Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to U.S. by end of May: CEO

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc has ramped up production of its COVID-19 vaccine and can deliver 10% more doses to the United States by the end of May, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The company will supply the full 300 million doses two weeks earlier than expected, Bourla said.

Bourla's tweet comes as U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

Pfizer had promised to provide the U.S. government with 100 million doses by the end of March and 100 million more by the end of May.

Bourla said in February that U.S. President Joe Biden had challenged the company to beat the target of supplying 300 mln doses by the end of July.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Florida COVID update for Monday: Fewest cases in months, percent positivity increases

    Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 1,613 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest in six months. The state also announced 35 new resident deaths.

  • Brazil, Mexico, Philippines among those due to get Pfizer shots from COVAX in Q2 - statement

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Some 14.1 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to 47 countries and economies for delivery in the second quarter of this year, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance said on Monday. Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, and Ukraine are set to be among the main recipients of the Pfizer vaccine between April and June, according to Gavi, which co-leads the COVAX facility with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners. Australia, Britain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates are due to receive their first shots via COVAX with the Pfizer doses, which is "based on current knowledge of COVID-19 vaccine supply availability", Gavi said in a statement.

  • Immune-boosting drug may help before lung cancer surgery

    A drug that helps the immune system fight cancer gave dramatic results when used with chemotherapy before surgery in patients with operable lung tumors, doctors report. One out of 4 patients given chemo and the Bristol Myers Squibb drug Opdivo had no signs of cancer remaining once they ultimately had surgery, a study of about 350 such people found. Lung cancer kills more than 1.7 million people globally each year.

  • Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot. Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. "While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.

  • NC legislature should not expand funding and student eligibility for school vouchers

    NC House Bill 32 would expand Opportunity Scholarships, forcing further taxpayer support of religious education. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Exclusive: We won't make customers show Covid passports, hospitality firms warn Boris Johnson

    More than 60 restaurant owners, nightclub operators and other hospitality figures have told Boris Johnson that they will not force customers to show Covid passports. In a letter to the Prime Minister, seen by The Telegraph, the signatories make clear their opposition to Covid status certification being used in hospitality settings. "We will not be forcing our patrons to show us any documentation referring to health status to gain entry," one line of the letter reads. The intervention is a shot across the bows of the Government as ministers consider whether to require restaurants and pubs to check the Covid status of customers. Among the signatories are the CEOs of Rekom UK, which runs 42 nightclubs, and Tokyo Industries, which runs clubs, festivals and bars. Others backing the letter include senior figures at venues such as The Hippodrome Casino, Electric Star Pubs, Bocca de Lupo, Proud Cabaret, Brindisa and Burger&Lobster.

  • How a Simple Blood Test Could Reduce Cancer Deaths

    Liquid biopsies and genomic sequencing that track cancer-related DNA have spawned start-ups and produced eye-popping projections on Wall Street. The diagnostic technology is cutting edge, and the industry is very young.

  • Biden says U.S. has enough vaccines for 'every single' American

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. has enough vaccine "for every single solitary American," in the wake of U.S. health authorities' recommendation of a pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Regulators have suggested temporarily halting use of J&J's vaccine while they examine six severe cases of rare blood clots that have been reported in people who have received the shot. Biden echoed comments made earlier by Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, saying the administration has secured enough doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. There have been six clotting cases out of the roughly 6.8 million people in the U.S. who have received the J&J vaccine.

  • Pfizer seeks authorization to vaccinate young teens

    As providers work to distribute vaccines, Pfizer has requested Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine to be used on 12 to 15-year-olds.

  • Fauci says the US may not even need the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as it has enough shots for every American

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told BBC radio it "looks like right now" that the US won't need the doses, adding that it's "not a negative indictment" of the shot.

