Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.41

The board of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.5% on the 3rd of March to $0.41, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.40. This takes the dividend yield to 3.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Check out our latest analysis for Pfizer

Pfizer's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Pfizer's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 36.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 50%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Pfizer Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.88 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Pfizer has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 27% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Pfizer Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Pfizer is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pfizer that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Pfizer not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here