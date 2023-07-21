Pfizer facility damaged in storm makes sterile injectables, not COVID-19 vaccine | Fact check

The claim: North Carolina tornado destroyed Pfizer warehouse full of COVID-19 vaccines

A July 19 Twitter post (direct link, archive link) shows a short clip of a collapsed industrial building damaged by a storm.

"BREAKING NEWS: A Pfizer Warehouse Full of Covid Vaccines Was Just DESTROYED BY A TORNADO in North Carolina," reads the post.

The post was retweeted 17,000 times in two days and shared more than 600 times on Facebook, according to CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool. Similar posts were also shared on Facebook.

Our rating: False

Pfizer's Rocky Mount facility in North Carolina was severely damaged in a recent tornado. However, the COVID-19 vaccine was never manufactured or stored at the site.

Pfizer facility damaged, but COVID-19 vaccines not affected

A tornado swept across about a 16-mile stretch of North Carolina on July 19, severely damaging Pfizer's Rocky Mount manufacturing site, as USA TODAY previously reported.

In a series of tweets, Pfizer confirmed the facility, which is about 60 miles east of Raleigh, was damaged by the tornado and said workers there were able to safely evacuate.

"We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production," one of the company's tweets says. "Our thoughts are with our colleagues, our patients and the community as we rebuild from this weather incident."

But a Pfizer spokesperson refuted the post's claim that the facility was filled with COVID-19 vaccines.

"I can confirm that no COVID-19 vaccines or Paxlovid were impacted/damaged," Keanna Ghazvini, the company's global media relations manager, told USA TODAY.

A fact sheet about the facility provided by Pfizer says it's "one of the largest sterile injectable product manufacturing sites in the world," focused on making terminally sterilized vials, aseptic vials, ampules and "various other hospital products."

The company's website also lists "anesthesia, analgesia, therapeutics, anti-infectives and neuromuscular blockers" among the products produced at the facility.

The EF3 tornado did damage elsewhere too, with winds peaking at about 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. No fatalities have been reported, but the storm did result in 16 injuries.

The Twitter user could not be reached for comment.

Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

