Pfizer CEO: New vaccine version is coming that's easier to store in "normal refrigeration"

Pfizer is working on a "new version" of its coronavirus vaccine that will be easier to store at higher temperatures, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Axios during a virtual event on Wednesday.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: One of the hardest parts of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was ensuring that vaccination centers, pharmacies, and doctor's offices would have the correct — and very cold — storage conditions.

"As you know, we are right now registered in mind of 70 degrees Celsius, but we could use it two weeks in in a normal freezer," adding that Pfizer already has some data suggesting the vaccine could last for a month in a normal refrigerator.

"That's a significant improvement because that provides tremendous flexibility" for health workers "handling this vaccine."

What they're saying: "But also we are right now working on a new version of this vaccine that will be ready-to-use vaccine, so you don't need to reconstitute it, you don't need to dilute it."

"And this vaccine can be stored up to six months in normal refrigeration."

Bourla added that he was "very confident" the achievement could be done "pretty soon."

Watch the full event here.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free