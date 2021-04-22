Pfizer COVID-19 shot effective for people with chronic diseases- Israel study

FILE PHOTO: Israeli teens get COVID-19 vaccine
Maayan Lubell
·4 min read

By Maayan Lubell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is effective at preventing symptomatic and severe disease in people with some chronic illnesses, like diabetes and heart disease, the biggest real-world study showed on Thursday.

The analysis of almost 1.2 million people by Israel's largest healthcare provider will offer further hope for countries as they get shots into citizens' arms, particularly those considered vulnerable, and curb the pandemic that has killed more than 3.1 million people.

The vaccine was 80% effective against symptomatic infection for people with heart or chronic kidney diseases, 86% for people with type 2 diabetes, 75% for cerebrovascular disease, and 84% for people suffering from immunodeficiency, according to the Clalit Research Institue study.

For people who were vaccinated and were already suffering three or more chronic conditions or risk factors, such as heart disease, neurological disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, smoking, pregnancy or obesity, the research shows it was 88% effective in preventing symptomatic infection.

It was more than 90% effective against severe disease for people with type 2 diabetes, heart or cerebrovascular disease and 100% for people suffering from immunodeficiency.

The data is the latest from Israel where a universal and digitised healthcare system and the speedy vaccination programme have allowed researchers insights into the vaccine's potency. Clalit covers more than half of Israel's population.

The results were lower than the 96% overall vaccine effectiveness seven days or more after the second dose, found by the study and the 95% effectiveness found in clinicial trials last year.

But researchers said they offered some optimism that the vaccine still offers protection against severe illness in people who become infected after they get their shots.

"Protection is mildly reduced among patients with several co-morbidities. These results are very encouraging, as they suggest that most COVID-19 cases will be prevented by vaccination even in the elderly and chronically ill," said Ran Balicer, Clalit's chief innovation officer.

"People with chronic diseases, multiple chronic or severe chronic diseases, should get vaccinated because the vaccine is very effective in protecting them against the high rates of complications that are expected," Balicer said.

The research was also carried out by Harvard and the University of Michigan and published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday.

The Clalit study, compared 596,618 people vaccinated between Dec. 20 2020 and Feb. 14 against the same size group of unvaccinated people, matching age, gender and other characteristics.

The subgroup of the people with chronic diseases was about 130,000 people, Balicer said.

More than half of Israel's 9.3 million population has been fully inoculated since its vaccination drive began in late December. COVID-19 cases have dropped continuously since a mid-January peak as the economy has largely opened.

Until mid-April, Israel has documented 98% fewer coronavirus cases, 93% fewer critically ill and 87% fewer COVID-19 deaths, according to Eran Segal, data scientist at the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Balicer said that although Israel was not yet at "herd immunity," the sharp drop was "proof of the potential of mass vaccination to really take us out of harm's way and shows the light at the end of the tunnel".

OBESITY, HYPERTENSION AND OVERWEIGHT

The large sample size allowed researchers to look more closely at subgroups of people with specific chronic diseases which would not necessarily be examined in a vaccine clinical trial, the researchers said.

It also found the vaccine to be 92% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 among people over the age of 70, 96% for overweight people and 93% for those suffering obesity and provided 90% protection for people suffering from hypertension.

Danny Altmann, an immunology professor at the Imperial College London, said the study was among the first real world research to offer such granular data into vaccinated subgroups.

"Transitioning into real-world application, the effectiveness still looks terrific, but inevitably there are people who make poor vaccine responses," he said in an email to Reuters.

"We need to know who they are, why, and what can be done to rescue immunity. Next, we need to see the results from each of the big cohort studies for the various patient groups."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said that of the 84 million people who have been fully vaccinated in the United States, fewer than 6,000 have got sick with COVID-19 more than two weeks after being fully dosed.

Of those, nearly 400 were hospitalised and around 75 died, according to CDC data. Some of the hospitalisations and deaths were not due to COVID-19 infections.

Pfizer's late-stage clinical trial included people with co-morbidities. The most frequently reported co-morbidities were obesity (35.1%), diabetes (with and without chronic complications, 8.4%) and pulmonary disease (7.8%), a spokesman said.

