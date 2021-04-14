Pfizer to Deliver More Shots; Denmark Drops Astra: Virus Update

Pfizer to Deliver More Shots; Denmark Drops Astra: Virus Update
Bloomberg News
9 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE expect to deliver more vaccines to the European Union this quarter than currently targeted, offering good news to the bloc after deliveries of Johnson & Johnson’s shot were paused.

Denmark became the first EU country to drop AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine from its pandemic inoculation program, reflecting the same concerns over blood clots that prompted the J&J pause.

South Africa said drugmakers including J&J demanded “unreasonable terms” in exchange for vaccine supplies. Germany’s rate of infections climbed further beyond a key threshold, and EU governments reached a deal on technical standards for so-called vaccine passports.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases pass 137 million; deaths exceed 2.95 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 814 million shots given worldwideBlood Clots, anaphylaxis and other vaccine fears: QuickTakeJ&J blood-clot pause done to educate doctors, seek other casesWhat we know about the impact of Covid-19 on childrenWhich vaccine is best, and other questions answered (Video)

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.

EU Sees J&J Recommendation Next Week (9:43 a.m. NY)

The European Union’s drug regulator is accelerating its review of blood-clot reports with J&J’s vaccine and said it expects to issue a recommendation next week.

EU member states should store doses as they await guidance, and the European Medicines Agency said it will decide shortly whether “regulatory action is necessary.”

Astra Shot Induces Strong T-Cell Response (9:40 a.m. NY)

The Astra vaccine generated a stronger cellular immune response than the Pfizer and BioNTech shot in people over 80 years old, a study by U.K. researchers shows.

Responses in T cells -- a type of white blood cell that helps fight viruses -- were seen in 31% of participants receiving the Astra vaccine and 12% of the Pfizer-BioNTech group, according to the University of Birmingham and U.K. Coronavirus Immunology Consortium. Elderly people receiving a single dose of either vaccine showed equivalent antibody responses after five weeks.

It’s unclear if the different levels of T cell responses observed will have any impact on clinical effectiveness, the researchers said.

NYC Reschedules 4,000 Appointments (9:29 a.m. NY)

New York City had to reschedule 4,000 shots on Tuesday due to the Johnson & Johnson pause, according to Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi. The “vast majority” of New Yorkers will keep the same appointments but receive the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead.

The city’s homebound senior vaccine program, which depended on the J&J shot, will be suspended through Sunday, but the city is working to reschedule appointments and arrange transports by taxi or ambulette, Chokshi said.

Denmark Is First in EU to Drop Astra Shot (8:14 a.m. NY)

Denmark has become the first country in the European Union to drop AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine from its inoculation program amid concerns over blood clots.

Denmark was one of the first countries to suspend the vaccine, on March 11. At the time, the Danish Health Authority called the decision a precautionary move and reiterated its view that Astra’s vaccine was “effective and safe.”

Pfizer to Speed EU Deliveries (7:42 a.m. NY)

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will raise Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union by 50 million this quarter, offering good news to the bloc after Johnson & Johnson’s shot was paused.

The drugmakers will bring forward deliveries scheduled for the fourth quarter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. The additional supplies will add to the 200 million doses the EU was already expecting from Pfizer through June. The company provided about 66 million in the first three months of the year.

EU Vaccine Passports Draw Closer (7:30 a.m. NY)

European Union governments reached a deal on technical standards for so-called vaccine passports, advancing the effort to boost travel to and within the bloc in time for the summer season.

Envoys meeting in Brussels unanimously supported a draft legal text setting out specifics for “digital green certificates,” according to a diplomat familiar with the private meeting. The documents will provide proof their holders have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, tested negative or have recently recovered from the disease and are considered immune.

India to Get 250 Million Sputnik Doses (5:09 p.m. HK)

Sputnik V’s capacity in India should be “ramped up significantly” in the next quarter, said Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s chief executive for API and Services Deepak Sapra.

Initially, the vaccines will be imported from Russia and distributed by Dr. Reddy’s, according to Sapra. Eventually, six manufacturers in India are lined up to make the shot.

Poland Extends Most Virus Restrictions (4:54 p.m. HK)

Poland will reopen nurseries and kindergartens as of Monday but extend other restrictions that were due to end after April 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

S. Africa Says J&J Seeks Unreasonable Terms (4:13 p.m. HK)

South Africa is facing delays to vaccine supplies because of “unreasonable terms” being demanded by manufacturers including Johnson & Johnson, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

J&J won’t sign off on 20 million doses until the company gets a letter from the trade and industry minister expressing support for its investment in local drugmaker Aspen, Mkhize told lawmakers.

