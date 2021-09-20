Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children as young as 5
The company says the trial found the vaccine produced minimal side effects, similar to those found in adults and older children.
The company says the trial found the vaccine produced minimal side effects, similar to those found in adults and older children.
The study, which tested a smaller dose than is used in the jabs given to people aged 12 and older, found that the vaccine was safe and well-tolerated.
For most Afghans staving off starvation is the biggest challenge since the Taliban returned to power.
The Colts fell to 0-2 after losing to the Rams 27-24 on Sunday. But whatever happens with their quarterback situation could affect plenty going forward. Wentz had to exit the game after suffering an ankle injury during the fourth quarter. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald hit and twisted Wentz on a third-down play deep in Los [more]
"They said this was outdoors. It's not."
The Kentucky Army National Guard has been deployed to the University of Kentucky’s inundated hospital system to assist staff as they continue to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a "dear colleague" statement Sunday evening, calling on Congress to act in a bipartisan manner to raise the nation's debt ceiling.Why it matters: Congress is fast approaching an October deadline to raise the nation's debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown. But the issue has become a thorny partisan stand-off.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Republican lawmakers i
In a viral TikTok video which racked up over five million “likes,” a white nurse claimed that one of her […] The post TikTok confession of alleged lynching recalls history of Black trauma and white lies appeared first on TheGrio.
Georgia dominated South Carolina, Alabama struggled with Florida. Where did the Bulldogs land in this week's coaches poll?
As millions of children across the country remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 due to their age, new data shows the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11, according to the two companies. "In participants 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well-tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses," the companies said in a news release, sharing the results of a trial that involved more than 2,200 kids ages 5 to 11. Pfizer and BioNTech also confirmed they plan to soon submit a request for emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Baker Mayfield played strong ball, and outplayed a key mistake of his own, to lead Cleveland over Houston.
If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.
Now that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out in theaters, we’re getting ready for Eternals, Marvel’s most ambitious MCU movie of the year. The new team of superheroes would have probably received even more attention from fans, but the big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers turned the new Spider-Man film into … The post Marvel fans need to see this ‘Eternals’ revelation appeared first on BGR.
Dave’s Hot Chicken started at the bottom (well, a parking lot), and now they’re here.
Patriots players react to Damien Harris' awesome 26-yard touchdown run in Sunday's Week 2 win over the rival Jets.
Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11, generating a strong immune response to the illness.
In New York City, proof of vaccination is required in indoor venues. One NYC hostess was allegedly attacked after asking diners for proof of vaccine.
Actor Matthew McConaughey’s nine-point lead in a theoretical matchup against Greg Abbott shows just how vulnerable the hard-right Texas governor could be in a general election.Why it matters: Abbott has won conservative accolades for his abortion, mask and vaccine bans. Axios reported Sunday that former Rep. Beto O’Rourke is preparing to announce a gubernatorial challenge — but a recent poll shows he’s not even the most popular Democrat in the state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec
Invasive lanternflies are creating a nightmare for winemakers and spawning a wave of hatred among homeowners as they expand across the country.
A YouTubing family said they caught footage of Gabby Petito's van unoccupied. Zoomed-in, the footage suggests the rear door closed as they approached.
File away for next time you’re freaked out.