(Additional reporting by Steve Scheer in Jerusalem and Michele Gershberg; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Josephine Mason in London)

Recommended Stories

  • COVID vaccine mix-up leaves 8 people with incorrect doses, Illinois pharmacy says

    Their first doses were Moderna, but their second were Pfizer, the chain said.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • ‘He didn’t deserve to die’: Emotional tributes to Black man killed by police in North Carolina a day after Chauvin verdict

    Andrew Brown shot as deputies carried out search warrant in Elizabeth City

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield

  • Taiwan authorities look into Apple supplier hack

    Unreleased Apple product blueprints claimed to be among hackers' haul.

  • NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

    NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday. The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on the Red Planet Feb. 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth. In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed MOXIE, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, produced about 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to roughly 10 minutes' worth of breathing for an astronaut, NASA said.

  • War of words over bids for Kansas City Southern: which Canadian firm has best offer?

    Rob Reilly, a Topeka native and now the chief operating officer for Canadian National Railway, said the Montreal-based company had reviewed the possibility of making a deal for Kansas City Southern several times.

  • Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk agree on bitcoin's green credentials

    But their opinions are not shared with those more cynical about the cryptocurrency's impact.

  • Biden holding out for bipartisan support for immigration measures, White House says

    White House suggests Joe Biden isn't yet ready to use budget reconciliation to pass immigration measures without Republican support.

