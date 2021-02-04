Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine still effective after 21 days without top-up dose, study reveals

Telegraph reporters
Pfizer vaccine - CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP
Pfizer vaccine - CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP

A single dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is "highly protective" after three weeks, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) said the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was still effective after 21 days without a "top up" dose in the recommended time frame.

It comes after a study by the University of Oxford found its coronavirus vaccine with AstraZeneca offers protection of 76 per cent up to 12 weeks after a single dose and may reduce transmission by 67 per cent.

The UEA study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, looked at data from Israel where the vaccine has been rolled out.

Scientists found the vaccine becomes 90 per cent effective after 21 days - supporting UK plans to delay the timing of a second jab.

While it is not yet known how long immunity lasted beyond 21 days without a second dose, researchers believe it is "unlikely" to majorly decline during the following nine weeks.

But scientists warned people's risk of infection doubled in the first eight days after the Pfizer vaccine jab, citing people becoming less cautious as a possible cause.

Lead researcher Professor Paul Hunter, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "A recent non-peer-reviewed pre-print paper based on Israel's experience looked at data from 500,000 people who had been given the Pfizer vaccine. It reported that a single dose may not provide adequate protection.

"But we saw a number of flaws in how they looked at the data including the fact that they did not attempt to estimate the effectiveness of the vaccine from day 18 onwards.

"This would have given a better indication of how effective a single dose of the vaccine could be if the second dose was delayed by up to 12 weeks."

Researchers analysed data to see the impact of the Israeli vaccination programme on case numbers, and went on to estimate vaccine effectiveness over time.

They found that after the initial vaccination case numbers increased for eight days before declining "to low levels" by day 21.

Prof Hunter said: "Surprisingly, the daily incidence of cases increased strongly after vaccination till about day eight - approximately doubling.

"We don't know why there was this initial surge in infection risk but it may be related to people being less cautious about maintaining protective behaviours as soon as they have the injection.

"We found that the vaccine effectiveness was still pretty much zero until about 14 days after people were vaccinated.

"But then after day 14 immunity rose gradually day by day to about 90 per cent at day 21 and then didn't improve any further. All the observed improvement was before any second injection.

"This shows that a single dose of vaccine is highly protective, although it can take up to 21 days to achieve this.

"And it supports the UK policy of extending the gap between doses by showing that a single dose can give a high level of protection."

He added: "Whilst we do not know how long this immunity will last beyond 21 days without a second booster, we are unlikely to see any major decline during the following nine weeks."

READ MORE:

The Government faced criticism over its decision to delay the timing of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines until 12 weeks after the first, with some raising concerns over the level of immunity from a single injection.

The University of Oxford announced on Tuesday that its study, which is yet to be peer reviewed, found vaccine efficacy from two doses is 82.4 per cent with the three-month interval.

Its findings also indicated that those who have been vaccinated are not only protected from the disease but are also not likely to pass on the virus to anyone.

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party statePelosi slams McCarthy's 'cowardly' refusal to take action against Marjorie Taylor Greene

  • Harry Dunn suspect was employed by US intelligence agency at time of crash, court told

    Harry Dunn's alleged killer was "employed by an intelligence agency in the US" at the time fatal road crash - which was "especially a factor" in her departure from the UK, a court has heard. The Alexandria district court in Virginia was told Anne Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan Sacoolas worked for the US State Department and they "fled" the country due to "issues of security". The revelations came out during Sacoolas's application to dismiss a civil claim for damages against her made by the Dunn family on Wednesday. The suspect's barrister, John McGavin, told the court he could not "completely candidly" explain why the Sacoolas family left the UK - adding: "I know the answer, but I cannot disclose it." Family spokesman Radd Seiger told the PA news agency UK authorities must "urgently investigate whether she had diplomatic immunity" at the time of the incident. Mr Dunn, 19, was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents led a seemingly mundane life. But some neighbors were wary

    The FBI on Wednesday identified the gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment — but as agents pored over the crime scene for a second day, what prompted the violent outburst remained a mystery.

  • Torture, forced labour rife in North Korea, U.N. says as U.S. mulls sanctions

    Torture and forced labour are rife in North Korea's prisons, amounting to possible crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, as the Biden administration weighs fresh sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme. The report, issued seven years after a landmark U.N. investigation found that crimes against humanity were being committed, also said that political prison camps run by security forces still persisted, although information is more scarce. “Not only does impunity prevail, but human rights violations that may amount to crimes against humanity continue to be committed,” Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

