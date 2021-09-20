Pfizer Covid Shot Safely Bolsters Antibodies in Younger Kids

Pfizer Covid Shot Safely Bolsters Antibodies in Younger Kids
Robert Langreth
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE said their Covid-19 vaccine was safe and produced strong antibody responses in children ages 5 to 11 in a large-scale trial, findings that could pave the way to begin vaccinating grade-school kids within months.

The long-awaited results offer one of the first looks at how well a Covid vaccine could work for younger children. Pressure to immunize kids has been on the climb in the U.S., where a new school year has started just as the delta variant is fueling a surge in cases.

In a trial with 2,268 participants, two shots of a 10 microgram dose -- one-third the adult shot -- produced antibody levels comparable to those seen in a trial of 16-to-25-year-olds who got the adult dose, the companies said, with similar side effects.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to submit the data as part of a near-term request for an emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and to share it with regulators in Europe as well.

Read More: Vaccine Mandates for Kids Are the Next Big Fight for Schools

A clearance would mark an important new phase of the immunization campaign in the U.S., where the Pfizer vaccine already has full approval for people 16 and up and is authorized on an emergency basis for ages 12 to 15. And a pediatric clearance could arrive as millions of older Americans are receiving additional doses to bolster their initial shots.

Pfizer shares declined 0.6% to $43.63 at 9:33 a.m. in New York. BioNTech’s U.S. shares fell 4.2%

The FDA is expected to decide whether to allow a booster shot for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within days. On Friday, an advisory panel unanimously backed a third dose for people 65 and over, as well as those at high risk of severe complications, after voting against Pfizer’s request to authorize boosters for everyone 16 and older.

While the FDA often follows its advisers, it isn’t obliged to, and could still opt to support boosters for a bigger group. Only certain immunocomprised people are now officially permitted to get a third dose on an emergency basis.

Initial data from other arms of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric trial, testing the vaccine in children under 5, could come in the fourth quarter, the companies said.

Bigger Trial

The data on kids from 5 to 11 was from an initial tranche of patients in the trial. At the request of U.S. regulators, Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a plan to add 2,250 more children between the ages of 5 and 11 to their pediatric studies, a Pfizer spokesman said in an email.

In an interview with Bloomberg News this summer, top FDA vaccine official Peter Marks said he asked drugmakers to expand their pediatric trials three or four times in size “to try to have a larger safety dataset” to increase confidence in the shots.

Safety is a crucial metric for young kids, as they get infected frequently and help spread the virus, but are at lower risk of developing severe complications than older adults. In rare cases, the messenger RNA vaccines have been linked to heart inflammation and heart-lining inflammation, and the risk appears to be highest in younger males.

The companies didn’t give specific side effect numbers in the release. Pfizer and BioNTech also didn’t say whether kids who got the vaccine had lower rates of Covid illness compared with those who got a placebo, data that the trial planned to collect as a secondary goal.

A spokesman for Pfizer said the trial is still ongoing and some data is still blinded. In the statement, the companies said they planned to submit the full data from the trial for publication in a scientific journal.

(Updates with regular-hours share trading in sixth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk taunts President Biden with 'sleeping' tweet after SpaceX completes mission

    Elon Musk took a jab at President Joe Biden the day after his spacecraft SpaceX, completed a historic mission as the first all-civilian flight crew.

  • Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies

    President Joe Biden goes before the United Nations this week eager to make the case for the world to act with haste against the coronavirus, climate change and human rights abuses. Biden plans to limit his time at the U.N. General Assembly due to coronavirus concerns. The president also has invited the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan, part of a Pacific alliance, to Washington and is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House.

  • UK's Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter

    Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The baby, who was born on Saturday at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Beatrice, who is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

  • Man who inspired 'Hotel Rwanda' convicted of terror charges

    A court in Rwanda says the man who inspired “Hotel Rwanda,” Paul Rusesabagina, has been found guilty of terror-related offenses. Rusesabagina boycotted Monday’s announcement after declaring he didn’t expect justice in a trial he called a “sham.” The ruling comes more than a year after Rusesabagina disappeared during a visit to Dubai, United Arab Emiratets, and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs, accused of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech say data show COVID-19 vaccine safe and protective in kids

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Monday their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in 5 to 11 year olds, and they plan to ask for regulatory authorization as soon as possible to use the shot in children in that age range in the United States, Europe and elsewhere. The companies said their two-dose vaccine generated an immune response in the 5-to-11 year olds in a Phase II/III clinical trial that matched what was previously observed in 16-to-25 year olds. "Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. - underscoring the public health need for vaccination," Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a news release.

  • FDA Panel Is a Win for Pfizer, Despite Mixed Result, Analyst Says

    SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges sees a silver lining from Pfizer's bumpy ride at a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting about Covid-19 vaccine boosters.

  • Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home

    Female employees in the Kabul city government have reportedly been ordered to stay home by Taliban rulers, with the exception of those who cannot be replaced by men.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Say Covid-19 Vaccine Has Positive Results in Children. What to Know.

    The study, which tested a smaller dose than is used in the jabs given to people aged 12 and older, found that the vaccine was safe and well-tolerated.

  • Chrissy Teigen shares how her body is 'stuck' following pregnancy loss: 'It has nothing to do'

    "I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck," says Teigen, who lost son Jack last year.

  • France cancels defense meeting with UK - sources

    A Franco-British defense ministers' summit due to take place this week has been cancelled by Paris.That's according to sources familiar with the matter.France called off the meeting as its anger boils over about Australia's decision to scrap a multi-billion dollar submarine order for an alternative one with Britain and the U.S.The sources said French Armed Forces minister Florence Parly personally took the decision to drop the meeting with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.The French defense ministry could not be immediately reached.The British defense ministry declined to comment.The scrapping of the $40 billion dollar submarine contract has triggered a diplomatic crisis, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations.Australia plans to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology in a trilateral security partnership announced last week.France claims not to have been consulted by its allies, while Australia says it had made clear to Paris for months its concerns over the 2016 contract.French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by telephone in the coming days to discuss the crisis.

  • Biden's struggles with China and Europe invite unwelcome Trump comparisons

    President Joe Biden campaigned on his foreign policy credentials, but he and Chinese President Xi Jinping are locked in a great power stalemate while Biden alienates long-standing European allies.

  • Moving Average Strategies for Forex Trading

    Learn a simple forex trading strategy that uses multiple moving averages (MAs) and is designed to create low-risk, high-reward trading opportunities.

  • Mining Stocks Hit on China Worries

    Depressed demand for industrial commodities is seen, but these companies have strong balance sheets and low price-to-earnings multiples.

  • Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over. U.S. border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the U.S. state of Texas. The sprawling camp under the international bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants at one point, dotted with tents and tarps strung up on reeds, as many Haitians who had trekked from as far away as Brazil sought to petition U.S. authorities for entry and to escape rampant poverty and gang violence afflicting the Caribbean nation.

  • Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in 5-to-11 year-olds, and they plan to seek authorisation to use the vaccine in children in that age range in Europe, the United States and elsewhere as soon as possible. The companies said the vaccine generated an immune response in the 5-to-11 year-olds in their Phase II/III clinical trial that matched that previously observed in 16-to-25 age-group. Doctors in Thailand have been given the go-ahead to start giving booster shots under the skin, rather than injecting them into muscles, officials said on Monday, in an effort to strengthen immunity and stretch vaccine supplies.

  • UN, US, UK condemn Houthis’ execution of 9 Yemenis

    The United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom on Sunday condemned the executions of nine Yemenis by the country’s Houthi rebels over allegations that they were involved in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. The Iranian-backed Houthis on Saturday publicity executed the nine by firing squad. Hundreds of people, mostly Houthis and their supporters, attended the execution in Tahrir Square in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

  • Some Coloradans on pandemic unemployment told to repay thousands to state

    Coloradans who unknowingly failed to comply with pandemic unemployment document requests have found themselves owing tens of thousands of dollars back to the state.

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Futures in Singapore tumbled as much as 11.5% Monday, before paring some losses, in thin trading due to a holiday in China. Prices have collapsed about 60% since a record in May, and are below three figures for the first time in more than a year, as Chinese demand wanes.The world’s biggest steelmaker is intensifying production curbs to meet a target for lower vol

  • PG&E Plans to Cut Power With Fire Risk Returning to California

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. said it is planning to cut power to some customers in parts of Northern California as soon as early Monday to prevent its live wires from sparking wildfires during gusty winds. The California utility giant said it will likely turn off electricity to about 7,100 homes and business in ten counties, including areas of Napa County and hills west of Sacramento, according to a post Sunday on PG&E’s website. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning through Tuesda

  • Op-Ed: Are Supreme Court justices 'partisan hacks'? All the evidence says yes

    Time and again the court's Republicans have issued decisions strongly favoring the GOP in the electoral process. That's not a coincidence.