  • Expert: No 'reasonable officer' would have found Chauvin's actions 'appropriate' or 'acceptable'

    Use-of-force expert Seth Stoughton testified on Monday that no "reasonable" officer would have done what former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin did during the arrest of George Floyd last May. Chauvin, a 45-year-old white man and 19-year police veteran, is facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who died while being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Video recorded by a witness shows Floyd facedown, with Chauvin's knee on his neck for more than nine minutes. Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law, said that "no reasonable officer would have believed that that was an appropriate, acceptable, or reasonable use of force." There were several times during the arrest where Chauvin should have been aware that Floyd was in distress, Stoughton said, and it was unreasonable for the officers at the scene to think Floyd could escape or cause them harm once he was handcuffed and on the ground. Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiology expert from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, testified that Floyd died due to low oxygen levels, saying it was "truly the prone restraint and positional restraints that led to his asphyxiation." The defense has theorized that Floyd's death could have been the result of his high blood pressure and narrowing arteries, plus methamphetamine and fentanyl found in his system. The prosecution also called to the stand Floyd's younger brother, Philonise Floyd, who provided "spark of life" testimony, sharing stories about their bond as a way to show the jury Floyd was a person, not just a victim. He talked about how they played football together, and called his brother "a leader in our household." George Floyd was also charismatic, Philonise said, and people would attend their church because he went there. "He just was like a person everybody loved around the community," Philonise added. "He just knew how to make people feel better." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyRetired Navy admiral says U.S. looks either 'complicit' or 'ignorant' in Iran nuclear facility blackout

  • New Scott, Rubio bill seeks to override CDC’s cruise regulations, allow sailing soon

    Florida’s U.S. Senators introduced legislation Tuesday to override the Centers for Disease Control’s existing framework cruise ships must follow to resume operations and replace current regulations with a new set of recommendations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 aboard ships.

  • Biden administration sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan amid heightened tensions with China

    A delegation comprised of former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd and former deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg left for Taiwan on Tuesday at President Biden's request as tensions rise between the self-ruled island nation and China, according to Reuters.Why it matters: A White House official told Reuters that the "unofficial" delegation is intended as a “personal signal” of Biden's commitment to Taiwan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: The trip also comes as the U.S. and Taiwan mark the 42nd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, which in part committed the U.S. to maintaining the island's defensive capabilities.Biden voted for the act when he he served as U.S. senator.The big picture: The Biden administration has concluded that China "is flirting with the idea of seizing control of Taiwan as President Xi Jinping becomes more willing to take risks to boost his legacy." That would force the U.S. to decide whether to go to war with China to defend an implicit ally.The Department of State last Friday issued new guidelines "to encourage U.S. government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship."China has repeatedly flown military aircraft into Taiwan's air space as part of military exercises. The Chinese government has claimed the exercises are meant to show its determination to defend the island.Taiwan reported on Monday that a record 25 Chinese warplanes entered its airspace.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here's Why Riot Blockchain Stock Is Going Up and Down Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency miner Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) were seeing volatility on Tuesday morning. Right before 8 a.m. EDT, the price of Bitcoin surpassed $63,000 for the first time, according to CoinDesk. Riot Blockchain is mining almost 200 Bitcoins per month according to an update for investors yesterday.

  • U.S. has more than enough vaccine to maintain pace of inoculations as J&J shot paused

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday that the United States has more than enough vaccine from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to keep up the pace of vaccinations during a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's shot. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing administering J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after getting the shot, dealing a setback in efforts to tackle the pandemic.

  • Riot Blockchain Stock Surges After Mining Almost 500 Bitcoins in the First Quarter

    The company has increased its hash rate enough to steal mining share and compensate for the lower Bitcoin mining rewards.

