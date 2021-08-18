Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

Cristin Flanagan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock.

Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.

It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally the nearly $280 billion-valued Pfizer missed out on with a scant 34% gain, despite being the first -- along with BioNTech -- to win authorization for a Covid shot in the U.S. The U.S. announced today that it would start offering booster shots to the already vaccinated in September.

As Pfizer rallies, BioNTech has tumbled more than 18% from a record high reached on Aug. 9, while Moderna is down roughly 18% from its zenith. All three stocks slumped today, with Pfizer reversing early gains to close down 2.2%.

Pfizer’s stock now trades at about an 8% premium to the average analyst price target, compared to more than 30% for Moderna and 18% for BioNTech.

The recent closing of the gap may not spell the end of the rally. Wall Street is already adjusting its models with Pfizer getting a new Wall Street high price target of $61 from Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen on Tuesday.

The drugmaker’s “pipeline advancements and product sales continue to exceed our expectations,” she wrote in a note to clients.

(Updates share moves throughout.)

