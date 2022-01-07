Pfizer vaccine won't be ready for youngest kids for months; Supreme Court to hear Biden vaccine mandate case: Updates

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine won't be available anytime soon for kids younger than 5 years old.

In early tests, the lower dose given to 2- to 5-year-olds didn't produce as much immune protection as did shots given to other age groups, a Pfizer scientist said at a federal advisory committee meeting Wednesday, expanding on information provided late last year.

The company hopes a third dose of vaccine eight weeks after the first two shots will provide the desired effectiveness, Dr. Alejandra Gurtman, vice president of vaccine clinical research and development for Pfizer said at a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

But that means waiting until late March or early April for results, she said, allowing time for children in the trial to get a third shot and then have their immune responses tested.

"This might be a three-dose vaccine," Gurtman said, adding that Pfizer-BioNTech is testing a third dose in children ages 5 to 12, as well.

The vaccine has been shown to be safe in younger children, she said, as it was for older children and adults.

► The United States is averaging more than 600,000 newly reported COVID-19 cases per day, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins shows. The average day now has more than twice as many cases as the highest week of previous waves of the coronavirus.

► COVID-19 indicators for New Hampshire have risen sharply in the last week after three weeks of steady declines. The number of new cases per day is now nearly double what it was at the peak of the first wave at the end of 2020.

► Alaska Airlines is cutting 10% of its remaining January flight schedule as it continues to struggle with COVID-19-related employee shortages and recent severe weather.

► More than 1,000 police officers, firefighters and paramedics in the Los Angeles region were ill or at home quarantining on Tuesday after testing positive.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 58 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 833,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 300 million cases and 5.4 million deaths. More than 207 million Americans – 62.4% – are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

📘What we're reading: A new study says the technology used in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines could also be used in the treatment of heart disease, offering hope to millions.

Supreme Court to hear arguments over 2 Biden vaccine rules

Supreme Court justices on Friday were to hear oral arguments over two major rules enacted by President Joe Biden that requires COVID-19 vaccines for people at large companies and most health care workers.

Challenges from Republican-led states and business groups have thrown the two vaccine mandates, which affect more than 80 million people, into limbo. One rule, enacted by Occupational Safety and Health Administration, requires vaccination or weekly testing for businesses with 100 or more employees. The other requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding to get vaccinated.

The rule for businesses was supposed to take effect Monday, but OSHA said fines would not be handed down until late February. The health care rule had been blocked in about half the states.

The arguments will be the first time the high court justices hear cases over the administration's vaccine policies. It previously ended the federal eviction moratorium in place due to the pandemic.

Boosters offer 'potent' protection against omicron, study says

New evidence underscores the importance of boosters against omicron, with an mRNA vaccine booster offering the best protection against the fast-spreading variant.

People who got either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series and then a booster achieved “potent” neutralization against omicron, a paper published Thursday in the journal Cell found.

The initial two-dose vaccine regime does not produce antibodies capable of fully recognizing and neutralizing the omicron variant, the researchers found. But they noted that while omicron is better at getting past vaccine-created immunity, people who have breakthrough cases do have milder disease, potentially due to the long-term immunity created by their initial vaccination.

"Even if antibodies can't keep us from getting infected with omicron, other aspects of the immune response may keep us from becoming very sick," said Alejandro Balazs, who investigates how to engineer immunity against infectious diseases at the Ragon Institute and is the paper's senior author. Read more here.

WHO: Record weekly global case count, but fewer deaths

The World Health Organization said Thursday that the world reported a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases over the last week, a 71% increase from the previous week.

But unlike the rapidly rising case counts, which the WHO likened to a "tsunami," the number of weekly reported deaths declined.

“Last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. He added that the WHO was certain that was an underestimate because of a backlog in testing around the year-end holidays.

The U.N. health agency said the weekly COVID-19 case count reached 9,520,488 new cases. 41,178 deaths were recorded last week, compared to 44,680 in the week prior.

Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who missed vaccine mandate deadline

The Mayo Clinic, one of the top health care systems in the United States, fired 700 employees this week who didn't follow an organization mandate to get vaccinated by Monday, Jan. 3.

Mayo said the workers would lose their jobs for not meeting the company deadline, which stipulated getting one dose of a vaccine or not being overdue for a second dose. Mayo said it had granted a majority of medical and religious exemption requests, according to the New York Times.

Last summer, New York state imposed the vaccine mandate for health care workers which allows for medical exemptions, but not those based on religious objections.

In October 2021, New York care provider Northwell Health announced 1,400 employees would be leaving their jobs after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health care workers in New York sued, saying in a lawsuit that the lack of a religious exemption violated their First Amendment right to practice religion. But in December, the U.S. Supreme Court permitted the state's mandate to remain in place without a religious exemption.

