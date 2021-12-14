  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

ANDREW MELDRUM
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant is offering more hints about what it may have in store as it spreads around the globe: A highly transmissible virus that may cause less severe disease, and one that can be slowed — but not stopped — by today’s vaccines.

An analysis Tuesday of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections, suggests the Pfizer vaccine offers less defense against infection from omicron and reduced, but still good, protection from hospitalization.

The findings are preliminary and have not been peer-reviewed — the gold standard in scientific research — but they line up with other early data about omicron's behavior, including that it seems to be more easily spread from person to person.

The spread can be seen in Britain, the United States and Denmark, where confirmed omicron cases are increasing at a worrisome pace, said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.

“Omicron is moving extraordinarily fast, faster even than the most pessimistic among us thought it was going to move,” Lemieux said.

During past waves of the pandemic, the U.S. could look to Europe and Britain for an early signal of what was coming, Lemieux said. “With omicron, it seems to be happening everywhere all at once with extremely rapid kinetics.”

It's unclear whether omicron's rapid spread will overwhelm hospitals. In South Africa, although case numbers are rising, hospital admissions for adults diagnosed with COVID-19 are 29% lower compared to the wave the country experienced in mid-2020, after adjusting for vaccination status, according to the new analysis.

Still, some experts cautioned that it's too soon to draw conclusions since the variant is quite new and hospitalizations can lag weeks behind infections.

When omicron reaches broader populations more useful information will emerge, said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“To date, omicron has disproportionately infected young adults — people who probably have more social contacts and are more likely to attend large gatherings,” Dowdy said. Young adults may be more likely to be sick without knowing it, have more intense exposures and experience milder disease, he said.

“Our society needs to learn how to wait, rather than either panicking or dismissing early findings,” Dowdy said.

U.S. health officials estimate that a small, but growing proportion of new COVID-19 infections are due to omicron, and that the rise is particularly dramatic in some places.

Two weeks ago, omicron accounted for less than 0.5% of the coronaviruses that were genetically sequenced in the U.S. That rose to about 3% last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

But it varies from place to place, and is as high as 13% in the New York/New Jersey area, according to the agency.

The CDC is tracking how fast the percentage doubles, and as more cases come in, it may be better able to predict whether — or when — the omicron variant becomes the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S, health officials say.

In Britain, omicron cases are doubling every two to three days. Health officials say the variant will replace delta as the dominant coronavirus strain within days.

In the new South Africa findings, people who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appeared to have just 33% protection against infection, compared to those who were unvaccinated, during the country's current omicron-fueled surge, but 70% protection against hospitalization. The analysis was conducted by Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health insurer, and the South African Medical Research Council.

The study did not look at booster shots, which are not yet prevalent in South Africa but which data from elsewhere has indicated improves protection.

The Pfizer vaccine's 70% protection against hospital admission during the omicron surge compares to a 93% protection level seen in South Africa’s delta-driven wave, according to the new analysis.

That's a big drop in vaccine protection from severe illness requiring hospitalization, said Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute.

“What we don’t know yet is whether the booster will restore that back to greater than 90% and for how long,” Topol said.

The analysis in South Africa was based on examining more than 211,000 COVID-19 test results that date from Sept. 1 to Dec. 7 — 41% of which were for adults who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the most commonly used one in South Africa.

Experts now say that omicron accounts for more than 90% of all new infections in South Africa, according to Discovery Health chief executive Dr. Ryan Noach.

Researchers around the world are rushing to figure out what the variant will mean for the coronavirus pandemic, now well into its second year. More information came Tuesday from Pfizer, which announced that its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 — separate from its vaccine — appears effective against omicron.

In the weeks since the variant was detected, South Africa has experienced rapid spread of the virus. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the country rose over the past two weeks from 8.07 new cases per 100,000 people on Nov. 29 to 34.37 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 13, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death rate hasn't increased during that same period.

Some say there’s still not enough data to draw broad conclusions about hospitalizations and the severity of disease caused by omicron.

“Is omicron milder, or more severe than delta?” said Dr. Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton, wrote of the study. “Time will tell. The world’s finest scientists, including many in the global south such as in South Africa, will find out. For now, national-level decision-makers have to consider that discretion is the better part of valor.”

___

This story has been updated to correct the time period that the samples were from. They dated from Sept. 1 to Dec. 7, not Nov. 15 to Dec. 7. It also corrects that not all of the samples were positive, as a news release from Discovery initially said.

___

Associated Press writers Mike Corder, Mike Stobbe and Carla K. Johnson contributed.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer early study shows vaccine is 70% effective against Omicron variant as cases rise globally

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani provides data on the Pfizer vaccine's reported effectiveness against the Omicron variant, which has been detected in 33 U.S. states and 77 countries worldwide.

  • Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden

    Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to be much lower than against earlier variants, but they may still offer substantial protection against severe disease, a new analysis suggests. Billy Gardner and Marm Kilpatrick from the University of California, Santa Cruz developed computer models incorporating data on COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy against earlier variants and initial data on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Omicron.

