Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insiders sold US$7.2m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The fact that multiple Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Pfizer

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pfizer

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Mikael Dohlsten, sold US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$49.36 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$50.80, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of Mikael Dohlsten's holding.

In the last year Pfizer insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Pfizer Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Pfizer insiders own about US$124m worth of shares (which is 0.04% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pfizer Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pfizer shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Pfizer insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pfizer. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Pfizer you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Relief 2023: Over 60% of Americans Are In Favor of More Checks

    When the pandemic's lockdowns and supply chain interruptions made a nasty dent in the American economy, Congress went to work passing a series of relief plans, including stimulus checks that put money...

  • Is Humana (HUM) an Attractive Investment Opportunity?

    Renaissance Investment Management, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -3.46% (net) compared to a -3.60% return for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. The focus […]

  • One Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) insider upped their stake by 27% in the previous year

    Looking at Oracle Corporation's ( NYSE:ORCL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were...

  • Should You Sell Apple (AAPL) Now?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Concentrated Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.72% (net), compared to a -3.37% return for the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The energy sector remained relatively strong in the quarter […]

  • Tech Darling That Rose 2,500% Now Among India’s Worst Performers

    (Bloomberg) -- Corporate governance issues have turned shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. into one of India’s worst performers this year after a 2,500% surge in 2021.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of Aba

  • Insiders at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) sold US$14m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

    In the last year, many Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have...

  • TCU’s defensive coordinator is confident about defending Michigan football’s offense

    Perhaps too confident. #GoBlue

  • China to Launch First National ‘Digital Asset’ Marketplace

    While trading digital collectibles has been popular amongst Chinese collectors through heavily regulated marketplaces, this is the country’s first official foray into NFTs.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, Altria Group, Applied Materials, McCormick and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

    Meta Platforms, Altria Group, Applied Materials, McCormick and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Democrats Beat Expectations in 2022. Their Brand Is Still in Tatters

    They beat expectations because the GOP nominated bad candidates. That's not a model for winning future elections.

  • 12 Best Performing Biotech Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 12 best performing biotech stocks in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Performing Biotech Stocks in 2022. Fitch Ratings has assigned a Neutral rating to the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, which indicates the assumption of a collaborative operating backdrop in […]

  • Chinese farmer uses AI to save hundreds of newborn goats

    A man who once worked in the finance industry in Shanghai now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help reduce the mortality rate of goats giving birth. Huang Zhen, a 39-year-old graduate of Shanghai’s East China University of Political Science and Law, bought 50 acres of land on Chongming Island in Shanghai after realizing that he no longer wanted to stay in the finance industry. At his newly bought farm, Huang and his parents began growing organic plants, something he learned through hands-on experience and by talking with other farmers.

  • 2 Explosive Stocks Down 75% to 92% to Buy Before 2023

    The market events of the past year have discounted stocks across a variety of industries. Today, we're going to take a look at two such stocks that are trading down by approximately 75% to 92% over the trailing 12 months, but both of which could still enrich investors' portfolios many times over in the long term. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assess risk and determine approvals for people using additional factors like education and income, is seeking to change this dated system.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • China Hospitals Overwhelmed as Covid Cases Soar

    As China relaxes pandemic restrictions and reopens to foreign travelers, clinics and hospital hallways overflow with patients amid a wave of infections that is testing the healthcare system, following the abrupt removal of the so-called zero-Covid strategy. Photo: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

  • Goldman Forecast: 2023 May Be the Best Bond Market in 14 Years

    For many investors, 2023 might be the first time to consider bonds in their adult lives. That's the takeaway from an insight published recently by Goldman Sachs, which forecasts that 2023 bond yields will exceed stock dividends. This, the paper … Continue reading → The post Goldman Forecasts The Best Bond Market In 14 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. stock futures strive to rally after latest sell-off

    The penultimate session of 2022 is showing tentative signs of delivering some much needed festive cheer for the stock market.

  • Housing Recession Is Already Here, According To Some Economists

    According to a recent LendingTree survey, a sizable portion of Americans believe the once-booming housing market is about to see a significant crash, but some economists believe the pullback needed for a housing recession is already here. What Happened: Some 41% of Americans, according to a LendingTree survey that was originally reported on by the New York Post, believe that the housing market will collapse within the next 12 months. Comparatively, only 25% of respondents said they believed the

  • Biden administration announces new COVID test requirement on travelers from China

    The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it is implementing pre-departure testing and requirement to show a negative COVID test to travelers from China.

  • This One-Off Corvette ZL-1 Could Bring $3 Million

    Only two Corvettes were ever sold to the public equipped with the ZL-1 all-aluminum big block V-8 engine. This is one of those cars, and is the only convertible.