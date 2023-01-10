Pfizer not in talks on licensing generic COVID pill in China

CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla speaks during the Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" summit at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York
1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that the company is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there.

Bourla, speaking at J.P. Morgan's healthcare conference in San Francisco, also said that talks with China on future pricing for the treatment had broken off after China had asked for a lower price than Pfizer is charging for most lower middle income countries.

"They are the second highest economy in the world and I don't think that they should pay less than El Salvador," Bourla said. He said the company is back in discussions with Chinese authorities.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

