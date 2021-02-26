Pfizer COVID vaccine dramatically cuts need for ventilators in older adults, CDC says

Katie Camero
·3 min read

New preliminary data adds real-world evidence that coronavirus vaccines can reduce severe COVID-19 cases on a national scale, according to a report released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In about three months, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot lowered the need for mechanical ventilation among people 70 and older by 67%, compared to those younger than 50. The study was conducted in Israel, which has the highest per capita vaccination rate in the world.

The findings align with results from clinical trials, and add promising evidence that the shots work among real-world populations — a scenario that could not have been tested in controlled lab settings.

And because both currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. offer similar levels of protection against the coronavirus, the report suggests the same benefits apply to the Moderna shot, too.

Still, the vaccines do not prevent against coronavirus infection, but rather severe disease and death, although data indicate the shots make it less likely that an infected vaccinated person will spread the virus to others.

“Considering the vaccination rate and the expected vaccine efficacy, this study provides preliminary evidence at the population level for the reduction in risk for severe COVID-19, as manifested by need for mechanical ventilation, after vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine,” the CDC said in the report.

“These data are consistent with preliminary reports showing a reduction in COVID-19 cases and severe cases in the vaccinated population and a reduction in viral load in vaccinated persons compared with that in unvaccinated persons.”

Israel began a national vaccination campaign on Dec. 20, focusing heavily on people older than 60, health care workers and those with underlying medical conditions. By February, about 84% of people 70 and older had received both doses.

By comparing the group with the highest vaccination rates to the group with the lowest (about 10% of people younger than 50), researchers were able to analyze how well the Pfizer vaccine prevented severe COVID-19.

The initiation of mass vaccination was followed by a strict national stay-at-home order beginning Jan. 8, according to the report, joining school closures, restrictions on commercial activity and travel, and mask mandates.

From October-December 2020 to February 2021, the need for mechanical ventilation in people 70 and older dropped by 67%, compared to people younger than 50. This drop became apparent about the time second doses began being administered on Jan. 10.

The CDC said this might “reflect the effects of the first dose” as shown during Pfizer’s Phase 3 clinical trial in laboratory settings. The results showed one dose of the Pfizer vaccine offered “partial” protection.

The U.S. is fourth in line after Israel,// the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom in total COVID-19 vaccinations per 100 people, according to Our World in Data.

More than 46 million Americans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 25 — nearly 14% of the U.S. population, a CDC tracker shows. More than 21.5 million have been jabbed with a second, final dose.

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer vaccine is 94% effective in real-world study

    In a promising sign for the global fight against COVID-19, the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been shown to be about as effective in the real world - as it was in its trials.On Wednesday the first study of the vaccine in the wild - conducted in Israel - found it was 94% effective in preventing the disease.It's now two months into Israel's vaccine rollout, which has been one of the fastest in the world.Until now there's been some uncertainty as to just how effective coronavirus vaccines have been outside the controlled conditions of clinical trials.But Israel's centralized health system provides a rich source of data, showing that among those given both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, there were 94% fewer symptomatic COVID-19 cases across all age groups.Nearly half of Israel's nine million people have already received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and a third have already received both of them.As COVID-19 infections fall, Israel has relaxed its third national lockdown and reopened malls, shops, schools and many workplaces in the past two weeks.Recreational venues like theatres, gyms, hotels and even concerts opened on Sunday, but only for holders of a "Green Pass", a government certificate showing they have either been fully vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19, and presumed immune.Also on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said all eligible Israelis age 16 and older were expected to be vaccinated by the end of March, allowing a full reopening of the economy by as early as April 5.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test

    A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people confirms that it’s very effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose. Wednesday’s published results, from a mass vaccination campaign in Israel, give strong reassurance that the benefits seen in smaller, limited testing persisted when the vaccine was used much more widely in a general population with various ages and health conditions. The vaccine was 92% effective at preventing severe disease after two shots and 62% after one.

  • A side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine can mimic a sign of breast cancer. This is normal, doctors say.

    Doctors recommend scheduling a mammogram before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine after some have been mistaking swollen lymph nodes for breast lumps.

  • "Things are tenuous," U.S. CDC says as downward trend in COVID-19 cases stalls

    The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that a recent decline in COVID-19 cases may be stalling, a development she described as concerning while urging that safeguards to fight the virus remain in place. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters the number of cases had been increasing for the past three days compared to the prior week and that declines in hospitalizations and deaths were also "potentially leveling off at still a very high number." Walensky painted a critical picture of the current state of the pandemic.

