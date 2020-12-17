Pfizer has not yet applied for emergency use of vaccine in Brazil, agency says

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Pfizer has not yet applied for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, health regulator Anvisa said on Thursday, adding that the company has not yet provided enough data for the vaccine to be used locally.

Anvisa added in its statement that no vaccine producer has yet applied for a definitive registration or for emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Brad Haynes)