  • Suspected Chinese hackers breach U.S. networks

    Chinese hackers are suspected of breaking into U.S. government computers last year.Reuters sources say that the hackers exploited a flaw in software made by SolarWinds to target a federal payroll agency.SolarWinds is the company that alleged Russian hackers used to breach U.S. government networks and private firms last year.That attack only came to light in December, but hackers are believed to have breached the networks for months.U.S. lawmakers have called the alleged Russian hack a national security emergency, but this latest breach by suspected Chinese hackers marks a new twist in the saga.The Chinese hackers are believed to have exploited a different flaw in the software of SolarWinds to the Russian hackers.According to sources, FBI investigators recently found that the National Finance Center was affected by the breach.It's responsible for handling the payroll of several federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security.Reuters was not able to establish how many organizations were affected by the suspected Chinese operation. But there are fears that data on thousands of government employees may have been compromised.The FBI declined to comment.China's foreign ministry said any allegations should be supported with evidence. Reuters sources say the two espionage efforts were separate and distinctly different operations.But both show how hackers are now focusing on weaknesses in obscure but essential software products that are widely used by major corporations and government agencies.

  • Billionaire Robert Smith avoided prosecution after co-operating with prosecutors in largest ever tax evasion case

    A billionaire businessman who praised the Trump administration's efforts to help minority business owners and cleared black students' debt was reportedly spared prosecution for tax evasion in a deal to co-operate on another massive tax case. Robert Smith, America's wealthiest black businessman, made headlines when he pledged to pay the student debt for students graduating from Morehouse College, an all-male historically black college in Atlanta, in 2019. Mr Smith, who runs a private equity firm and is estimated to be worth $7 billion, was also a vocal advocate of the Trump administration’s financial relief efforts for minority business owners during the pandemic and spoke regularly with the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump. But according to Bloomberg, at the same time, Mr Smith was being investigated by prosecutors and the US taxman who believed he had failed to declare more than $200 million in income. According to the outlet, Donald Trump's attorney general, William Barr, signed off on a non-prosecution agreement which allowed him to avoid a potential jail term and losing control of his company Vista Equity Partners.

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • 3 dead in murder-suicide over snow removal dispute, prosecutors say

    Jeffrey Spaide shot and killed his neighbors in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, over a snow removal dispute, prosecutors said.

  • U.S. cool to, but does not reject, Iran's idea on reviving nuclear deal

    The U.S. State Department reacted coolly on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, though a U.S. official said the stance should not be seen as a rejection. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law that some say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.

  • France found guilty of failing to honour climate commitments in landmark ruling

    A French court has found the state guilty of inaction in fighting climate change in a landmark ruling that environmentalists have dubbed “the case of the century”. The verdict is an embarrassment for President Emmanuel Macron as it suggests his administration is failing in its stated promise to "make our planet great again". In what is seen as “the first major climate trial in France”, judges at the administrative court in Paris ruled on Wednesday that the state had displayed “culpable failure” by not meeting its climate goals. The case is part of a lawsuit launched two years ago by four NGOs, including Greenpeace France and Oxfam France, following an online petition that gathered 2.3 million signatures - the largest in French history, according to the organisers. Oxfam France in a Tweet hailed the ruling as a "historic victory for the climate". "The state's climate action has been recognized as ILLEGAL," it added. A host of celebrities became involved in the French campaign, including actors Juliette Binoche and Marion Cotillard, who welcomed the court ruling in a video Wednesday, shouting "We won!" Their plaintiffs’ aim was to "compel the State to take all necessary measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions" to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set by the Paris Agreement, a 2016 pact signed by almost all the world's countries seeking to limit global warming. France has committed to reducing emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. The court ordered the state to pay a symbolic €1 to the NGOs behind the lawsuit for “moral prejudice” due to “culpable failure to respect its commitments in the fight against climate change”.

  • Is this the ultimate Florida man? Forehead tattoo just made this guy internet famous

    Better call Lyft.

  • World Court to hear sanctions dispute filed by Iran against United States

    Judges at the highest U.N. court for disputes between states on Wednesday ruled that they can hear a case filed by Iran against the United States seeking to have sanctions against Tehran lifted. A majority of a panel of 16 judges found that the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, has jurisdiction in the dispute. Iran brought the case in 2018 after President Donald Trump's administration reimposed sanctions, following Trump's decision to abandon a 2015 pact under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme.

  • Taliban on diplomatic blitz after Afghan peace talks stall

    The Taliban have been on a diplomatic blitz since peace talks with the Afghan government stalled in Qatar last month and the Biden administration said it plans to review a U.S.-Taliban agreement signed last February. The flurry of activity — including Taliban visits to Iran and Moscow, and a planned trip to Turkey — comes as the Afghan government’s negotiating team warned this week that if the Taliban fail to resume the talks, the government could recall its team from Doha. The peace talks resumed in early January in Qatar, where the Taliban have a political office, but quickly halted, marred by a spike in violence across Afghanistan, with the warring sides blaming one another.

  • West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

    The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATO's top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the centre of its strategy since 2018, even though U.S. defence spending outstrips that of Moscow and Beijing. In 2018, China and Russia held their largest-ever joint military exercises, featuring 300,000 Russian troops.