  • EU countries tell Britain they cannot guarantee extradition of criminals in wake of Brexit

    Twenty European Union states are refusing to guarantee that suspected criminals who are citizens of their country can be extradited to the UK. Ten EU countries have declined point blank to allow such extraditions, two will do so only if the suspected criminal agrees and eight have attached other restrictions. The development emerged in recently released documents from Brussels and reflects the fact that Brexit means the UK is no longer part of the European Arrest Warrant. The current setup potentially undercuts the ability for Europeans who are suspected of committing crimes in the UK to be returned to face justice after fleeing to the Continent. Lawyers have warned it could also artificially keep prison populations high as judges may be reluctant to grant bail over fears of European suspects leaving the country and not returning. The position of each of the 27 EU member states towards extradition and the UK was contaminated in an EU notification note issued on April 6. Under the European Arrest Warrant suspected criminals could be extradited easily within the bloc. But with Britain now out of the EU, individual member states can decide their position. Ten EU states have said they will not hand over citizens suspected of crimes to the UK: Germany, Greece, France, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden. A further two, Czech Republic and Austria, will do so only if the suspect agrees. Eight more countries attach restrictions, such as prison sentences being served in home nations. Only the remaining seven EU member states broadly agree to reciprocity with the UK: Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta. It means that an imbalance exists given the UK’s willingness to extradite Britons suspected of committing crimes in EU countries. Edward Grange, a partner at Corker Binning solicitors, said: “The UK will continue to extradite its own nationals as it has given no notification that the nationality bar will apply. “Indeed, this stance continues the UK’s long standing approach that an individual’s nationality alone should not prevent extradition.” A Home Office spokesman said: “The UK agreed a comprehensive security agreement with the EU, which includes streamlined extradition arrangements. “Some EU Member States have long-held constitutional bars against the extradition of their own nationals to non-EU countries, which is why we negotiated a specific agreement which allows for offenders to face justice via another route, even where a country will not extradite their own national. “It is the UK’s longstanding policy not to distinguish between UK nationals and others in extradition proceedings in order to ensure individuals can be brought to justice.” In a separate development, the European Commission has told EU member states it opposed the UK’s application to join the Lugano Convention. The convention is a treaty that decides which court has jurisdiction in cross border civil and commercial disputes and ensures judgements are enforced across borders.

  • 200 tourists, 1 isolated resort: a lockdown test

    Around 200 Dutch tourists arrived on the Greek island of Rhodes on Monday (12 April) trading lockdown at home for eight days at a beach resort, where they will enjoy access to the hotel’s pool, restaurants, and other facilities.The catch?That’s all they have access to. No long walks along the beach, no mingling with other guests closer than 5 ft, and at least five days of quarantine upon return. This isn't just a holiday on the island of Rhodes. It’s an experiment organized by tour operator, Sunweb and the Dutch government, to see if safe holidays be arranged for the Greek tourism industry, which has been hit so badly in the last year."It feels very strange to be here right now, but I am really excited to go on holiday."Despite the restrictions, demand was high - around 25,000 people signed up in the hope of getting a $475 ticket to the place, called the Mitsis Grand Hotel Beach resort.Sunweb spokesperson, Martine Langerak, hopes the experiment will pave the way for tourism to reopen."We all hope to go on holiday soon with less restrictions but until then we have to do the tests, we have to follow our restrictions. We are happy to be here to gain insight so we can share it with the whole travel industry so hopefully we can travel normally very soon."Locals on Rhodes have responded with mixed feelings. The deputy mayor for tourism said it was a step forward, while others worry told Reuters that it didn't help the businesses outside the resorts -- such as local restaurants.

  • Next-Gen Has JR Motorsports Interested in NASCAR Cup Expansion

    Dale Jr. and Kelley-Earnhardt-Miller have casually discussed the possibility of expansion.

  • Will Worse Side Effects for Moderna's Vaccine Boost Pfizer's Fortunes?

    Johnson & Johnson won't be able to supply as many doses of its vaccine in the next few weeks as originally hoped due to manufacturing issues at a contractor's facility. With these headwinds for J&J, the vaccines developed by Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX)) are in high demand. Both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have secured supply deals with the U.S. for 300 million doses each.