Denmark to Reopen Borders for Some Countries (2:26 p.m. HK)

Denmark will gradually reopen its borders to some countries next month when older Danes are expected to have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, the government said.

Denmark will be open to vaccinated citizens from European countries as of May 1. Residents who haven’t gotten a shot but come from European countries with low contamination rates will be able to enter Denmark from May 14. Travelers will need to provide a recent negative test and isolate upon arrival, unless they have been vaccinated.

EasyJet Hangs on to Summer-Revival Hopes (2:22 p.m.)

EasyJet Plc said it remains optimistic that European travel markets will be revived this summer even as vaccination campaigns and plans to reopen borders stutter.

The London-based carrier will operate no more than 20% of 2019 capacity in the three months through June but said in a statement Wednesday that it’s ready to ramp up flights from May if there’s sufficient demand.

Taiwan to Expand Covid Shots (2:12 p.m. HK)

The government will provide 10,000 doses of vaccines for people who are traveling abroad from April 21, according to Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control. Taiwan started to vaccinate healthcare workers from last month.

German Incidence Rate Hits Three-Month High (1:37 p.m. HK)

Germany’s infection rate climbed further beyond a key threshold, a day after the government approved legislation that mandates tougher restrictions in virus hotspots.

The seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people rose to 153.2, the most since Jan. 13, the RKI public-health agency said on its website.

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged lawmakers in both houses of parliament to support the legislation, which triggers stricter curbs when the incidence rate climbs above 100.

CanSino Finds No Severe Side Effects (1:29 p.m. HK)

CanSino Biologics Inc said it hasn’t found any severe side effects such as blood clots after about 1 million vaccinations with its shot, which relies on the same approach as AstraZeneca Plc’s and Johnson & Johnson’s.The Astra, J&J and CanSino vaccines, as well as Russia’s Sputnik V, all uses an adenovirus to deliver the genetic material into the body to provoke a defense against Covid-19.

France Prepares to Reopen Businesses (1:28 p.m. HK)

President Emmanuel Macron will meet Thursday with ministers to prepare the rules for reopening French businesses next month.

Macron said in March that bars and restaurants would be back in business in mid-May with outdoor seating, and that cultural establishments also would reopen.

The country is eyeing a restart even as it prepares to cross the threshold of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Asian Countries Take a Look at J&J Shots (12:28 p.m. HK)

Regulators in New Zealand are slated to make a decision Thursday on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. The Philippines expects to sign with the company this week, while Thailand approved the shot for emergency use on March 25. India, facing a mounting outbreak, has said it will fast-track approvals of vaccines cleared in other countries -- including the one from J&J.

South Korea, which granted the company conditional approval last week and has placed the largest order in the region for it, said it will monitor the U.S. suspension and track the shot’s safety. It isn’t expecting shipments until the third quarter. Japan also said it’s gathering information.

Indonesia is considering vaccines developed by J&J and other drugmakers to boost its arsenal, according to Health Ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi.

India Records Daily Record of New Cases (12:25 p.m. HK)

India reported another record daily tally of cases, adding more than 184,000 overnight to push its total number of infections to more than 13.8 million, second only to the U.S. The capital, New Delhi, also reported a record surge.

The nation’s crematoriums and burial grounds are working overtime to cope with the surging number of deaths and hospitals report being swamped with cases. The escalating public-health crisis highlights just how ill-prepared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has been to deal with this second wave.

Philippines May Miss Growth Target (11:53 a.m. HK)

The Philippines may miss its target of at least 6.5% economic growth this year after a virus resurgence forced the capital into a two-week lockdown, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said.

“We were a healthy economy before Covid. Now, we’re struggling,” Chua said in an interview Tuesday. “We were too risk averse: We shut down a big part of the economy when other countries didn’t need to do that.”

Sinopharm Shots Show No Severe Side Effects (11:46 a.m. HK)

More than 100 million doses of two inactivated vaccines developed by Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group have been administered so far, the company says on its WeChat account.

Jakarta Extends Inoculations to General Public (9:01 a.m. HK)

The Indonesian capital is extending its vaccination drive to the general public by allowing those accompanying the elderly to also get an injection, according to the provincial government.

The initiative should allow Jakarta to achieve its goal of vaccinating over 900,000 people, the government said. Each person between 18 and 59 accompanying two people aged 60 and over will also be eligible to receive their first dose.

