wright, lead author of the study from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Childhood asthma remains a global epidemic that is likely to grow with the anticipated rise in particulate air pollution exposures due to effects of climate change.” The study also found that the ultra-fine particulate matter affects both unborn boys and girls, but female babies are believed to be more sensitive. The reason for this remains a mystery.

  • Covid: Australia's vaccine hesitancy worries medical experts

    Medical experts are concerned that low Covid infection rates may be leading to complacency.

  • Group of House GOP lawmakers removes masks in chamber on Tuesday

    A group of House GOP lawmakers refused to wear face masks on the floor during votes Tuesday in defiance of leadership's rules on COVID-19 protocols.

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says

  • ‘Sir, we know you are behind the desk’: Interior Secretary’s staffer caught on all fours during live TV interview

    Room Rater Twitter account gives bizarre scene 10 out of 10

  • Biden administration will close 2 ICE detention centers in Georgia and Massachusetts after allegations of abuse

    Both detention centers have come under federal investigation for accusations of abuse, including use of excessive force and unnecessary hysterectomies.