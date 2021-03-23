Is Pfizer (PFE) Stock A Buy or Sell?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 887 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we've gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms' portfolio holdings as of December 31st. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) makes for a good investment right now.

Is PFE stock a buy or sell? Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was in 63 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The all time high for this statistic is 119. PFE has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. There were 66 hedge funds in our database with PFE positions at the end of the third quarter. Our calculations also showed that PFE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 17th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Billionaire David Siegel&#39;s Top 10 Stock Picks
Billionaire David Siegel's Top 10 Stock Picks

David Siegel of Two Sigma Advisors

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage (or at the end of this article). Now let's take a look at the recent hedge fund action regarding Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Do Hedge Funds Think PFE Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 63 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -5% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 62 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PFE a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was held by Diamond Hill Capital, which reported holding $337.9 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Two Sigma Advisors with a $268.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, AQR Capital Management, and OrbiMed Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Game Creek Capital allocated the biggest weight to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), around 4.9% of its 13F portfolio. Kahn Brothers is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 4.33 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PFE.

Because Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there was a specific group of fund managers that elected to cut their full holdings by the end of the fourth quarter. At the top of the heap, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold off the largest position of the "upper crust" of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising about $136.2 million in stock, and Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $54.1 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds by the end of the fourth quarter.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) but similarly valued. These stocks are salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). This group of stocks' market valuations are similar to PFE's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CRM,97,10576035,-9 INTC,72,5578824,6 ABT,64,4303482,2 ORCL,52,2450210,-4 ABBV,83,6965013,1 CSCO,60,4974309,1 TMO,89,5470797,9 Average,73.9,5759810,0.9 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 73.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $5760 million. That figure was $1848 million in PFE's case. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is the least popular one with only 52 bullish hedge fund positions. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for PFE is 30.1. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 5.3% in 2021 through March 19th and surpassed the market again by 0.8 percentage points. Unfortunately PFE wasn't nearly as popular as these 30 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); PFE investors were disappointed as the stock returned -2.4% since the end of December (through 3/19) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market in 2020.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains on Retail Demand & Sturdy E-commerce

    Tyson Foods (TSN) is witnessing rising demand in its retail channel, backed by at-home consumption trends. Moreover, strong online sales and brand strength are upsides.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

    BZUN, EQR, FRPT, JAZZ, and SPTN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 23, 2021

  • The 2 Safest Oil Dividends Right Now

    Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are the cream of the crop. The oil industry is notorious for its reliance on debt. It has sold most of it over the years, but the 880,000 acres it has left are smack dab in the middle of Texas oil country.

  • Is Disney a Great Dividend Stock?

    Can a company that doesn't currently pay a dividend be a great dividend stock? In the case of Disney (NYSE: DIS), it might be possible. You can see in the chart below just how devastating 2020 was to Disney's business.

  • Microsoft in Talks to Buy Discord for More Than $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Discord has been talking to potential buyers and software giant Microsoft is in the running, but no deal is imminent, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Discord is more likely to go public than sell itself, one person said. Representatives for Microsoft and Discord declined to comment. VentureBeat reported earlier on Monday that Discord was engaged in sales talks.San Francisco-based Discord is best known for its free service that lets gamers communicate by video, voice and text, and people stuck at home during the pandemic have increasingly used its technology for study groups, dance classes, book clubs and other virtual gatherings. It has more than 100 million monthly active users and has been elaborating its communication tools to turn it into a “place to talk” rather than merely a gamer-centric chat platform.Microsoft, which last year sought to buy social-media app TikTok and held talks to acquire Pinterest Inc., has been shopping for assets that would provide access to thriving communities of users, according to people familiar with the company’s thinking. Microsoft’s Xbox business has also been expanding the suite of subscription perks it provides as part of its Game Pass offering. Microsoft shares were up about 1.2% in the first minutes of trading Tuesday.“Microsoft possibly acquiring Discord makes a lot of sense as it continues to reshape its gaming business more toward software and services,” said Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst Matthew Kanterman. “There’s a big opportunity to bundle Discord’s premium offering, Nitro, into the Game Pass service to drive more subscriptions from the last reported 18 million.”After Microsoft’s recent $7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMax Media Inc., owner of The Elder Scrolls and Doom publisher Bethesda Softworks, an acquisition of Discord would signal the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s willingness to keep investing in its video-game unit.“We expect Xbox to remain acquisitive to keep bolstering the value proposition of Game Pass and drive subscriptions higher,” Kanterman said.Discord reached out to Microsoft to gauge interest, and Xbox chief Phil Spencer has been talking to the company, according to one person. The company raised $100 million at a $7 billion valuation last year, according to Pitchbook.Discord has also held discussions with Epic Games Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. in the past, according to two people familiar with the matter. Epic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Amazon declined to comment.(Updates with shares in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden team preps $3T economic package

    Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith and Julie Hyman break down the Biden administration’s $3 trillion economic plan.

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • Woman's Doctor: Vitamin D and COVID-19

    Dr. Kathryn Boling from Mercy Medical Center discusses the connection between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19.

  • Illinois town becomes first to approve reparations for Black residents

    Black residents will qualify for the housing programme if they or their ancestors lived in Evanston between the period of 1919 and 1969

  • NASCAR live updates: Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta Cup race, shocking Kyle Larson

    Blaney executed a late-race pass after Larson led more than 260 laps.

  • Amazon to cut Deliveroo stake to 11.5% in London IPO

    Amazon.com is to cut its stake in Deliveroo to 11.5% from 15.8% when the British food delivery company goes public via an initial public offering, its IPO prospectus said. Deliveroo this week began roadshows for its London IPO and set a price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share, giving it a market value of between 7.6 billion pounds and 8.8 billion pounds ($10.46 billion-$12.11 billion). The prospectus said Amazon is set to shed around 23.3 million shares as part of this, allowing the tech group to raise between 90.87 million and 107.18 million pounds from the deal.

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates

  • Reaction to possible AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as state enters Phase 2A

    More Marylanders become eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday when our state marks a milestone in the pandemic and enters phase two of its vaccine rollout.

  • Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

    The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border that threatens to overshadow its ambitious legislative agenda. With the number of migrants surging, administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they say was President Donald Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system. Biden told reporters Sunday at the White House that “at some point” he would go to the border and that he knows what is going on in the border facilities.

  • Woman sees fatal stabbing of two people on Zoom — and calls 911, California cops say

    “We just can’t believe it.”

  • Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training for Olympics

    The International Surfing Association said the 22-year-old "embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all."

  • A man livestreamed the Boulder grocery-store shooting and posted the footage - including shots of motionless bodies - on YouTube

    An expert told Insider that he would "absolutely not" recommend that a civilian enter an active-shooter scene and livestream it.

  • Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told Fox News he let his adopted son Nestor go on spring break to COVID hotspot Panama CIty

    Gaetz said that he allowed Nestor to have an "abbreviated" spring break, as he had "no real graduation" and couldn't go to prom.

  • US Marine Corps fires another commander over the assault amphibious vehicle accident that killed 9 troops

    He was relieved due to a "loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command." He is the second senior leader to be fired over the AAV accident.