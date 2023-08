(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it expects to restart production at its Rocky Mount manufacturing facility by the fourth quarter of 2023.

The facility, which is one of the largest factories for sterile injectable medicines in the world, was struck by a tornado on July 19.

