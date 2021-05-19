Pfizer CEO: New vaccine version is coming that's easier to store in "normal refrigeration"

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

Pfizer is working on a "new version" of its coronavirus vaccine that will be easier to store at higher temperatures, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Axios during a virtual event on Wednesday.

Why it matters: One of the hardest parts of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was ensuring that vaccination centers, pharmacies, and doctor's offices would have the correct — and very cold — storage conditions.

  • "As you know, we are right now registered in mind of 70 degrees Celsius, but we could use it two weeks in in a normal freezer," adding that Pfizer already has some data suggesting the vaccine could last for a month in a normal refrigerator.

  • "That's a significant improvement because that provides tremendous flexibility" for health workers "handling this vaccine."

What they're saying: "But also we are right now working on a new version of this vaccine that will be ready-to-use vaccine, so you don't need to reconstitute it, you don't need to dilute it."

  • "And this vaccine can be stored up to six months in normal refrigeration."

  • Bourla added that he was "very confident" the achievement could be done "pretty soon."

