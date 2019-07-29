Pfizer (PFE) Beats on Q2 Earnings, to Merge Upjohn With Mylan

Pfizer, Inc. PFE reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. Earnings rose 4% year over year.

The pharma heavyweight recorded revenues of $13.26 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.32 billion. Revenues declined 2% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis. On an operational basis, excluding the 4% negative impact of currency, revenues rose 2% year over year as higher sales of some key brands in Pfizer’s Biopharmaceuticals group was partially offset by generic/biosimilar competition for products that have lost marketing exclusivity, and decline of Upjohn revenues in China.

International revenues declined 4% to $6.93 billion. However, on an operational basis, international sales rose 3% in the quarter. U.S. revenues were up 2% to $6.34 billion.

Adjusted selling, informational and administrative (SI&A) expenses rose 2% (operationally) in the quarter to $3.46 billion. Adjusted R&D expenses declined 3% to $1.83 billion.

Announces Merger of Upjohn and Mylan

Amid rumors that surfaced a day before, Pfizer announced a definitive agreement to spin-off its Upjohn unit and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan N.V. MYL in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction to create a new generic pharmaceutical company. Upjohn is Pfizer’s global, off-patent branded and generic established medicines business. The new company, with brands like EpiPen, Lipitor and Viagra, is expected to generate revenues between $19 billion and $20 billion.

Per the terms of the deal, each Mylan share would be converted into one share of the new company. Pfizer shareholders will own 57% stake in the new company while Mylan’s stockholders will get 43% of the new entity. Pfizer’s current head of the Upjohn unit, Michael Goettler will become the CEO of the new company while Mylan’s current CEO, Heather Bresch, will retire when the deal closes. The deal is expected to close by mid-2020. The deal has been approved by the boards of both the companies.

Segment Discussion

In 2018, Pfizer’s reporting segments were Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).Beginning the first quarter of 2019, Pfizer started reporting under three new business units — Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group (previous IH unit except Consumer Healthcare), Upjohn (previous EH unit) and Consumer Healthcare.

Pfizer Biopharma sales grew 2% on a reported basis (up 6% an operational basis) from the year-ago period to $9.6 billion. Higher sales of Eliquis, Ibrance and Xeljanz drove this segment’s sales. Weaker sales of Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 however partially offset the increase.

Within the Biopharma group, Oncology revenues increased 23% to $2.24 billion. Vaccine revenues rose 2% to $1.38 billion. Internal Medicine rose 6% to $2.33 billion. The Inflammation & Immunology franchise rose 5% to $1.22 billion. However, the portfolio of Rare Disease declined 2% to $521 million. The newly added Hospital sub-segment’s sales declined 4% to $1.91 billion. The Hospital segment comprises Pfizer’s global portfolio of sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines.

Pfizer’s Upjohn group’s sales declined 11% to $3.81 billion. On an operational basis, sales declined 7% in the segment due to lower revenues in China and the United States.

Revenues from the Consumer Healthcare unit declined 3% to $862 million. However, on an operational basis, sales rose 1% as lower sales in the U.S. market were offset by higher sales in international markets.

We remind investors that Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare unit will merge with Glaxo’s GSK unit to form a new joint venture (JV). Pfizer will own a stake of 32% in the JV. Pfizer had been exploring strategic options for its Consumer Healthcare unit since October 2017. The formation of the JV is anticipated on Aug 1.

Performance of Key Drugs

Ibrance revenues rose 27% year over year to $1.26 billion on continued strong uptake in international markets and consistent growth in the United States.

Xeljanz sales rose 36% to $613 million driven by continued growth in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) revenues and contributions from the drug's recent expansion into psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis in the United States and only ulcerative colitis indication in certain developed markets.