Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insiders sold US$7.2m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pfizer

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Mikael Dohlsten, sold US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$49.36 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$50.80, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of Mikael Dohlsten's holding.

In the last year Pfizer insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Pfizer Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Pfizer insiders own about US$124m worth of shares (which is 0.04% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pfizer Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pfizer shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Pfizer insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pfizer. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Pfizer you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