  • South African study adds more evidence Omicron is less severe, only partly vaccine-resistant

    South African study adds more evidence Omicron is less severe, only partly vaccine-resistant

  • World’s First Big Omicron Study Suggests the New Variant Could Be Milder

    Sumaya Hisham/ReutersThe heavily mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to make two vaccine doses far less likely to protect people from becoming infected with COVID-19, according to a huge new study from South Africa.However, there are encouraging signs that it causes less severe disease, and vaccinated people are still much less likely to end up in hospital.The real-world study was carried out by health insurer Discovery Health, and the findings were based on more than 211,000 posi

  • CDC director: Early data suggests Omicron may be less severe, but 'a lot of people' will still get sick

    Even if Omicron is less severe, Rochelle Walensky told the Today show that people should still get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

  • Government to change meaning of fully jabbed to include booster vaccination

    A third jab will be necessary to qualify as fully vaccinated.

  • Vaccines slightly less effective against severe COVID, deaths -WHO

    GENEVA (Reuters) -COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide "significant protection", the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The Omicron variant first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month has now been reported by 77 countries and is probably present in most worldwide, but should not be dismissed as "mild", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," Tedros told an online briefing. "Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems."

  • Germany to ease testing for those with COVID-19 booster

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will exempt people who have had a booster vaccination from having to take a coronavirus test before entering some leisure facilities, federal and regional health ministers agreed on Tuesday. The proposal, agreed by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and ministers from Germany's 16 federal states, is aimed at encouraging people to get a booster shot and relieving testing capacity. However, a negative test result would still be required to enter hospitals and care homes to help protect more vulnerable people, according to the draft, reviewed by Reuters.

  • Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said its antiviral COVID-19 pill showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The U.S. drugmaker last month said the oral medicine was around 89% effective in preventing hospitalizations or deaths when compared to placebo, based on interim results in around 1,200 people. Nobody in the trial who received the Pfizer treatment died, compared with 12 deaths among placebo recipients. The Pfizer pills are taken with the older antiviral ritonavir every 12 hours for five days beginning shortly after onset of symptoms.

  • Omicron Appears to Cause Less Severe Illness but Is More Resistant to Pfizer Vaccine

    A large study of patients in South Africa found that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine dropped to just 30% effectiveness against the omicron variant, but cases produced just mild illness

  • The massive gap between Republicans and Democrats on vaccinating kids

    One of the biggest stories of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 is the yawning gap between red and blue. While the virus was relatively nonpartisan in its impact last year, slower vaccine uptake among Republicans and conservatives has resulted in significantly - and increasingly - worse outcomes in red areas. The campaign to get children vaccinated is following the same pattern - only more pronounced, and in ways that portend bruising battles ahead.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the mo

  • U.S. Covid Cases Cross 50 Million Mark As Infections Surge Once Again

    Johns Hopkins University reported late Monday that the United States had seen more than 50 million Covid-19 infections since the first confirmed cases stateside in January 2020. That’s more than the total population of countries like Spain, Argentina and Poland. According to the New York Times, it’s larger than the combined populations of Georgia, Michigan, […]

  • What Larry Nassar stole from the survivors of his abuse is worth far more than Monday's settlement

    The $380 million the survivors received in federal court will help pay for the care they still require to this day. But you can't put a dollar figure on what they truly lost.

  • Photos: Storm that walloped Northern California, now pounding Southland

    A powerful storm that has already walloped Northern California could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to Southern California's coastal areas.

  • Substitute teacher openings at Fairfax County Public Schools

    A local military mom is leading the way to get other military spouses to help fill substitute teacher openings at Fairfax County Public Schools. Ashley Salas who is filling in as a sub at Fort Belvoir Elementary joined us with more.

  • Ingo Rademacher Sues ABC Over ‘General Hospital’ Vaccine Mandate

    “General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher sued ABC on Monday, arguing that the company’s COVID vaccine mandate is unconstitutional and amounts to religious discrimination. Rademacher, who played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap for nearly 25 years, was fired last month after refusing to get vaccinated. According to his lawsuit, Rademacher sought a religious exemption from […]

  • Omicron clues point to a tidal wave of cases headed for the U.S.

    New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., where the vast majority of the population isn't well protected against infection. Driving the news: A new analysis by South Africa's largest private insurer paints a picture of Omicron's clinical risk: Two doses of Pfizer's vaccine appear to be significantly less effective against severe disease with Omicron than previous variants.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • Alex Jones Wonders If Joe Biden Used 'Weather Weapons' To Cause Deadly Tornadoes

    The "Infowars" conspiracy theorist said it was "a legitimate question to ask."

  • Coronavirus Watch: Michigan goes in 'deeply concerning direction'

    The latest COVID-19 news from the Detroit Free Press.

  • Is Omicron as infectious as it gets? Scientists lay out their best and worst scenarios for the virus' future.

    The coronavirus could be endemic before the end of the decade. But in a rare scenario, a more lethal variant could spill over from animals to humans.