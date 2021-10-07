Pfizer files for emergency use of COVID vaccine for kids 5-11
‘I was just praying I wasn’t going to die’
When I have sleep problems, it's usually not about struggling to fall asleep; I conk out pretty quickly once I get in bed. For me, the problem comes on the other side, when I'll wake up two hours before my alarm, perfectly alert and awake and ready to start my day despite repeatedly telling my brain that, hello, excuse me, it's really not time yet.
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland on Thursday paused the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger males due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use. Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish health institute, said Finland would instead give Pfizer's vaccine to men born in 1991 and later. Finland offers shots to people aged 12 and over.
UCLA anesthesiologist Dr. Christopher B. Rake was escorted out of his workplace for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug commonly used to fight worms in animals. The FDA has warned people not to use it as a COVID-19 treatment.
National health agency says "very minor" risk of certain side effects appears linked to 2nd dose of the vaccine, and was more prevalent among young men and boys.
People with substance use disorders were left out of the initial clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines.
There's a reason people refer to annoyances as a "pain in the neck" - neck pain is at best really uncomfortable and at worst completely debilitating. We often hold a lot of stress in our neck, yet we tend to give this part of the body very little thought.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are staying ahead of coronavirus variants by studying booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s how it might work.
New York state's largest hospital system is rolling out a new COVID test that could be a game changer.
A Washington state woman died from a rare blood clotting syndrome after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19.
During the pandemic, Jennifer Jewett took charge of her health by focusing on clean eating with nutritious foods and the dance workouts she loves.
“I truly believe God was showing me reasons that I didn’t need to get it,” the reporter said.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila blocked questioning of Theranos' former lab director about his work at another Silicon Valley startup that ran afoul of the law.
A man underwent surgery to remove a piece of cement that was found in his heart after undergoing spinal procedure a week prior.
President Thomas Jefferson in 1806 wrote a letter to English physician Edward Jenner. Ten years earlier, Jenner had intentionally infected a boy with cowpox, in order to protect him against the much more terrifying smallpox disease. Jenner gathered more evidence, and two years later he published his .
The "Girls" creator had some choice words for trolls that routinely target her body online.
Researchers say the drug could integrate itself into patients' DNA, theoretically leading to cancer. Merck says its tests show that isn't an issue.
ST. LOUIS (Reuters) -When her 2-year-old started feeling sick early last week, Tiffany Jackson didn't think it might be COVID-19. Adrian James just had a bit of a cough. Doctors and nurses there did a chest X-ray and swabbed him for COVID - and then airlifted the child to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, about 80 miles (129 km) away.
How effective are at-home COVID tests, and do they work? Experts discuss the accuracy of these rapid antigen tests that are becoming more widely available.