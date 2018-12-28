Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $42.97, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session.

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $42.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.84% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 6.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 29, 2019. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.73 billion, up 0.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $53.40 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.21% and +1.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PFE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.03, which means PFE is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 2.14 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research