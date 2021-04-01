Pfizer COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles
Carl O'Donnell
·3 min read

By Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing the disease, they said on Thursday, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months.

The shot was also 100% effective in preventing illness among trial participants in South Africa, where a new variant called B1351 is dominant, though the number of those participants was relatively small at 800.

While the new overall efficacy rate of 91.3% is lower than the 95% originally reported in November for its 44,000-person trial, a number of variants have become more prevalent around the world since then.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the updated results, which include data on more than 12,000 people fully inoculated for at least six months, positions the drugmakers to submit for full U.S. regulatory approval.

The vaccine is currently authorized on an emergency basis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The trial data "provide the first clinical results that a vaccine can effectively protect against currently circulating variants, a critical factor to reach herd immunity and end this pandemic for the global population,” BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said in a statement.

Experts fear that new variants of COVID-19 from South Africa and Brazil could be resistant to existing vaccines and treatment. More than 300 cases of the South African variant have been detected in more than 25 U.S. states and jurisdictions, federal data shows.

The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 95.3% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

There were also no serious safety concerns observed in trial participants up to six months after the second dose, the companies said.

They added that it was generally equally effective irrespective of age, race, gender or ethnicity and among participants with a variety of existing medical conditions.

"These data reinforce our view that we have some really potent vaccines," said Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Britain's Imperial College London, who was not involved in the Pfizer trial.

He said the effectiveness against the South African variant was "especially noteworthy", since it showed the vaccine is likely to offer effective protection in real-world settings where several different coronavirus variants could be circulating.

The trial reviewed more than 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of which were among participants who received a placebo.

The release of updated results comes on the heels of separate data that showed the vaccine is safe and effective in 12 to 15-year-olds, paving the way for the drugmakers to seek U.S. and European approval to use the shot in this age group within weeks.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; additional reporting by Michael Erman in New York and Kate Kelland in London; editing by Peter Henderson, Edwina Gibbs and David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinated People Do Not Appear to Carry or Spread COVID-19, CDC Director Says

    A large, real-world CDC study had vaccinated people test themselves for COVID-19 every week and the low number of cases indicates that they can’t even carry the virus asymptomatically

  • Nandigram: The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    The most high-profile contest in India's ongoing state elections is under way in West Bengal.

  • Pfizer says vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months after second shot

    "It is an important step to further confirm the strong efficacy and good safety data we have seen so far," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

  • Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?

    “A vaccinated person controls the virus better, so the chances of transmitting will be greatly reduced,” said Dr. Robert Gallo a virus expert at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

  • Amid AstraZeneca setback, Germany banks on homegrown vaccine

    As Germany ponders how to accelerate its sluggish coronavirus vaccination campaign after yet another hitch involving the AstraZeneca shot, a production facility in the historic pharmaceutical center of Marburg may hold part of the answer to reliable supply in the months and years ahead. BioNTech, the German company that developed the first widely used vaccine together with U.S. partner Pfizer, is busily starting up a production facility that it says can produce up to a billion doses this year alone. The company, which had never brought a pharmaceutical product to market before, wowed the world last year when it got authorization to sell a completely new type of vaccine in Britain, the United States and Europe — three highly regulated markets for medical products.

  • Verizon signs first private 5G contract in Europe

    Verizon Communications Inc, one of the largest U.S. telecom companies, on Thursday signed its first private 5G contract in Europe with Associated British Ports (ABP) to deploy the mobile network at the Port of Southampton. Port of Southampton, on England's south coast, is one of the largest ports for cars and cruises, handling about 900,000 cars and millions of cruise passengers annually. It will also become the first mainland port in the UK to have private 5G.

  • Charts show the US on the brink of a 4th coronavirus surge as variants spread and states relax restrictions

    Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the US are spiking again as variants spread. Many states are relaxing restrictions on indoor activities.

  • Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine data show efficacy: WHO

    Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac have presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy that would be compatible with those required by the World Health Organization, the chair of a WHO advisory panel said on Wednesday. The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) hopes to issue recommendations on those vaccines by the end of April, its chair Alejandro Cravioto, told a Geneva news briefing. "The information that the companies shared publicly at the (SAGE) meeting last week clearly indicates that they have levels of efficacy that would be compatible with the requirements that WHO has asked for this vaccine," Cravioto said, referring to the group of independent experts' closed-door meeting.

  • Coronavirus surge could be worse than the last for the Americas: PAHO

    Countries in the Americas could see a worse surge in coronavirus cases than the previous surge last year, with Brazil, Uruguay and Cuba already suffering more, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. Director Carissa Etienne said the end of the Southern Hemisphere summer, following holidays where people grouped together and spread cases, had prompted spikes. So far this year, over 19.7 million COVID cases and 475,000 related deaths have been reported in the Americas, she said.

