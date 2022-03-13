Pfizer CEO says a fourth booster shot is 'necessary' to protect against COVID-19

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks during a ceremony in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Oct. 12, 2021. On Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks during a ceremony in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Oct. 12, 2021. On Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File

  • Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said a fourth booster shot is needed.

  • Bourla said the additional shot is "necessary" on CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday.

  • The company plans to present data to the FDA about the fourth dose.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said it will be necessary to receive an additional booster shot in the future.

During an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation on Sunday, host Margaret Brennan asked if a fourth booster shot is needed.

"It is necessary, a fourth booster right now," Bourla responded. "The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths."

"It's not that good against infections, but doesn't last very long," he added. "But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer."

Bourla has previously said a fourth dose would be essential amid the spread of COVID-19. According to NBC News, the pharmaceutical giant will soon present data to the Food and Drug Administration regarding the fourth jab.

"I think we're going to submit to FDA a significant progress of data about the need for a fourth dose, and they need to make their own conclusions, of course, and then CDC also," Bourla told CNBC on Friday. " It's clear that there is a need in an environment of omicron to boost the immune response."

Countries like Sweden and Israel have been among the first to offer the additional booster to high-risk communities.

Studies have shown that three vaccines may be enough to protect against coronavirus variants for a long time. According to a New York Time report last month, an expert said they were seeing diminishing returns from additional doses.