  • I’m an Environmental Scientist and I Hate Earth Day

    PRASERT PRAPANOPPASIN/GettyI’m an environmental scientist, and I hate Earth Day.I roll my eyes at the sudden scramble for 24 hours’ worth of eco-content and scoff at the light green veneer painted over business as usual.But most of all, I am furious that, every year, April 22 comes and goes while we continue to dig ourselves deeper towards climate and ecological debt and disaster.Since the first Earth Day in 1970, humans have used up almost 70 percent of the carbon budget available for all of time, for all of humanity, pushing us towards the brink of climate catastrophe. No one born after 1985 has lived through a normal year on planet Earth; every year of their lives has been warmer than the 20th century average.Wild vertebrate populations have declined 68 percent since Earth Day began. It will take millions of years for evolution to recover the biodiversity that has already been lost. Life on Earth is on life support: Humans are now driving species to extinction at a rate one thousand times faster than natu­ral. Human exploitation of nature, primarily from land use and agriculture, is unraveling the web of life, which ultimately includes us.The Surprising Ally in Fighting Global WarmingI am heartbroken by the worries weighing on young people two generations after Earth Day began. At a climate protest in 2014, I listened to an 8-year-old girl deliver a powerful speech: “I dream of studying the oceans. But I’m afraid the oceans may be dead when I grow up.”As a scientist, I’m terrified that she may be right. Half of live coral cover on coral reefs, which buffer storms and are nurseries to much of the life in the oceans, has already died.And I’m furious at the impotence of data and knowledge, because we’ve known since before I was born what the problem is, and what we have to do.Five years before the first Earth Day, the president of the American Petroleum Institute warned of the “catastrophic consequences of pollution” and looming “marked changes in climate… caused by… the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas.”That was in 1965. Before we put a man on the freaking moon.For my entire career, and for more than my entire life, far too many business, government, media, and cultural leaders have either ignored or actively denied climate reality, and either marginalized or threatened the scientists who gave it voice. Meanwhile, amid these decades of deliberately manufactured doubt and delay, fossil fuel emissions have tripled since the industry’s own 1965 warning of catastrophic consequences.It is not lack of knowledge holding us back. Basically, the climate problem has been solved on paper many times over by now. We know what we have to do and how to do it. We have the necessary tech and tools in hand.But science or experts or technology aren’t enough to save us from climate catastrophe. We as humanity, a groundswell of people alive today around the world, have to save ourselves, through what we think and feel and ultimately what we do.Here’s what I want you to do for Earth Day. Make it the first day of the rest of your life, where you are using your unique talents to contribute to the cathedral that our generation must build, the project that will define us in the minds and stories of our distant descendants. Our success or failure will literally define the terms of their lives.Make the legacy of your time on Earth a stable climate, and a recovering and thriving living world; a home where every person has the opportunity for a good life. Be part of the growing movement now underway to turn the human legacy from exploitation to regeneration, based on three principles: respect and care for people and nature; reduce harm at its source, not by treating its symptoms; and build resilience.More specifically, on Earth Day, I want you to be part of two shifts that are essential for living and leaving a good life on Earth: Stop the production and consumption of fossil fuels, and start building up your own relationship with nature.Governments plan to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Earth Day, in 2030, by producing more than twice as much fossil fuels than fit within a 1.5°C carbon budget. We cannot let them get away with it.To change policy as a climate citizen: vote for women, and candidates with good climate scores. Write and call your rep directly with your climate concerns. Get active in climate organizations and social movements to demand corporate and government leaders reduce climate pollution within their domain towards zero (not promise to pollute now and pay later). Support just transitions for workers from industries that need to decline to meet climate goals.And if you’re lucky enough to be in the top 10 percent of income globally, earning over $38,000 per year: welcome to the club that consumes the majority of the world’s resources, and therefore creates most of the world’s problems when it comes to heating the climate and destroying nature. The higher up the income ladder you are, the more outsized your impact, and the more urgently you need to reduce your own carbon overconsumption so that we can make the necessary transformations in time. The best ways to do so fast are to go flight, car, and meat-free. If you can’t go totally without, aim to cut your consumption at least in half. Personally, I’ve gone car- and meat-free, and cut my flying more than 90 percent, down to at most one flight a year. These changes have led to better health, more fun, and even romance (I married the man I liked more at the end of the 15-hour train trip we took for our fourth date).Secondly: make a date with the planet for you and your loved ones. The average American child spends seven hours a day on a screen and seven minutes or less playing outside. Catch up on quality time in your community garden or your local park or beach. Humans need a personal, physical connection to natural places to feel our most alive and grounded. Studies show that direct, repeated experiences with local na­ture over time is how people, especially children, build a relation­ship with nature and a sense of place and feel a connection and responsibility as well as agency to protect nature.People must forge a relationship we can sustain with the fabric of life, which is what nature is. Regeneration means seeing the Earth as not just the wellspring of resources, but a living entity with whom we have a relationship. Nature is not a luxury or a nice‑to‑have. Na­ture is life itself, and the means needed to sustain it. There is no substitute for the fundamental building blocks of life. To meet our most basic human needs, we are utterly reliant on nature.Even if humans didn’t need nature for the survival of our species, it’s morally wrong to destroy the complex fabric of life on Earth. The beauty and variety of life de­serve to exist and must be centered alongside people’s needs.I want to be able to honestly celebrate Earth Day. If we do what we can and must, by 2030 we could cut global climate pollution in half, while stabilizing and starting to reverse the loss of nature, and improving human well-being. This epic test is at the absolute outer limits of what we might just be capable of. It requires us to redefine, and then remake, what is humanly possi­ble: what humans are capable of making possible. If we collectively work towards this transcendent purpose, we will truly have something to celebrate on April 22, 2030.Kimberly Nicholas is Associate Professor of Sustainability Science at Lund University in Sweden. This is an edited excerpt from her new book, Under the Sky We Make. Follow her on Twitter @KA_Nicholas.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Officials: Biden preparing to recognize Armenian genocide at hands of Ottoman Turks

    The anticipated move could further complicate an already tense relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • Derek Chauvin: how has he been charged and when will he be sentenced?

    The 45 year old could spend a maximum of 75 years in prison

  • COVID vaccine mix-up leaves 8 people with incorrect doses, Illinois pharmacy says

    Their first doses were Moderna, but their second were Pfizer, the chain said.

  • Will Derek Chauvin appeal guilty verdict in George Floyd murder?

    Though overturning the case is a long shot, there are a few arguments Chauvin’s lawyers could make for a potential appeal

  • French vaccine maker Valneva and EU fail to strike supply deal

    BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) -French vaccine maker Valneva has not met the conditions to conclude talks on a deal with the European Union to supply the bloc with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday. The French biotech, which has already struck a supply deal with Britain and is manufacturing doses in Scotland, said on Wednesday it had switched to bilateral talks with governments after negotiations failed for a deal with the EU as a whole. "When companies want their vaccines to be integrated in our vaccines portfolio, a certain set of conditions has to be respected," the Commission spokesman told a news conference.