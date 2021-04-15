Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: Booster shot "likely" needed within 12 months of full vaccination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Rummler
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

People will "likely" need a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster within 12 months of being fully vaccinated, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC on Thursday.

Why it matters: COVID-19 vaccine boosters are expected to become a regular part of life for years to come, as variants continue to spread and become dominant strains in some countries.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What he's saying: “It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” he told CNBC’s Bertha Coombs.

  • Bourla also suggested that people may need to be vaccinated annually in order to stay immunized against the virus.

  • Pfizer announced earlier this month the vaccine was still highly effective up to six months after the second dose. The company continues to study how long protection from the virus lasts.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna CEO sees likely need for COVID booster for high-risk groups, eyes flu market

    "Discussions now are really turning to 2022, and governments being worried about boosts," Stephane Bancel told Yahoo Finance.

  • Former detective on Daunte Wright case: Death very possibly 'caused by negligence' of police officer

    Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams explains why the charges against former police officer Kim Potter are 'right and appropriate.'

  • Mitch McConnell wants his conference to say nice things about these 2 Democrats

    Keep Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema close and publicly praise them, Mitch McConnell explained, because they could “save this institution.”

  • McCarthy: I've met with Gaetz, he professed innocence

    The House GOP leader also denied being made aware of any red flags about Gaetz in the past.

  • Here’s a list of free stuff you can get with your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Everyone loves free stuff, right? It’s why people stand in line for hours just to score a sandwich or a cookie or something. As a sign of the times, there are brands and chains out there that are encouraging you to get vaccinated, and as a carrot on a stick (or hot dog, in this case), there are freebies to be had once you get that sweet, sweet, jab. Today has a list of places you can snag some free stuff. Hop on and let’s get some beer.

  • Matt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leader

    Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Florida's Seminole County and accused sex trafficker who is reportedly cooperating with a federal investigation of his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), made at least 150 Venmo payments to young women, including a 17-year-old, The Daily Beast reports, citing several documents detailing years of online financial transactions. Greenberg is the linchpin of an alleged sex ring, and "according to three people with knowledge of the relationship, Gaetz was among the men who tapped Greenberg to access a large network of young women." The Venmo payments, in installments of $300 to $1,000 or more, were typically labeled as being for "food" or "school," though Greenberg also wrote "ice cream," "salad," "stuff," and "ass" in some transactions, or just use emojis like the lipstick kiss, The Daily Beast reports. The documents show only one new Venmo payment from Gaetz to Greenberg, "for $300 on November 1, 2018, with the love hotel emoji in the memo field." But the documents also show Greenberg in 2017 making at least 16 Venmo payments totaling nearly $5,000 to a woman who would go on to date Gaetz (not his current fiancée), plus another $1,500 via Cash App over two days in April 2017, The Daily Beast reports. "That woman — who came to Washington, D.C., as an intern in January 2018 — has said she dated Gaetz during and after her senior year in college. Federal investigators seized Gaetz's phone in December 2020, and they took his ex-girlfriend's device shortly after." Gaetz has denied paying for sex or having sex with a 17-year-old, and the one payment he Venmo'd to Greenberg tied to the the underage girl was after she turned 18, The Daily Beast reports. That woman has recently changed all her identifying information on Venmo and apparently defriended Gaetz and two other women Greenberg paid, The Daily Beast says, and Gaetz has lost at least seven Venmo friends in the past week, since the news organization started reporting on the payments. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMads Mikkelsen reportedly joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5Brooklyn Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge unexpectedly retires from the NBA due to irregular heartbeat

  • America is about to hit a 'vaccine wall' as demand drops — with or without Johnson & Johnson

    As supply begins to outstrip demand for COVID-19 vaccine, surveys show that vaccine reluctancy may still prevent the U.S. from achieving herd immunity in the pandemic.

  • Fully vaccinated travelers can travel at low risk to themselves, but they may still be able to spread the virus to others

    Fully vaccinated travelers should still wear masks and observe social distancing while traveling to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

  • These Parents Risk Losing Custody Forever If They Can't Bond With Their Babies on Zoom

    Trying to connect safely with family members outside of our immediate households has been a challenge for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic, but for parents whose children have been placed in foster care, the experience has been heartbreaking. With quarantines in place for everyone’s safety, parents who would normally be entitled to supervised, in-person visits […]

  • Senate breaks filibuster on Asian-American hate crime bill

    The Senate opened debate Wednesday on legislation confronting the rise of potential hate crimes against Asian Americans, a growing problem during the coronavirus crisis that will also test whether the chamber can push past partisanship on an issue important to many constituents. Typically, the Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act might quickly face a filibuster, opposed by Republicans who prefer a different approach. Senators voted overwhelmingly, 92-6, to proceed Wednesday to consideration of the bill.

