Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets U.S. authorization for at-home use

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, is manufactured and packaged
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its antiviral COVID-19 pill, making it the first at-home treatment for the coronavirus that is expected to become an important tool in the fight against the fast spreading Omicron variant.

Data from Pfizer's clinical trial showed its antiviral regimen was 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against Omicron.

The agency said it authorized the oral drug for emergency use for the treatment of mild-to-moderate disease in adults and pediatric patients of 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, or about 88 pounds, who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

"This authorization provides a new tool to combat COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge and promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19,” Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

The drug is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset, the agency said.

The company said it was ready to start immediate delivery in the U.S. and raised its production projections to 120 million courses of treatment from 80 million in 2022.

The U.S. government's contract for 10 million courses of the Pfizer drug is priced at $530 per course.

The Pfizer pills, taken with the older antiviral drug ritonavir, will be sold under the brand name Paxlovid. The pills are meant to be taken every 12 hours for five days beginning shortly after the onset of symptoms.

Ritonavir is known to have interactions with some other prescription medicines. Pfizer has said that should be manageable and suggested most patients would be able to lower the dose of their other medications while being treated for COVID-19.

Pfizer said it plans to file a new drug application with the FDA in 2022 for potential full regulatory approval.

A rival pill from Merck & Co, which is under review by the FDA, has shown lower efficacy compared with Pfizer's treatment. Merck's drug, molnupiravir, reduced hospitalizations and deaths in its clinical trial of high-risk patients by around 30%.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pardes to go public, says COVID-19 antiviral pill does not need booster

    (Reuters) -Pardes Biosciences on Tuesday said early human testing of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill supports its potential as a standalone treatment and announced plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company. If the drug, PBI-0451, proves effective in later-stage testing, it could have an advantage over similar medicines that need to be taken with a second, booster medication, such as Pfizer Inc's two-drug antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, now under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pardes said it expects to complete its current Phase I study in healthy volunteers early next year.

  • 71-year-old Milton man accused in molestation crime allegedly committed 15 years ago

    A 71-year-old Milton, Florida man was charged for allegedly molesting a young girl on multiple occasions.

  • Whitmer on COVID-19 in Michigan: 'Our goals are simple'

    For the first time since June, the governor led a state COVID-19 update Tuesday. She and health officials urged residents to get vaccinated and receive their boosters if they have not already as the omicron variant begins to spread.

  • California sues Walmart for allegedly dumping hazardous waste

    California officials filed a lawsuit against Walmart on Monday, alleging the retail giant illegally dumped hazardous waste in state landfills. Walmart said it will fight the lawsuit, which it called "unjustified," per AP.Why it matters: The suit alleges Walmart unlawfully disposed of about 159,600 pounds in items each year over the past six years in landfills not equipped to handle toxic waste in violation of state environmental laws and regulations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • LAPD investigating break-in at Bel Air mansion

    A suspect was arrested and a second person remains on the loose after a break-in at a Bel Air mansion Monday evening, police said.

  • NYC adds testing; no decision on Times Square New Year's Eve

    With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, city officials said Wednesday they’re opening more testing sites, restricting visiting at city-run hospitals and jails, and again telling police officers to mask up. At the same time, Mayor Bill de Blasio said no decision had been made on banning people from the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square — even as Fox said it was canceling its live broadcast because of concerns about the omicron variant. “The preference is to keep it on, it’s an important event for the city,” de Blasio told MSNBC, adding that revelers would have to show vaccination proof and that officials were weighing other precautions.

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer's Covid-19 pill

    The pill, called Paxlovid, will provide the U.S. with another tool to help fight the virus as the more infectious Omicron variant surges.

  • Kate Middleton Is 'Hugely Involved' In 'Every Single Part' Of Her Kids' Days

    According to a royal source, Kate Middleton is "hugely involved" in every aspect of her kids' days and runs their schedules herself.

  • Local prosecutor announces review of previous cases handled by Louisiana judge who used n-word in video

    The review will inspect Judge Michelle Odinet’s track record in greater detail, following her racist remarks in a leaked family video

  • France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

    France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say it has cancelled an order for the Merck treatment after the company released data in late November suggesting its drug was markedly less effective than previously thought, reducing hospitalisations and deaths in its clinical trial of high-risk individuals by about 30%. "The latest studies weren't good," Olivier Veran told BFM TV.

  • FDA Authorizes Pfizer Antiviral Pill to Fight Covid

    Pfizer’s drug decreased the risk of hospitalization and death in a trial of unvaccinated, high-risk adults by 89% when taken within three days of when symptoms began.

  • As omicron now reaches 73% of new COVID-19 infections, should you cancel your holiday party?

    The new omicron variant of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus SARS-CoV-2, has complicated the prospect of heralding in Christmas and the New Year with friends — even vaccinated ones. As the second Christmas of the coronavirus pandemic approaches with an atmosphere of nervous optimism, cases continue to soar. Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain is reportedly canceling her 50-person pre-Christmas party at Windsor Castle.

  • Israel to administer fourth vaccine dose

    Israel will offer a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to people over the age of 60, those with compromised immune systems and health care workers in order to mitigate the spread and risk of the omicron variant, according to multiple reports. Those in the listed categories are eligible for their fourth dose four months after they have received their third shot, NBC News reports. Israel is the first country believed to be broadly administering...

  • FDA reportedly could authorize Pfizer, Merck COVID pills this week: 'The biggest thing to happen in the pandemic after vaccines'

    FDA reportedly could authorize Pfizer, Merck COVID pills this week: 'The biggest thing to happen in the pandemic after vaccines'

  • Beanie Babies. Pogs. Tamagotchi. 15 hit holiday season toys sure to bring you nostalgia

    Before Amazon orders were the norm, there was always an epic toy during the holidays everyone needed to have. Ninja Turtles. Power Rangers. Gameboy.

  • DCPS librarian accused of reenacting Holocaust with students has prior criminal record

    A D.C. school librarian accused of leading elementary students in a reenactment of the Holocaust has a prior criminal record out of New Jersey.

  • Stress is contagious in relationships – here's what you can do to support your partner and boost your own health during the holidays and beyond

    Relationship stress can hit new highs during the holidays. Aaron Amat/iStock via Getty Images PlusWith the flurry of shopping, spending money and traveling to see family, stress can feel inevitable during the holidays. You might already know stress can affect your own health, but what you may not realize is that your stress – and how you manage it – is catching. Your stress can spread around, particularly to your loved ones. As a social-health psychologist, I have developed a model on how partne

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Biden announced the opening of more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases, and said some 500 million at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans for free starting in January. * Panama has detected its first Omicron case, while Costa Rica and Colombia confirmed three more infections. * The World Health Organization's European head warned countries to brace for a "significant surge" in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads, and advised the widespread use of boosters for protection.

  • Pfizer’s Covid-19 Pill Authorized in U.S.

    The FDA cleared use of Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, the first Covid-19 drug that newly infected patients can now take at home to stay out of the hospital.

  • Suspect in death of LA model also charged with rape in other cases

    One of the three men charged in the deaths of two women, who police say were given drugs and dropped off outside of separate Los Angeles hospitals, is now being charged in separate cases with four counts of rape.