  • Moderna Misses Expectations But Remains Optimistic For Future Vaccine Rollout

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) saw its stock jump on Thursday despite mounting losses, after the COVID-19 vaccine-maker reported more than double the revenue Wall Street predicted. Moderna missed EPS expectations with revenue far surpassing analyst forecasts as the company first began to recognize revenue from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. The loss was simply a result of heavy investment to increase the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company has spent the past two months producing and shipping its much-awaited coronavirus vaccine but its fourth-quarter is merely the surface of its vaccine success. In 2021, Moderna plans to manufacture 600-700 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine but it should be able to expand its capacity to 1.4 billion doses in 2022 due to heavy capital investments, all of which should result in massive profits. Q4 and FY 2020 For the fourth quarter ended December 31, Moderna reported a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share, which was below Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. Moderna did bring in $570.75 billion in sales. That crushed the average estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet for $279.4 million and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 74.76%. Just one year ago, revenues amounted to $14.06 million but until its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine, the company had never brought an approved medicine to the market. Losses grew to 69 cents per share after a 37-cent per-share loss in the year-ago period, whereas analysts expected a 34-cent loss. Although a big portion of revenue still came from the grant received from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to advance its COVID vaccine, for the first time, Moderna had product sales, and they amounted to $199.87 million as the company began recognizing COVID vaccine sales in December. Although losses widened in 2020, Moderna's sales skyrocket to $803.4 million. Possible threat One of the biggest risks ahead for all vaccine makers is the prevalence of new coronavirus variants. To tackle this, Moderna is investigating two upgrades. The first is actually a third dose of vaccine that would increase neutralizing antibody levels to better fend off new strains. The second is a strain-specific upgraded version which has been moved into preclinical and phase 1 trials as of the end of January. Moderna is designing it to target the. If successful, the company should be able to quickly adapt it to protect against future strains, although it is designed to target the South African variation. Teenagers In early December, Moderna began a phase 2/3 trial of its COVID vaccine in young adults who are 12 to 17years old. The data will be reported in spring and should result in Emergency Use Authorization just in time for the back-to-school period in September. But as of last month, Moderna didn't have enough adolescent volunteers. Teens aren't at the greatest risk from serious COVID-19 complications but they play a role in the transmission of the virus, so their vaccination is another important element in containing the pandemic. 2021 The company expects $18.4 billion in full-year 2021 sales of its COVID vaccine. The figure is based on already inked advance purchase agreements but additional discussions are ongoing for both 2021 and 2022. That outlook shattered forecasts as analysts expected $11 billion. Furthermore, the company said it plans to make 700 million doses of its vaccine this year, while still working to bring that capacity up to 1 billion. In 2022, Moderna expects to be able to produce 1.4 billion doses. Chief Executive Stephane Bancel called 2020 a historic year for the company as it trailed Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) by a week in the U.S by gaining emergency use authorization. The vaccine is Moderna's first commercial product with 32 million doses having been administered in the U.S. to millions of people around the world. In 2020, Moderna went from knowing mRNA vaccines can be highly efficient it went to cash-flow generating commercial company that is helping save the world from the claws of an invisible enemy. The latest reported quarter ended a milestone year for the biotech company. 2020 was a year in which the world went dark but the pandemic helped Moderna shine as it provided us with a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel. Since the beginning of 2021, its shares gained 38.6%, greatly exceeding S&P 500's gain of 4.5%. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Moderna Misses Expectations But Things Are More Than Fine appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese EV Company Li Did Well Last Quarter, But Not Well EnoughBaidu Is Determined To Show It Has More To Offer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, not to cherry-pick the brand they receive

    A third coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson could be approved for emergency use by the FDA by Friday, accelerating the US vaccine rollout.

  • About 20% of U.S. adults have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose, White House says

    Nearly 1 in 5 adults and nearly half of Americans 65 and older have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt said on Friday.The big picture: The Biden administration has previously said it has secured enough doses to vaccinate most of the American population by the end of July.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOn Thursday, the Biden administration said 50 million doses have been administered since Biden took office.Slavitt said Friday that the milestone puts the country ahead of schedule for meeting its goal of 100 million doses in 100 days.The state of play: The White House will meet with top business groups and speak with thousands of business owners to ask employers to provide vaccination incentives for its employees, like paid time off. Several other businesses are already taking initiative, like Uber and Lyft, which partnered with pharmacies and community centers to provide 60 million free or discounted rides. The federal government and states are also erecting more mass vaccination sites. One will be in Chicago, which will inoculate 6,000 people a day, and another in Greensboro, North Carolina, that will be able to manage 3,000 people per day. What to watch: The vaccine rollout has been dealing with a few setbacks as a result of the extreme winter weather last week. But Slavitt said the federal government is ready to send out 14.5 million weekly doses to states beginning next week, an increase of about 70% since Biden took office.Go deeper: Biden administration to distribute 25 million free masksMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires just one shot, is on track to become third allowed for use in US

    The Food and Drug Administration is expected to act quickly to authorize J&J's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine after an advisory panel meets Friday.

  • Experts Explain Why a Headache Is Normal After the COVID-19 Vaccine and How to Get Relief

    Just received your COVID-19 vaccine and suddenly have a headache? That's normal and expected.

  • Here's How Long Should You Wait to Get Vaccinated If You've Already Had COVID-19

    If you've already had a case of COVID-19, the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clearly state that you should still get the vaccine. However, it's a little less clear how long you should wait to be vaccinated after recovering from the illness.