  • Pelosi Mocked AOC, Squad Members When They Arrived in Congress: ‘See How Perfect I Am?’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly mocked Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other members of the progressive “Squad” when they arrived in Congress amid growing tensions between the moderate and left-wing factions of the party, according to a new report. On Thursday Politico published an adapted excerpt from USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page’s new book Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, which details how tensions flared early on between Pelosi and the Squad, the progressive group of lawmakers elected in 2018 that includes Ocasio-Cortez and Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.). After the Squad members cast the only four Democratic votes against an immigration bill the speaker had backed, Pelosi showed little concern over their opposition, Page writes. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she told The New York Times in an interview at the time. “But they don’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got.” The situation escalated when Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, sent a series of critical tweets about the speaker. “Pelosi claims we can’t focus on impeachment because it’s a distraction from kitchen table issues,” he wrote. “But I’d challenge you to find voters that can name a single thing House Democrats have done for their kitchen table this year. What is this legislative mastermind doing?” He also blasted the Blue Dogs, a group of moderate Democrats, calling them the “New Southern Democrats,” a reference to the segregationists who blocked civil rights legislation. “They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s,” he wrote. However, he later deleted the tweet. Pelosi then reportedly tried to get the new members to fall in line during a private meeting of the Democratic caucus. “So, again, you got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it,” she said. “But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just OK.” “Some of you are here to make a beautiful pâté,” she said, “but we’re making sausage most of the time.” Later, Page asked if the new members had failed to understand the “sausage-making process.” The journalist says Pelosi then “became as openly agitated as I had ever seen her in an interview — and not with me.” “Some people come here, as Dave Obey would have said, to pose for holy pictures,” she said. Page writes that she then “changed her voice and mimicked a child trying to make a solemn show of piety,” and said, “See how perfect I am and how pure?” “Remember when David used to say that all the time?” Pelosi asked of the Wisconsin congressman. “‘OK, there’s the group that’s going to go pose for holy pictures. Now let’s legislate over here.’” “And that’s experience,” Pelosi said. “They’ll understand when they have something they want to pass,” Pelosi said. “If you don’t want any results, you don’t ever have to do anything. But if you have something that you want to pass, you’re better off not having your chief of staff send out a tweet in the manner in which that was sent out. Totally inappropriate.” “I’ve never seen anything like it,” she added.

  • CDC reports 5,800 breakthrough COVID-19 infections in people who were vaccinated. Doctors say, 'Don't panic.'

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found about 5,800 cases of COVID-19 infections among people who have been fully vaccinated in the U.S.

  • 'It's a sign': Buddhist temple clock that stopped during Fukushima earthquake restarts after a decade

    An 100-year-old clock that stopped working after the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011 has been rattled back to life by a recent quake. Bunshun Sakano, the head priest of Fumonji Temple, in the Miyagi Prefecture town of Yamamoto, said he has been “inspired” by the clock suddenly restarting. “It’s like a sign of encouragement that real restoration of the area is coming,” he told the Mainichi newspaper,. He said it had hardened his resolve to do more for local people still suffering the after-effects of what is known as the Great East Japan Earthquake. Mr Sakano purchased the clock in an antique shop in nearby Fukushima Prefecture a few years before the magnitude 9 tremor, the worst natural disaster in Japan’s history.

  • 'My healthy sister just never woke up'. The reality of Sudden Adult Death – and how to protect yourself

    Patrick Mead had just finished his breakfast one Sunday morning in October 2019 when he noticed his sister, Lauren, hadn’t yet left her bedroom. The siblings worked together at a restaurant near their family home in Frome, Somerset; they had a shift that morning and Lauren was going to be late. Their mother walked upstairs to check on Lauren – and that was the point at which their “world just stopped”, Patrick remembers. Lauren, the seemingly healthy 19-year-old with whom Patrick used to gossip every afternoon after school, had died in her sleep. Her parents laid her on her bedroom floor and gave her CPR. In a recording of a 999 call made that morning, Patrick’s mother can be heard sobbing down the phone, telling the operator: “She’s blue … she’s gone.” The family did not yet not know it, but Lauren had fallen victim to Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, sometimes known as Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, or SADS. It is a poorly-understood condition in which a person dies from unexplained cardiac arrest where no cause can be found at post-mortem. It kills upwards of 500 people in the UK each year, most of whom appear outwardly healthy. It is far more likely to affect those aged below 35, for whom it is the third highest cause of death behind suicide and road accidents. Athletes are at particular risk. It is different to a heart attack, which occurs when an artery is blocked and usually affects middle-aged or elderly people. Until recent decades, scientists knew very little about SADS. Deaths were described simply as “unexplained”; families were left without answers. But innovations in heart-screening technology have provided clues. Although it is not always clear in individual cases, experts now think SADS is usually caused by an inherited heart condition like Long QT syndrome or Brugada syndrome. If you have one of these conditions, your heart will probably beat normally for most of your life. But there’s a small chance that at some point, without warning, the electrical signals that move around your heart will falter, causing the bottom of your heart to start beating very fast. Soon, the heart starts to quiver and becomes unable to pump blood. If you have one of these conditions and it goes untreated, your likelihood of having a cardiac arrest in any given year could be as high as 10 percent, according to Katie Frampton, a specialist cardiac conditions nurse at London’s St George’s Hospital, one of the UK’s leading centres for identifying and preventing SADS. “It can be [triggered] by certain medications or certain circumstances. Often it happens just randomly, with no prior warning,” she says. For the families left behind, the lack of answers can prove maddening. Patrick remembers the hours after Lauren’s death as a whirlwind of confusion. “Everybody was panicking. I didn’t really know what was going on.” His parents rang his school where he and Lauren had both been in Year 12. Soon, he had a string of shocked messages from friends. “I didn’t want to have to open them, because that’s when you acknowledge that something’s happened.”

  • Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett prepares for life after the NFL

    Jacoby Brissett has experienced everything in the NFL from starting to playing behind Tom Brady, Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers. Brissett is already preparing for life after football, though he’s not done playing. The 28-year-old quarterback signed a $7.5 million, one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins last month.

  • A tearful Prince Charles makes first public engagement since Prince Philip's death as he inspects flowers and tributes

    The Prince of Wales appeared close to tears as he inspected the many flowers and tributes left for his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, by well-wishers today. Prince Charles, 72, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, was clearly moved as he paid an emotional visit to Marlborough House Gardens to read some of the messages left by members of the public, his first engagement since the Duke’s death. Dressed in a blue suit with black tie, he bent to read the tributes, at times looking almost overcome by grief. The Duchess, dressed in black, also looked solemn as she bent to look at the messages, paying particular attention to a model Land Rover with the words “The Duke R.I.P” written on the roof. The flowers are among those left at Buckingham Palace and other royal residences. Although the Royal family asked members of the public to make a donation to charity in the Duke’s memory, rather than leave flowers, many opted to pay their respects in the traditional fashion. Each evening, the tributes are taken, with great care, to the private gardens at Marlborough House at St James’s Palace to be laid out by police officers.

  • Two to a bed in Delhi hospital as India's COVID crisis spirals

    Gasping for air, two men wearing oxygen masks share a bed in a government hospital in India's capital New Delhi, victims of the country's growing COVID-19 crisis. At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest COVID-only facilities with more than 1,500 beds, a stream of ambulances ferried patients to the overflowing casualty ward on Thursday.

  • Man stuns TikTok users after discovering a ‘secret box’ in his backyard: ‘You’ll never believe what I found’

    A man mistakenly opened a "secret concrete box" that was buried in his backyard, much to TikTok's joy.

  • We Found Out Why Some People Won't Experience Any COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

    Your immune system is working against the virus even if you do not exhibit any symptoms.

