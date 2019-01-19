Should Pfizer Limited (NSE:PFIZER) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Pfizer Limited (NSE:PFIZER), there’s is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a a strong track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Pfizer here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

In the previous year, PFIZER has ramped up its bottom line by 27%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, PFIZER also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 13%. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. PFIZER is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that PFIZER has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. PFIZER appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 133x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, PFIZER is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 0.8%.

Next Steps:

For Pfizer, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

