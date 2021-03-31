Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine safe, effective in adolescents; arthritis drug may reduce effect of some vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Toronto
Nancy Lapid
·5 min read

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine safe, effective in adolescents

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday their two-shot COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year-olds. The findings will likely allow use of the vaccine in that group before the next school year, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement. Currently, the vaccine is authorized for use starting at age 16. In the new study, involving 2,260 adolescents aged 12 to 15, there were 18 cases of COVID-19 in volunteers who got a placebo and none in those who received the vaccine, resulting in 100% efficacy in preventing COVID-19, the companies said without releasing a formal report. Side effects were in line with the generally mild ones seen in adults, such as injection-site pain, headaches, fever and fatigue, according to the announcement. In a subset of youngsters, researchers measured the level of virus-neutralizing antibodies a month after the second dose and found it comparable to that in 16- to 25-year-olds in adult trials. Other companies are also testing, or planning to test, their vaccines in children. Moderna Inc is studying its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17 and in children aged six months to 11 years. (https://reut.rs/31xg6HA)

Arthritis drug reduces potency of first vaccine dose

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and from AstraZeneca Plc produces only weak immune responses in patients being treated with the widely-used rheumatoid arthritis drug infliximab, researchers have found. Infliximab, sold by Johnson & Johnson under the brand name Remicade and available in biosimilar versions, is also approved to treat a range of other autoimmune disorders including plaque psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. In a study of 865 patients receiving regular infusions of infliximab, researchers observed "poor antibody responses" after a single dose of either of the vaccines, which exposes these patients to a potential increased risk of coronavirus infection, according to a paper posted on Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review. The responses improved after the second dose, which suggests patients on infliximab should not delay their second shot, the researchers said. "Until patients receive a second vaccine dose, they should consider that they are not protected from SARS-CoV-2 infection and continue to practice enhanced physical distancing and shielding if appropriate," they advised. Even after two doses, they found that a small subset of patients failed to mount an antibody response. The researchers added that they suspect their findings will apply to other drugs in the class known as TNF inhibitors, including Abbvie's Humira and Amgen's Enbrel, two of the world's top selling medicines. "Antibody testing and adapted vaccine schedules should be considered to protect these at-risk patients," the researchers said. (https://bit.ly/31xCKzC)

COVID-19 was third leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020

COVID-19 was the primary or contributing cause of 378,048 U.S. deaths last year, making it the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 after heart disease and cancer, according to data released on Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In one study, which used preliminary data for 2020, researchers found the overall U.S. mortality rate increased for the first time since 2017, by nearly 16%, with COVID-19 accounting for an increase of 11.3%. The highest overall numbers of deaths occurred during the weeks ending April 11 (78,917) and December 26 (80,656). The COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanics, followed by Black non-Hispanics; it was lowest among children aged 5 to 14, and highest among people over age 85. In a second study, researchers found that death certificate data for 2020 collected through February 2021 largely confirm the preliminary data in the other report. The CDC pointed out that limited availability of testing for the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic might have resulted in an underestimation of COVID-19-associated deaths. (https://bit.ly/31yLnK6; https://bit.ly/3mfrAZR)

High-risk U.S. adults may not consistently wear masks

Most U.S. adults with chronic medical conditions know they face higher odds of severe COVID-19 but that does not mean they avoid high-risk behaviors, survey data suggest. In late 2020, researchers asked nearly 6,000 participants in the Understanding America Study about their perceived risks from the new coronavirus, and their mask-wearing behavior. They also asked if participants had been diagnosed with a variety of known risk factors - chronic lung disease, kidney disease, heart disease, cancer, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, or obesity. All of those conditions, except for high blood pressure and kidney disease, were linked with perceptions of higher risks for COVID-19 complications and death among respondents. Compared to people with none of these medical conditions, those with three or more had engaged in about 10% fewer activities in the past week. But only when visiting a grocery store or pharmacy were participants with three or more medical risk factors more likely to always wear a mask than those with no conditions. During other common activities, including visiting with friends, the majority of adults, including the highly susceptible, did not consistently wear masks, the researchers reported on Wednesday in JAMA Network Open. They "understood their risks were higher, but consistent mask wearing remained low," the researchers said. (https://bit.ly/3rzVVTT)

Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid, Julie Steenhuysen and Vishwadha Chander; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • 22 Cute Summer Dresses Under $170 to Buy Now and Wear on Repeat

    When the summer heat arrives and the humidity starts to rise, there’s basically only one thing we want to wear: easy, breezy summer dresses ....

  • Nordstrom Is Having a *Massive* Spring Sale on Warm-Weather Essentials

    Just in time for spring, Nordstrom has marked down a ton of warm-weather essentials (plus a ton of year-round favorites)—and naturally, we’ve already combed through pretty much all of it. Although you can’t go wrong at Nordstrom’s spring sale, there are a few hidden gems among the thousands of markdowns, including cult-favorite face serums, shockingly cheap sandals and sneakers, and tons of rain-friendly activewear. Everything, including brands like Nike, Sunday Riley, and The North Face, is at least 15% off, and some items are down to half-off their original price tags.

  • How to remove odor from clothes properly

    Remove stains and get rid of odors in your clothes with these laundry items.

