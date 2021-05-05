Pfizer expects Covid vaccine demand for years

·2 min read
Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer vaccine

Demand for Pfizer's Covid vaccine could bolster its revenues for years, the US drugs giant has said.

Pfizer said it was expecting "durable demand" for the vaccine, in a similar way to flu vaccines.

In the first three months of 2021, the vaccine generated revenues of $3.5bn (£2.5bn) as governments scrambled to try to contain the pandemic.

Revenue from the treatment is expected to hit $26bn this year - accounting for more than one third of Pfizer's sales.

The forecast is based on already-signed contracts for 1.6 billion vaccine doses to be delivered this year.

Pfizer said it expected to sign more deals this year, and was in supply talks with several countries for 2022 and beyond.

"Based on what we've seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine - similar to that of the flu vaccines - is a likely outcome," said chief executive Albert Bourla.

The two-shot vaccine was Pfizer's top-selling product in the first quarter.

Expenses and profit from the vaccine are split 50-50 between Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Pfizer and fellow US firm Moderna profit from their vaccines, while AstraZeneca and US giant Johnson & Johnson are supplying theirs at cost price while the pandemic continues.

Pfizer recently signed a contract with the UK to supply 60 million additional doses in 2021.

It is testing the use of a third dose of its vaccine as a booster, and expects the US to give the go-ahead for it to be used in children between 12 and 15 years old during the pandemic.

It is also testing the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in children from six months to 11 years old, it said in a prepared statement.

Analysis:

Michelle Fleury, North America business correspondent

Unlike rivals Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson which vowed to forego profits on the vaccine during the pandemic, Pfizer planned to make money on its vaccines.

Tuesday's results show just how much.

Its vaccine business grew from $1.61bn in the first three months of 2020 to $4.89bn for the same period this year. That's more than 300% growth.

And it's likely to reap in millions more in profits from the Covid vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine will need a booster shot within a year of getting the first two doses. It plans to seek emergency use authorisation from US regulators in July.

And more shots equals more money.

The booster shot offers the first clue to how much drug companies may be able to make from their Covid vaccines in the long term.

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer says COVID vaccine generated $3.5 billion in revenue in Q1

    Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine generated $3.5 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2021, which was nearly a fourth of the company's $14.6 billion income during the period, the pharmaceutical giant reported in an earnings call Tuesday.Why it matters: The vaccine was the biggest source of revenue for Pfizer — which, unlike some of its competitors — elected to collect the profit from sales of its vaccine, the New York Times notes. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Pfizer's operational revenues grew by 8% in the first few months of the year. Also unlike some of its competitors, the company did not to take federal funds from the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.The big picture: Pfizer's vaccine "is disproportionately reaching the world’s rich" the New York Times reports, citing broad figures from the World Health Organization.Vaccines produced by China, India and Russia have become the primary source of doses delivered to poorer nations. Pfizer announced Tuesday it has shipped 430 million doses of the vaccine to 91 countries and territories around the world, though it did not specify how much have gone to developing nations. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • New CDC data suggests CVS and Walgreens wasted thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses, more than most states combined

    The data indicated that the two national pharmacy chains were responsible for around 70% of COVID vaccine wastage in the US.

  • Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India

    Air travel in the U.S. hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent countries. In the U.S., the average number of new cases per day fell below 50,000 for the first time since October. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation giving him sweeping powers to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the outbreak.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; COVID-19 antibodies detectable 12 months after infection

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. An experimental monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 being developed by Eli Lilly and Co and AbCellera Biologics Inc can "potently" neutralize numerous coronavirus variants, including those first identified in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, California and New York, scientists have found in test tube experiments. The antibody - known as LY-CoV1404 or LY3853113 - works by attaching itself to a place on the virus that has shown few signs of mutating, which means the drug is likely to retain its effectiveness over time, the researchers said in a report posted on Friday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review.