  • 'No Victory Dance': Veterans of Afghan War Feel Torn Over Pullout

    Was it worth it? After two decades of midnight watches and gut-twisting patrols down bomb-riddled roads, after all the deaths and bloodshed and lost years, that was the one inescapable question on Wednesday among many of the 800,000 Americans who have served in Afghanistan since 2001. “There’s no easy answer, no victory dance, no ‘we were right and they were wrong,’” said Jason Dempsey, 49, who deployed twice to Afghanistan as an Army officer to train the Afghan forces who are now fighting a losing battle against the Taliban. For military leaders, Dempsey said, “the end of the war should only bring a collective feeling of guilt and introspection.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Across the country, when the news broke that President Joe Biden planned to withdraw virtually all U.S. troops from the country by Sept. 11 and end the longest war in American history, messages flashed on phones and veterans called old squadmates, some relieved and some on the edge of tears. Few wanted the war to continue. But finally ending it posed questions that some have pondered for years without easy answers: How is it possible for the United States to win almost every battle and still lose the war? How could the countless sacrifices and small victories leave Afghanistan with no better promise of peace than it had a generation ago? What does leaving say about the value of the nearly 2,400 Americans who were killed? And what does it say about the nation as a whole? “It’s confusing, it’s complicated,” said Elliot Ackerman, a former Marine and intelligence officer who deployed five times to Iraq and Afghanistan. Ackerman arrived in Afghanistan for his first tour there in 2008, believing he had missed the war. He would soon be involved in a surge that sent more than 100,000 troops to the country. Now a writer, Ackerman said he and many others had been forced to make their own individual peace with the war a long time ago. “A lot of us have tried to move on, and when we saw the news, it wasn’t a huge surprise,” he said. “The people who have served on the ground are the last people you need to tell that the war is going to end in tears.” But that acceptance did not take the sting out of the news, he said. “For years I sat across from Afghans in shuras and looked them in the eye, and told them to ally themselves with America,” he recalled. “That was the first thing I thought about when I heard the news. What about these people who trusted us? Will this be seen as a great betrayal? How will the world now see us a nation and a people?” Even veterans who see the end as a relief say that pulling troops from Afghanistan does not mean the United States should take its focus off counterterrorism. Tony Mayne was there at the beginning. As a 25-year-old Ranger, he parachuted into the night over Kandahar province five weeks after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Many saw the routing of al-Qaida and the Taliban in the months that followed as a decisive victory, but military leaders found it necessary to continue sending soldiers like Mayne, who deployed three more times for counterterror missions as the Taliban returned in force. Mayne, now 44, said the effort in Afghanistan was worthwhile. The world is full of violent extremists, he said: Better to fight them in places like Iraq and Afghanistan than let them attack the United States. Some veterans who lost brothers and sisters in arms want the United States to stay until “all the terrorists are wiped out,” Mayne said, while others see a need for a different approach to the conflict. “Everyone has such a personal experience in Afghanistan that it cannot necessarily predict how a person will react to news of the withdrawal,” he said, “because of the scars that a lot of folks have left over there.” Many veterans feel betrayed that a war they poured so much effort into had still been lost. One commanding general after another told the nation that progress was being made, and that the effort was turning a corner. Cynical troops noted that so many corners were turned that they were either going in circles or had wandered into a maze. “It seemed like a lost cause when I got there — the leaders were talking about winning hearts and minds, but that’s not what we were doing,” said James Alexander, who was an Army private serving at a tiny infantry outpost in Kandahar near the height of the troop surge in 2012. A few months into the tour, his squad leader, Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, massacred 16 villagers. “After that, I knew it was done — that we could never make progress, and this war would just keep chewing up people for as long as we fed it.” Still, he said, the news of the end came as a disappointment. “We really did try to make a difference,” he said, “and now I’m afraid we are damning a generation of Afghans to nothing.” Many veterans say they have to weigh feelings of guilt at abandoning allies against the prospect of more bloodshed. “I didn’t even know how to feel — I had to text other vets I know for a gut check because it’s so confusing,” Ashleigh Byrnes, 37, said. She served as a field journalist for the Marine Corps in Afghanistan in 2009. Even during those more optimistic days, she said, it was clear that the training of Afghan troops was faltering and the U.S. effort was “a dark endless tunnel that wouldn’t end well.” Byrnes now works for Disabled American Veterans, and sees people every day who were wounded in war. She said she thought pulling out was a hard choice, but the right choice. “It’s tough to not get a little bit emotional when I think about it,” she said, apologizing as she held back tears. “We made a promise to the Afghan people. But this can’t be our perpetual reality. We have to stop. I have children now, and I can’t imagine this war still going on when they are old enough to join.” Several veterans noted that Afghanistan was already engulfed in war before American forces invaded, and will probably still be after they are gone. Brian Castner, 43, was an Air Force explosive ordnance disposal expert who defused roadside bombs, and has since written several books about the war. He said ordering the pullout by Sept. 11, 2021, means little in practical terms. “But in terms of story, it’s genius,” he said. “The Biden administration figured out a way to give the withdrawal meaning: Do it on the anniversary of 9/11, remind people why we were there — say we stayed for 20 years, then chose to leave. Tell them we did our part, put your chin up. “It’s a myth,” he said, “but at least it’s something.” An end, even if long overdue and perhaps contrived, can still have real power, said Thomas Burke, who was 20 and a lance corporal at a firebase in a small Afghan village in 2009. He later went to Yale Divinity School and is now an assistant pastor in Connecticut. During the war, generals often brought visiting dignitaries to his village to show the progress being made, he said, but small victories there were often followed by bloody losses. Friends were killed, Burke said, and he once had to pick up the pieces of village children who were dismembered by a rocket-propelled grenade. Eventually the American troops pulled out. The village is in Taliban hands now. “Was it worth it? I could answer both ways,” he said. “Good people devoted their lives to this project, and a lot of them were destroyed. There has been so much suffering by the Afghan people. In that sense, it’s not worth it. “But for individuals, there are experiences and realizations from Afghanistan that will always shape their lives,” he continued. “We think about them every day. They are who we are. And I can’t say that doesn’t have real value. There are experiences I treasure, people I love who I met there.” If nothing else, he said, it is worth it to have an end. “It is important to have ceremony and rituals, times when we mark and remember things,” Burke said. “That’s what this is: We need an end. An end is how you grieve. We haven’t had a chance to do that yet.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company