Pfizer Q2 Preview: Quarterly Estimates Display Robust Growth

Derek Lewis
·2 min read

The Zacks – Medical Sector has held up relatively well year-to-date, decreasing approximately 12% in value vs. the S&P 500’s retracement of 15%. Over the last month, the sector has posted a 6% return.

One company residing in the sector, Pfizer PFE, is slated to release quarterly results before the opening bell on July 28th. Pfizer is a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation headquartered in New York City, well-known for its COVID-19 vaccine.

PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM score of an A.

How does the pharmaceutical titan shape up heading into its quarterly release? Let’s take a closer view to find out.

Share Performance & Valuation

Year-to-date, Pfizer shares have struggled, declining close to 12% in value but slightly outperforming its Zacks Sector.

Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research


Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, upon widening the timeframe to encompass the last year of share performance, we can see that Pfizer shares have returned a double-digit 27%.

Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research


Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pfizer sports rock-solid valuation levels, further displayed by its Style Score of an A for Value. Its 7.7X forward earnings multiple is nowhere near its five-year median of 12.8X and represents a steep 57% discount relative to the general market.

Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research


Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have had mixed estimate revisions over the last 60 days, with two upwards revisions and two downwards revisions. However, the $1.84 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate reflects a sizable 71% uptick in quarterly earnings year-over-year.

Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research


Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the top-line is also in incredible shape – the $28.5 billion quarterly revenue estimate pencils in a substantial 50% uptick in sales from the year-ago quarter. The chart below illustrates the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.

Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research


Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Performance & Market Reactions

Pfizer regularly reports bottom-line results above expectations; over the company’s previous ten quarters, it’s recorded seven EPS beats. However, in its latest quarter, PFE recorded a slight 2.4% bottom-line miss.

Quarterly sales results have left much to be desired, with the company exceeding quarterly revenue estimates in just four of its previous eight quarters.

As of late, the market has reacted well to the company’s quarterly results; over its previous four EPS beats, shares have moved upwards three times following the report.

Bottom Line

Pfizer looks to record double-digit top and bottom-line growth. In addition, the company carries attractive valuation levels and has primarily reported bottom-line results above expectations.

Heading into the quarterly release, Pfizer carries an Earnings ESP Score of -1.6%.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • 7 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 7 energy stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. To skip our detailed analysis of Leon Cooperman’s hedge fund profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 3 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of the past performance of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. Dividend investing is all the rage with investors these days as they seek profitable options due to fears of a […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Large Buyback Programs

    Investment giant JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist Marko Kolanovic notes that the first quarter of this year saw an incredible $429 billion in total buyback activity. This represents a faster pace than both of the previous two years, and reflected a combination of healthy margins and strong corporate cash flows. That fundamental strength allowed corporations to step up and start buying even as the Federal Reserve stepped back by tightening up on monetary policy. Kolanovic notes that not

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • Is the stock-market bottom in? What the pros say after S&P 500 tests 4,000

    Stock-market bulls are poking their heads above the parapet, but skeptics see little more than a bear-market bounce.

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • Mortgage applications have cratered to their lowest point since 2000. Here's what it means and why you should care

    The biggest story in markets today is that mortgage demand is at its lowest point since George W. Bush was just starting his first term as president.

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • NC makes billion-dollar bet on penny stock company – will it pay off?

    The euphoria showed by North Carolina economic development officials when it landed its first EV manufacturing plant may have been justified. But a deeper look reveals a company betting the farm that those EVs will be a hit.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Move the Market in Early August

    When a stock market index loses 20% of its value from its all-time high, it has officially transitioned from a bull market to a bear market. It tends to happen every 3.6 years (on average), and both the broad S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index have crossed that threshold in 2022. It's not easy to navigate these market conditions, and investors are understandably jittery.

  • 2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These two dividend-paying pharmaceutical titans ought to keep crushing the broader markets for the foreseeable future.

  • 2 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors who buy stocks benefiting from secular demand trends could see tremendous gains over the next five years.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Plunges as Earnings Miss Estimates

    The steel maker reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.31 from $6.3 billion in sales.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Could Be Hiding In Plain Sight

    If you are looking for reliable passive income, don't dig too deeply -- just look at the things you buy all the time.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has piled nearly $10 billion into Occidental Petroleum this year - and built 75% of its stake in only 11 days

    Buffett's conglomerate has purchased nearly 20% of the oil-and-gas company over the course of 29 trading days this year.

  • Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings

    Bitcoin fell 5% on Thursday morning in Asia — after briefly moving above US$24,000 overnight — as Tesla Inc. said it had sold 75% of its Bitcoin holdings. The cryptocurrency was at US$22,767 in midday trading, per CoinMarketCap. See related article: Ethereum price breaks US$1,600, Ethereum Classic surges 22% Fast facts In a shareholder letter […]

  • Enterprise Products (EPD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.