  • China: US should push North Korea diplomacy, not pressure

    China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Monday that President Joe Biden’s policy toward North Korea will give more importance to diplomacy and dialogue instead of “extreme pressure” to try to stop Pyongyang's nuclear program and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Zhang Jun said China also hopes the review of U.S. policy will give equal emphasis to both the nuclear issue and the peace and security issue. The White House said last Friday that Biden plans to veer from the approaches of his two most recent predecessors as he tries to stop North Korea’s nuclear program, rejecting both Donald Trump’s deeply personal effort to win over leader Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama’s more hands-off approach.

  • College-Bound Grads Could Exit With $38K Student Loan Debt

    A 2021 high school graduate who will depend on student loans to pay for college could expect to borrow $38,147 for their bachelor’s degree, according to a new NerdWallet analysis.…

  • Asian woman attacked in New York City by stranger with hammer demanding victim remove mask, police say

    Two Asian women were attacked in New York City by a stranger who demanded they remove their masks before striking one with a hammer, police said.

  • Asian Americans are the least likely to hold elected office

    Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are the fastest growing demographic. But they account for less than 1 percent of all elected leaders.

  • Pretty in Pink ’s Andrew McCarthy Reveals a Hilarious Secret About the Movie’s Final Scene

    "I continue to be shocked that here we are talking about it, all these years later," says Andrew McCarthy of his hit 80s film Pretty in Pink

  • Odeon to reopen most cinemas in May with new safety measures in place

    Following rival Cineworld, Odeon plans to reopen sites with new safety measures in place.

  • Biden vows to prioritise issue of murdered or missing Native American women and girls

    More than 5,000 Indigenous women are missing and about 56 per cent have experienced domestic violence

  • Texas city bans abortion, allows family to sue providers, helpers

    LUBBOCK, Texas (Reuters) -Declaring Lubbock a "sanctuary city" for the unborn, voters have approved a local ban on almost all abortions, and the Texas legislature is considering a law to bar the procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

  • Despite business warnings, GOP moves ahead with voting bills

    Republican lawmakers around the country are pressing ahead with efforts to tighten voting laws, despite growing warnings from business leaders that the measures could harm democracy and the economic climate. More than 50 companies and business organizations, including some in Texas, released an open letter on Tuesday expressing opposition to “any changes” that would make it harder to vote in that state. The letter — signed by American Airlines, Microsoft Corp., HP Inc., Patagonia, Levi Strauss & Co. and others — comes amid votes on legislation that critics say would place disproportionate burdens on minority and disabled voters.

  • Births fall to 42-year low in U.S.

    Among teenagers, many of whom shifted to remote learning due to the pandemic, birth rates fell precipitously, according to data released by the CDC.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Find Buyers After Dips

    Gold markets initially dipped during the trading session on Tuesday but then turned around quite rapidly to go looking towards the 200 day EMA.

  • Pfizer CEO: 'We do think our stock is undervalued'

    Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine is nothing short of a blockbuster drug for the company, bringing in $3.5 billion in revenue in the first three months of this year, nearly a quarter of its total revenue, Pfizer announced today in its first-quarter results. The company now expects full-year sales of $26 billion from the vaccine, up from its previous forecast of about $15 billion.

  • Broward County students can get their COVID vaccine on campus. Miami-Dade will follow

    Students 16 and older who attend a public school in Broward County can get a COVID-19 vaccine on campus this week. So can their families and school employees.

  • Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 3,682 cases, 93 deaths as over 6.4M Floridians vaccinated

    Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 3,682 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 93 new deaths. Of those who died, 92 were residents.

  • Facebook board to reveal decision on Trump ban Wednesday

    Facebook's oversight board will reveal its decision on whether or not to allow former-President Trump to rejoin the social network or ban him permanently.

  • Activision Blizzard raises annual sales forecast on 'Call of Duty' boost

    The gaming industry has reaped the benefits of lockdowns keeping people indoors, with research firm NPD estimating that U.S. consumer spending on video games surged 30% to $14.92 billion in the first quarter. Activision Blizzard raised its full-year adjusted sales forecast to $8.60 billion from $8.45 billion, slightly above analysts' estimates of $8.55 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Its first-quarter results benefited from strength in all of the company's franchises, Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick said in a statement.