Pfizer finds COVID vaccine safe and effective for young kids

Pfizer said its COVID vaccine is safe and effective at a lower dose for children 5 to 11 years old. The company is hoping the shots will be available by the end of October. Mola Lenghi reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories