Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Earnings Are Not Doing Enough For Some Investors

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) as an attractive investment with its 8.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Pfizer as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Pfizer would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 140% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 138% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 14% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 9.6% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Pfizer's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Pfizer's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Pfizer that you should be aware of.