  • In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

  • These Black Stylists Are Making Headlines for Serving Serious Looks

    The next generation.

  • Precious toddler uses "magic" to protect her giant puppy

    Sebastian, the lovable Newfoundland, has been accused of eating a cupcake off the counter and his best friend Sierra goes into action fast, coming up with a way to protect him from any punishment. She remembers she has a magic book of “being a good puppy” rules and quickly tells mom the correct way to handle this situation. Sebastian is relieved once again his little girl best friend has come to his rescue. Best friends forever!

  • COVID-19 cases are falling. This could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

    Herd immunity may already be taking hold, but this is not the time to back away from vaccines, masks and social distancing. Extinguish all the embers.

  • AstraZeneca, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become annual affair

    Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Johnson & Johnson fight the coronavirus with another virus, leaving scientists concerned the shots may lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight new variants. So-called viral vector shots - also used by several Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developers - use harmless modified viruses as vehicles, or vectors, to carry genetic information that helps the body build immunity against future infections. However, there is a risk that the body also develops immunity to the vector itself, recognising it as an intruder and trying to destroy it.

  • The Making of an "It" Girl: Inside Zendaya's Euphoric Rise to the Top

    Hollywood is littered with cautionary tales of child stardom gone wrong—Zendaya's story isn't among them. Here's how the Disney star seamlessly transitioned to in-demand Emmy winner.

  • NBA commissioner Adam Silver finally apologizes to Masai Ujiri

    Silver apologized to Ujiri for "cringe" comments he made regarding Ujiri's role in the bogus assault claims made by sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland.

  • Will I have to wear a mask after getting the Covid vaccine? The science explained

    With Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine close to distribution in the US, the end of the pandemic seems a big step closer. But not everything will return to normal right awayPublic health authorities want people to keep wearing masks and social distancing, even after they receive a vaccine. This might seem counterintuitive – after all, if someone gets a vaccine, aren’t they protected from the coronavirus? The answer is complicated: the vast majority of people who are vaccinated will be protected from Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, vaccinated people may still be able to transmit the virus, even though they do not display any symptoms. “We know now the vaccines can protect, but what we haven’t had enough time to really understand is – does it protect from spreading?” said Avery August, professor of immunology at Cornell University. That is because the the SARS-CoV-2 virus may still colonize the respiratory tract, even as systemic immune cells protect the overall body from the disease it causes – Covid-19. Here is how this works: default When can I stop wearing a mask? Hold on to your mask(s) for the foreseeable future. Right now, there are several unknowns, which make mask-wearing and social distancing important to protect the wider community. First, scientists do not know how Covid-19 vaccines may protect against asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (as explained above). There are promising signs – but research remains incomplete. Researchers also do not know how long Covid-19 vaccines may protect people from the virus. Scientists will also be closely watching how evolutionary changes in the virus, or variants, impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Researchers have already found efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was reduced in South Africa, where the B1351 variant is present. However, the most important factor may be the extent to which eligible adults accept the vaccine. Children are able to spread the disease, but not eligible for the vaccine; some people may be too immune-compromised to take it; and others may face bureaucratic barriers to vaccination. What’s the point of getting the vaccine if I still have to wear a mask? Think of mask-wearing and social distancing as a continuum of risk-mitigation strategies, which are in place while scientists conduct research, more and more people get vaccinated, and the prevalence of Covid-19 goes down. For example, as vaccines continue to roll out, small gatherings of vaccinated people will become more common. Those same people then need to be conscientious about social distancing and mask-wearing in public, as they could potentially transmit the disease in the wider community. The hope is that as more and more of the public is vaccinated, fewer people will have severe cases of Covid-19, and the pressure on the health system will decline with the prevalence of the disease. “Hopefully we can get a majority of the population vaccinated,” said Dr Bruce Y Lee, a professor of health policy at the City University of New York’s School of Public Health. “That’s when we can start talking about moving toward normal.” When will we have these answers? Studies on the extent to which vaccines protect against transmission are continuing, and promising, but incomplete. It is unlikely the vaccines will provide complete, or “sterilizing”, protection. Only a handful of vaccines are able to make that claim, including for example the smallpox vaccine. However, if a vaccine significantly reduced transmission, it would be very good news for the world’s ability to contain the virus. Under normal circumstances, these kinds of questions might have been answered in years-long vaccine clinical trials. In this emergency situation, stopping the disease was a more important goal, and available vaccines do that very effectively. “We would probably know as more and more people get vaccinated, somewhere near the middle of September,” said August. Importantly though, vaccines do not necessarily need to provide complete protection to help fight the pandemic. “If everyone is vaccinated then there is less virus around,” said August.

  • On a mission to get kids in school, SC doctor says COVID not widespread in classrooms

    Simply put, the MUSC doctor said, “masks work.” Based on her studies, here’s where Dr. Eckard says children are at higher risks than in school.

  • How Michigan basketball solved Iowa star center Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes' offense

    Michigan basketball's emphasis on defense this week showed in Thursday night's win over No. 12 Iowa when they chose not to double Luka Garza.