  • CDC director: Data suggests vaccinated people largely 'do not carry the virus'

    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a new interview celebrated data suggesting that those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 largely "do not carry the virus." CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday that "our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus" or get sick. "It's not just in the clinical trials, but it's also in real-world data," she added. Her comments seemed to be in reference to a CDC study released earlier on Monday that examined Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines and found that in real-world conditions, they reduced the risk of infection by 90 percent two or more weeks after the second dose was administered. The CDC said the study demonstrated that the vaccines "can reduce both asymptomatic and symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections." Though Walensky expressed optimism over this finding and said "we can kind of almost see the end" of the pandemic based on the rate of vaccinations in the United States, she also reiterating her concern about COVID-19 cases ticking up. "What I really would hate to have happen is to have another oncoming surge just as we're reaching towards getting so many more people vaccinated," she said. Walensky had previously expressed similar concerns on Monday about a potential fourth surge in COVID-19 cases, saying in a briefing she has a feeling "of impending doom" while urging Americans to "please hold on a little while longer." CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” pic.twitter.com/9W1SHecSEm — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • Derek Chauvin trial testimony puts Cup Foods back in the spotlight

    The South Minneapolis corner store where George Floyd was accused of passing a fake $20 bill before his death was at the center of the Derek Chauvin trial Wednesday. Driving the news: Former Cup Foods employee Christopher Martin testified that the independent grocer's policy was if an employee accepted a counterfeit bill, the cash came out of the worker's paycheck. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMartin, 19, also said store managers twice sent him out to confront Floyd about the fake bill. Cup Foods eventually called the police, which is what brought Chauvin to the scene. Why it matters: The testimony sparked fresh online criticism of Cup Foods, which was already under scrutiny following its role in Floyd's death.Activists have tried to shut the store down, accusing the owners of "exploiting the community for over 30 years and being a crime magnet," according to a Minnesota Reformer story from August. The owners say the store, which reopened in August, is an important part of the community. They pledged to hold anti-bias training for staff and invest in a mural and garden nearby, per The Star Tribune.The other side: A spokesman for Cup Foods said in a statement, "We ONLY tell employees they have to pay for counterfeit bills if they don't check them as a deterrent. We've never made an employee pay for a counterfeit bill."This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coronavirus: 3 reasons why confirmed cases are on the rise again

    According to Dr. Calvin Sun, an NYC-based emergency medicine physician, there are three main factors driving this recent uptick in cases.

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • Facing Boycotts H&M and Nike Are Learning the New Price of Doing Business in China

    Pedestrians walk past a Nike advertisement in Shanghai on March 26. China this week has pushed a campaign to boycott Western retailers after the U.S., U.K., Canada and the E.U. imposed sanctions over human-rights abuses against ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang. No other country has done a better job of channeling the profit-maximizing drive of private corporations into geopolitical gains in recent years than communist China, the irony of which is lost on precisely no one.

  • UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

    Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces such as pubs or sports events to help with the reopening of some sectors of the economy. Starmer said he would not make any formal decision on whether to support the initiative before studying government proposals but indicated there could be opposition to the idea from the public if death rates are near zero and hospital admissions are very low.

  • Volkswagen to rebrand as 'Voltswagen' in U.S.

    Some thought it was an early April Fool's joke. But Volkswagen is apparently about to change its name, at least in the U.S.There it will soon be known as 'Voltswagen'. That's volts, as in electricity. The new name take effect in May, and is intended to flag VW's big move into electric cars. All EVs will have Voltswagen badging on the rear. Conventionally powered cars will just have the VW emblem. New exterior and interior signs will soon appear on all the company's U.S. properties. The move comes six years after VW admitted rigging emissions tests in the country. That ultimately cost it around 38 billion dollars in fines, refits and legal costs. Now the German giant wants to put all that behind it with a focus on clean vehicles. It's aiming to double sales of EVs at its core brand this year.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • China's Huawei says 2020 sales rose despite US sanctions

    Chinese tech giant Huawei said Wednesday it eked out higher sales and profit last year but growth plunged after its smartphone unit was hammered by U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. China’s first global tech brand reported sales of phones, network gear and other technology rose 3.8% over 2019 to 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), a decline from the previous year’s 19.1% growth. Huawei Technologies Ltd. is struggling to keep its global markets after then-President Donald Trump in 2019 cut off access to U.S. processor chips and other technology.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.