  • Americans want the government to buy U.S.-made goods, even if they cost more

    Yet a large majority think the government should do so. A new Reuters-Ipsos poll found 63% of Americans want U.S. agencies to buy American-made products in general, even if they cost significantly more, and 62% think the government should strictly buy U.S.-made vaccines. It also underscores a challenge facing the Biden administration, which has vowed to bolster manufacturers of crucial safety goods and pharmaceuticals as part of its larger push to revive the U.S. factory sector.

  • Pfizer says COVID vaccine was 100% effective in trial of children ages 12 to 15

    Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that their coronavirus vaccine was found to be 100% effective at protecting against COVID-19 in a trial of more than 2,200 children between the ages of 12 and 15.The big picture: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the companies plan to submit clinical trial data to the FDA for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks, with the hope of vaccinations for adolescents beginning before the start of the next school year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe trial's data will also be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for emergency use authorization.What they're saying: "Across the globe, we are longing for a normal life. This is especially true for our children," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech."The initial results we have seen in the adolescent studies suggest that children are particularly well protected by vaccination, which is very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant," he added.Details: The clinical trial was conducted in the U.S. with 2,260 adolescents ages 12 to 15. The vaccines illustrated "100% efficacy and robust antibody responses," and achieved better results than a previous study conducted on 16-25 year olds.18 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the group of participants who received a placebo, while none were observed in those who were vaccinated.Pfizer and BioNTech also announced that the first doses were administered last week in a trial of children ages six months to 11 yearsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Podiatrist Ranked Everyone's Basic Shoes From Good to Horrendous

    These flats are a hard pass.

  • Matt Gaetz Accuses Former DOJ Official of Extorting Him with Underage Sex Allegation

    Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) accused a former Department of Justice official of using a concocted underage sex investigation to blackmail him and his family to the tune of $25 million, during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. Gaetz identified the alleged extortionist as David McGee, a former Florida DOJ official who now works for the law firm Beggs & Lane, hours after The New York Times reported that he was being investigated by federal authorities for allegedly conducting a sexual relationship with a minor. McGee did not immediately respond to a request for comment but denied Gaetz’s allegation in comments to the Daily Beast. “This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls,” McGee said. Investigators are looking into whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws that make it illegal for an adult to induce someone under the age of 18 to cross state lines for sex, three people familiar with the investigation told the Times. The people said the investigation was part of a probe into Joel Greenberg, a Florida tax collector and ally of Gaetz who was indicted in 2020 on a number of charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. The investigation into Gaetz began in the final months of the Trump administration, during William Barr’s tenure as U.S. attorney general. The encounters between Gaetz and the unidentified woman, believed to have been 17 years old at the time, occurred two years ago, two of the people said. In a Twitter thread Tuesday night, Gaetz claimed that the allegations were part of an extortion effort by an unnamed former Department of Justice official. He also claimed that the FBI was working with his father to expose the extortion attempt. …and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021 Gaetz then identified the DOJ official as McGee during a subsequent appearance on Carlson’s program. pic.twitter.com/DYMFwqy0EA — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 31, 2021 The news comes the same day that Axios reported Gaetz is considering leaving Congress to become a host on right-wing media outlet Newsmax. A source said Gaetz has already held preliminary discussions with the network. Gaetz has previously considered running for Senate in Alabama and Florida, although neither of those initiatives panned out. The congressman is a staunch ally of former President Trump, telling Politico in December that Trump should run for office again in 2024.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Amy Winehouse's mum Janis makes documentary 'to save memories from MS'

    Janis Winehouse is to tell Amy's story in a new documentary on the 10th anniversary of her death.

  • Driver dies in collision with logging truck on Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

    A tractor trailer, SUV, and pickup truck were involved in the deadly collision.

  • VW won't rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' after all, reports say

    The brand previously said its electric vehicles would come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging. Now it's reportedly walking back the announcement.

  • Deliveroo goes 'from hero to zero' after tanking 30% at its London IPO as investors get tough on gig-worker rights

    The food-delivery startup's float comes after a pandemic-related surge in business, as consumers flocked to takeaway food.

  • Niger 'coup' thwarted days before inauguration

    The government said armed attackers tried to seize the presidential palace overnight.

  • The ACLU, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Southern Poverty Law Center are suing Georgia over its new voting law

    The new law brings changes to several aspects of the election process, and civil rights groups have said it suppresses voters.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • After backlash, Delta CEO says Ga. voting law 'unacceptable'

    The CEO of Georgia-based Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that the state’s new election law overhaul is “unacceptable” and “based on a lie,” after the company faced criticism that it didn’t speak out forcefully enough in opposition to the bill when it was being considered by the state’s Republican leaders. CEO Ed Bastian offered his assessment of the new Georgia law in a memo sent to employees less than a week after Delta officials joined other corporate lobbyists to shape the final version of a sweeping measure that could make it harder for some Georgia citizens to cast ballots. The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, comes amid a smattering of calls for consumer boycotts of Delta and other Georgia-based brands, including Coca-Cola, UPS and Home Depot.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • AOC says referring to migrants coming to the US as a 'surge' is a white supremacist dog whistle

    "This is not a surge, these are children," the New York congresswoman said on Instagram. "And they are not insurgents. And we are not being invaded."